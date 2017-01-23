January 29

Sunday January 29

Breastfeeding Class Castle Medical Center, 4:30-6 p.m., $25/two people. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Pre-Pave 2017 Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako, 675 Auahi St., Suite E3-205, 1:30-2:30 p.m., $25. Learn how to control the outcomes of the negative aspects of life by “pre-paving.” Pre-registration required (yourhappinessu.com)

Sundays at the Bay Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Education Alcove Classroom, 3-4 p.m., free. Adam Kurtz of NOAA presents “Keeping wildlife wild: guidelines for respectful marine wildlife viewing.” (397-5840)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Anchor Church, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Breakfast with the Bishop St. John Vianney Parish Hall, 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon, $20-$12. St. John Vianney School hosts a breakfast buffet fundraiser featuring Bishop Larry Silva, who will discuss the significance of a Catholic education, as well as local celebrities Aulii Cravalho, Chai Chaowasaree, Miss Hawaii Allison Chu and more. (261-4651)

Chinese New Year Celebration Kapolei Shopping Center, 11 a.m., free. Lion dancers from Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association bring good fortune for the new year. (inkapolei.com)

Sharon’s Ride.Run.Walk Kapiolani Community College, 7 a.m. bike ride, 7:30 a.m. 5K and 10K runs, 8:30 a.m. walk, $35-$15. Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii hosts its 15th annual bike, run and walk to raise awareness of its mission. (sharonsride.org/hawaii, 528-3058)

Irie Love & Friends Blue Note Hawaii, Jan. 29-30, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Stage of Stories Hawaii Convention Center, Liliu Theater, 5 p.m., $55-$45. Raiatea Helm, Nathan Aweau and Halau Na Mamo O Puuanahulu perform. (synergyshowsystems.tix.com)

‘Dragonfly’ Auditions The ARTS at Marks Garage, 6-9 p.m., free. Audition for roles in “Dragonfly,” about an adopted girl searching for her “real” family. (playbuilders.org)

Founder’s Day Bishop Museum, noon-1 p.m., free with admission. Bishop Museum celebrates founder Charles Reed’s birthday with special programming. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Voyaging: The Art of Wayfinding’ Gallery Iolani at Windward Community College, Jan. 29-March 5, 1-5 p.m. weekdays and Sundays, free. A selection of thalassic art from the Art in Public Places Collection of Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. Opening reception is Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. (236-9155, gallery.windward.hawaii.edu)