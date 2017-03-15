March 19

A Gift for Your Family: The Importance of Advance Care Planning Jodo Mission of Hawaii, 10 a.m., free. Learn more about conversations involving the whole family regarding one’s care wishes to prevent future family stresses. Please bring parents, grandparents, adult children and friends. (949-3995)

Fantastic Fish Dissection Living Art Marine Center, 3239 Ualena St., 10 a.m., $20-$7.50. Dissection is an important part of science discovery that can help us better understand how life works. Professor Tako leads his students through dissecting fish, learning more about them and touching tidepool critters. Pre-registration required. (livingartmarinecenter.com/family.htm)

Reduce Your Irritation of Irritating People Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako, 1:30-2:30 p.m., $25. Do you notice that some people’s actions really irritate you? Learn how to deal with the small stuff that zaps your energy and scatters your focus. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

The Role of Women in Myanmar Culture UH-Manoa’s East-West Center Gallery, 2-3 p.m., free. Miemie Winn Byrd discusses women in Myanmar culture. (944-7177)

Think of Your Future Workshop Pearl City Public Library, 1-4 p.m., free. AARP Hawaii presents a seminar on how to make smart financial decisions so you can live the life you want in retirement. (aarp.cvent.com/future3-19, 1-877-926-8300)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kahala Mall, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Koko Marina Center, 8 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Wiki Wiki One Day Vintage Collectibles & Hawaiiana Show Blaisdell Hawaii Suites, 777 Ward Ave., 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., $4.50/general admission, $15/early bird at 9 a.m. Browse 93 tables of vintage aloha shirts, jewelry, antiques, sports cards and more. (ukulele.com/wikiwiki.html)

Beethovan and Schumann Blaisdell Concert Hall, 4 p.m., $92-$13. Pianist Zhang Zuo and Maestro Jun Markl join Hawaii Symphony Orchestra for a glorious afternoon of the classics. (hisymphony.org, 946-8742)

Oahu Civic Orchestra St. John Vianney Church, 4 p.m., free. A 60-piece community orchestra performs Bach, Mendelssohn/Moscheles, Schonberg and Brahms. (oahucivicorchestra@gmail.com)

Tak Matsumoto & Daniel Ho Live! Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $65-$45. (bluenotehawaii.com)