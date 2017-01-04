January 7
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Saturday January 7
Building Wealth Through Real Estate
Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties, Kapolei Commons, 4 p.m., free. Get an update on Oahu’s residential real estate market, learn about no-money-down loans and secure your home with smart home technology. Pre-registration required. (675-6413)
Building Your Home for Life Seminar
Honolulu Country Club, 9-11 a.m., free. Learn more about where to start in building your own home, including how to select a builder, what to watch out for, setting a budget and more. Pre-registration required. (593-2808, grahambuilders.com)
Nature Is Our Home
Honolulu Waldorf School, 5257 Kalanianaole Hwy., 6-8:30 p.m., free. Br. Dayamrita Chaitanya shares the teachings and inspiration of Mata Amritanandamayi. (271-1485)
Kermet Apio
Artistry Honolulu, 461 Cooke St., 8 p.m., $20. Comedian Kermet Apio returns to his native Hawaii. (391-5673)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Chinese Lion Dance
Kailua Public Library, 10:30 a.m., free. Celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a Chinese Lion Dance by Gee Yung Dragon & Lion Dance Association. (266-9911)
Windward Orchids
Windward Mall, Food Court Entrance, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., free. Windward Orchids hosts its monthly floral displays and sale of locally grown orchids and native plants. (235-1143)
Ka Po Hoolealea
Wet’n’Wild Hawaii, 5-10 p.m., free. Featuring live entertainment by Kaniela, Keolu, Jay Kahookele and more, plus Big MEK the mechanical bull, food trucks, crafts, games and more. (699-4246)
Discord & Rye
Hawaii Public Radio’s Atherton Studio, 7:30 p.m., $35-$15. (hprtickets.org, 955-8821)
The New Year Concert with Mihoko, Roland and 3C’s
The Dragon Upstairs, 7-10 p.m., $5. (526-1411)
Statewide Worship and Prayer Watch
Aloha Stadium, 3 p.m. doors open, free. Come and be part of this Holy Spirit power-packed event. (456-7729)