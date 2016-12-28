January 3

General Newborn Care Castle Medical Center, 6-8:30 p.m., $30/two people. Learn to tell if your baby is sick, how to take your baby’s temperature, why babies cry, how to calm a crying baby and more. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Greek Dance Workshop Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Pacific, 7-9 p.m., $10/hour. Vasiliki Robakis Grosso of Chicago teaches Greek dances. (521-7220)

Meditation Class: What is the Real Purpose of Life? Church of the Crossroads, Ross Davis Room, 1212 University Ave., 7 p.m., free. Learn simple meditation practices and hear timeless yoga wisdom. Deep peace breathing, Japa Yoga and Kirtan. Sponsored by Yoga Kirtan Hawaii. (224-2462)

Quantum Success Class & Discussion Group Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 6:30 p.m., free. Discover tools and techniques to speed your desired direction, create an energy shift and love the life you were born to live. (262-6731, unity@windwardunity.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Waianae Mall, 7 a.m.-12:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Waikiki Beach Marriott, Associates Lounge, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)