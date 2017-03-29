March 31

Friday March 31

Blood Bank of Hawaii Castle High School library, 7:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Hawaii Pacific University, Hawaii Loa campus, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Pecha Kucha Night of Design Presentations Center for Architecture, 5:30-8 p.m., free. AIA Honolulu hosts a series of presentations by AIA member architects, interior designers, educators, fine artists and more, with each having 20 seconds of commentary for each of 20 slides on the theme of “Our Urban Fabric Design Honolulu.” (aiahonolulu.org)

11th Hour Kelley O’Neil’s, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., free, age 21 and up. (347-1323)

Pac Basin Music Festival Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, free. Rangitoto High School Orchestra and String Orchestra performs at 3 p.m., Rangitoto High School Concert Band and Big Band at 5, and St. Paul School Concert Band and Jazz Band at 7. (alamoanacenter.com)

FIRST Robotics Regional Competition UH-Manoa’s Stan Sheriff Center, March 31-April 1, check website for schedule, free. Friends of Hawaii Robotics hosts the 10th annual regional competition featuring more than 1,500 students from 36 local, national and international high school teams. (friendsofhawaiirobotics.org)

Girl Scouts of Hawaii 100th Anniversary Celebration and 2017 Women of Distinction Dinner Hilton Hawaiian Village, Coral Ballroom, 5:30-9 p.m., call for cost. Girl Scouts of Hawaii celebrate its centennial, and honor four women of distinction at its gala fundraiser: Kim Hehir, Erin Kirihara, Lori Lum and Kay Mukaigawa. (595-8400, gshawaii.org)

Book Signing of ‘Sarasvati’s Gift’ Robyn Buntin of Honolulu Gallery, 3-6 p.m., free. Mayumi Oda signs her book, “Sarasvati’s Gift.” (robynbuntin.com/mayumioda)

‘Donnie Darko’ 15th Anniversary Doris Duke Theatre, 9:30 p.m., $10-$8. Celebrate the 15th anniversary of “Donnie Darko” with a screening of its new 4K restoration. (honolulumuseum.org)

I’m A Bright Kid Foundation Summer Musical Theatre Arts Program Application deadline is March 31 for June 7-July 23 program at Paliku Theatre, weekdays, 12:30-4:30 p.m., $650. Ron Bright’s former students lead an intensive program for grades 3-12 in musical theatre. (imabrightkid.org)

‘Into the Woods’ Mamiya Theatre, March 31-April 9, Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., $25-$10. A modern twist on classic fairy tales finds a baker and his wife struggling to reverse a family curse. (showtix4u.com)