March 27
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Monday March 27
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Altres, 8 a.m.-2:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kapiolani Medical Center, Conference Room A, 7-11:15 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Waikele Center, by Leonard’s Malasada Truck, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Woodstock High School Band and Choir
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
Hawaii International Summit on Trauma Prevention
Hawaii Convention Center, March 27-30, check website for schedule. Institute of Violence, Abuse and Trauma hosts its 14th annual summit in Honolulu to assist trauma and neglect case experts in assessing, preventing and treating these situations. (ivatcenters.org)
‘Jackie’ Screening
Doris Duke Theatre, 2:30 p.m., free. Watch a screening of “Jackie,” about Jackie Kennedy following the assassination of her husband. (aarp.cvent.com/jackie_honolulu, 1-844-418-2281)
Kings High School Dance Team
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)