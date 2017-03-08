Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Thursday March 9

Windward YMCA, 12:15-1:15 p.m., free. Discover what you need to know when working with your estate planner to chart your estate plan, and learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones. Pre-registration required. (261-0808)

In Sickness & In Health Seminar: Healthcare Reform & What It Means to Me

Castle Medical Center, Wellness Center Auditorium, 6-7:30 p.m., free. Learn about healthcare changes and what it means to your personal health and wellness. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)