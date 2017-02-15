MW-Keiki-Athlete-020817-chaz-ayden-delto

Keiki Athletes

Send pictures of your keiki athletes to yting@midweek.com

The KapCity Hurricanes 15U team (majority of their players are from the Kapolei area) celebrate their win in the 2016 fall season D1 White championship in the JPS football league

Chaz-Ayden Delto, point guard for the Ewa Beast

Drew Nakakura of team Chuck E Cheese's

Keiki athletes during a break in training at Hawaii Senbukan Goju Ryu Karate dojo. Pictured are (front) Joseph Trittle, Brian Pham, Jasmine Le, (back) Thomas Trittle and Gabriella Trittle

Midweek 2/15/2017

