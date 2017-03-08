March 9
Automatic Writing
Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 2 p.m., donations welcome. (741-0811)
Courtyard Yoga
Ward Village Courtyard, IBM Building, 5:30-6:30 p.m., free. Corepower Yoga leads a special class. (wardvillage.com)
Estate Planning Essentials
Windward YMCA, 12:15-1:15 p.m., free. Discover what you need to know when working with your estate planner to chart your estate plan, and learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones. Pre-registration required. (261-0808)
In Sickness & In Health Seminar: Healthcare Reform & What It Means to Me
Castle Medical Center, Wellness Center Auditorium, 6-7:30 p.m., free. Learn about healthcare changes and what it means to your personal health and wellness. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)
Interesting Invertebrate Investigations
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Anuschka Faucci discusses “The magical world of plankton and invertebrate life cycles.” (397-5840)
Just For You, Neighbor
Waikele Premium Outlets, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 31, 3-9 p.m., free. Pick up a complimentary Savings Passport and get great deals. Must show Hawaii ID to pick up passport. (premiumoutlets.com/outlet/waikele)
Newcomers Club of Honolulu Aloha Coffee
Call for location, 10-11:30 a.m., free. Those new to Hawaii can visit and get acquainted with members and programs. (newcomersclubofhonolulu.org)
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
The Republik, 8 p.m., $35/advance. (andersonpaak.com)
Kenai Peninsula High School Band and Choir
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
Aged Japanese & Scotch Whiskey Tasting
12th Avenue Grill, 6:30 p.m., $195. 12th Avenue Grill hosts a tasting of aged Japanese whiskies. Tasting bites and dinner to follow. Reservations required. (732-9469)
Gilbert Dancers
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
‘Painting Churches’
Pohai Nani Auditorium, March 9 at 7 p.m., March 12 at 2 p.m., donations accepted. Windward Readers Theatre presents “Painting Churches,” starring Jo Pruden, Katie Doyle and Peter Clark. (436-4578, 254-4885)
‘Rock of Ages’
Manoa Valley Theatre, March 9-26, Wednesdays-Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., $40-$22. A group of rock stars fight to save their Sunset Strip before it gets turned into a strip mall. (manoavalleytheatre.com, 988-6131)