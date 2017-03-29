March 31
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Friday March 31
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Castle High School library, 7:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Hawaii Pacific University, Hawaii Loa campus, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Pecha Kucha Night of Design Presentations
Center for Architecture, 5:30-8 p.m., free. AIA Honolulu hosts a series of presentations by AIA member architects, interior designers, educators, fine artists and more, with each having 20 seconds of commentary for each of 20 slides on the theme of “Our Urban Fabric Design Honolulu.” (aiahonolulu.org)
11th Hour
Kelley O’Neil’s, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., free, age 21 and up. (347-1323)
Pac Basin Music Festival
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, free. Rangitoto High School Orchestra and String Orchestra performs at 3 p.m., Rangitoto High School Concert Band and Big Band at 5, and St. Paul School Concert Band and Jazz Band at 7. (alamoanacenter.com)
FIRST Robotics Regional Competition
UH-Manoa’s Stan Sheriff Center, March 31-April 1, check website for schedule, free. Friends of Hawaii Robotics hosts the 10th annual regional competition featuring more than 1,500 students from 36 local, national and international high school teams. (friendsofhawaiirobotics.org)
Girl Scouts of Hawaii 100th Anniversary Celebration and 2017 Women of Distinction Dinner
Hilton Hawaiian Village, Coral Ballroom, 5:30-9 p.m., call for cost. Girl Scouts of Hawaii celebrate its centennial, and honor four women of distinction at its gala fundraiser: Kim Hehir, Erin Kirihara, Lori Lum and Kay Mukaigawa. (595-8400, gshawaii.org)
Book Signing of ‘Sarasvati’s Gift’
Robyn Buntin of Honolulu Gallery, 3-6 p.m., free. Mayumi Oda signs her book, “Sarasvati’s Gift.” (robynbuntin.com/mayumioda)
‘Donnie Darko’ 15th Anniversary
Doris Duke Theatre, 9:30 p.m., $10-$8. Celebrate the 15th anniversary of “Donnie Darko” with a screening of its new 4K restoration. (honolulumuseum.org)
I’m A Bright Kid Foundation Summer Musical Theatre Arts Program
Application deadline is March 31 for June 7-July 23 program at Paliku Theatre, weekdays, 12:30-4:30 p.m., $650. Ron Bright’s former students lead an intensive program for grades 3-12 in musical theatre. (imabrightkid.org)
‘Into the Woods’
Mamiya Theatre, March 31-April 9, Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., $25-$10. A modern twist on classic fairy tales finds a baker and his wife struggling to reverse a family curse. (showtix4u.com)
‘The Foreigner’
Hawaii Pacific University’s Paul and Vi Loo Theatre, March 31-April 9, Friday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m., $10-$5. A character-driven farce set at a fishing lodge in rural Georgia. (hpu.edu/theatre)