January 3
Tuesday January 3
General Newborn Care
Castle Medical Center, 6-8:30 p.m., $30/two people. Learn to tell if your baby is sick, how to take your baby’s temperature, why babies cry, how to calm a crying baby and more. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)
Greek Dance Workshop
Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Pacific, 7-9 p.m., $10/hour. Vasiliki Robakis Grosso of Chicago teaches Greek dances. (521-7220)
Meditation Class: What is the Real Purpose of Life?
Church of the Crossroads, Ross Davis Room, 1212 University Ave., 7 p.m., free. Learn simple meditation practices and hear timeless yoga wisdom. Deep peace breathing, Japa Yoga and Kirtan. Sponsored by Yoga Kirtan Hawaii. (224-2462)
Quantum Success Class & Discussion Group
Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 6:30 p.m., free. Discover tools and techniques to speed your desired direction, create an energy shift and love the life you were born to live. (262-6731, unity@windwardunity.com)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Waianae Mall, 7 a.m.-12:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Waikiki Beach Marriott, Associates Lounge, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Winter EcoCamp
The Green House Hawaii, Jan. 3-6, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., $285-$160, ages 5-9. Explore the gardens and learn more about recycling, cooking and art, among many other things. Pre-registration required. (info@thegreenhousehawaii.com)