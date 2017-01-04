January 7

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Saturday January 7

Building Wealth Through Real Estate Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties, Kapolei Commons, 4 p.m., free. Get an update on Oahu’s residential real estate market, learn about no-money-down loans and secure your home with smart home technology. Pre-registration required. (675-6413)

Building Your Home for Life Seminar Honolulu Country Club, 9-11 a.m., free. Learn more about where to start in building your own home, including how to select a builder, what to watch out for, setting a budget and more. Pre-registration required. (593-2808, grahambuilders.com)

Nature Is Our Home Honolulu Waldorf School, 5257 Kalanianaole Hwy., 6-8:30 p.m., free. Br. Dayamrita Chaitanya shares the teachings and inspiration of Mata Amritanandamayi. (271-1485)

Kermet Apio Artistry Honolulu, 461 Cooke St., 8 p.m., $20. Comedian Kermet Apio returns to his native Hawaii. (391-5673)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Chinese Lion Dance Kailua Public Library, 10:30 a.m., free. Celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a Chinese Lion Dance by Gee Yung Dragon & Lion Dance Association. (266-9911)

Windward Orchids Windward Mall, Food Court Entrance, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., free. Windward Orchids hosts its monthly floral displays and sale of locally grown orchids and native plants. (235-1143)

Ka Po Hoolealea Wet’n’Wild Hawaii, 5-10 p.m., free. Featuring live entertainment by Kaniela, Keolu, Jay Kahookele and more, plus Big MEK the mechanical bull, food trucks, crafts, games and more. (699-4246)

Discord & Rye Hawaii Public Radio’s Atherton Studio, 7:30 p.m., $35-$15. (hprtickets.org, 955-8821)

The New Year Concert with Mihoko, Roland and 3C’s The Dragon Upstairs, 7-10 p.m., $5. (526-1411)