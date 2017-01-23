January 28

Saturday January 28

How to Create a Butterfly Garden Halawa Xeriscape Garden, 10:30 a.m.-noon, $5/non-members. Learn how to identify and use unthirsty plants to attract butterflies and why their symbiotic relationship can benefit a garden or landscape’s sustainability. Pre-registration required. (workshops@hbws.org, 748-5315)

Jodo Shinshu Career Development Workshop Buddhist Study Center, 1436 University Ave., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., contact for cost. Learn more about resume writing, networking, interviewing, social media marketing and more. (bscassist@honpahi.org, 973-6555)

Learn to Make Homemade Pickles, Dips and Sauces Kapolei High School, Bldg. J, Rooms 109 and 110, 9 a.m.-noon, $20/person or $50/family of three, plus $5 ingredient fee. Learn how to prepare homemade pickles, dips and sauces, including hummus, kraut and kim chee. Pre-registration required. (malamalearningcenter.org)

Comedy BrewHa-Ha: Unscripted Community Comedy Jazz Minds Cafe, 7-9 p.m., $10, age 21 and up. Think Fast leads teams of performers from around the island and beyond as they create community improv teams. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Mililani Market Place, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Chinese New Year Celebration Ala Moana Center, 11 a.m. celebration, 2 p.m. meet and greet, free. More than 20 lions from eight dance groups will roam the center to bless businesses and collect red envelopes from stores. Families can then meet the dancers and take photos at Centerstage. (alamoanacenter.com)

Chinese New Year Celebrations Royal Hawaiian Center, 3 p.m., free. Take part in a Lisee lantern-making class, enjoy entertainment from Phoenix Dance Chamber, an appearance by Miss Chinatown and her court, and a lion dance from Lung Kong Physical Culture Club. Those who spend $300 or more can pick up a lucky red envelope with varying prizes. (royalhawaiiancenter.com, 922-2299)

Neko Cat Cafe Mori by Art + Flea at South Shore Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Hawaiian Humane Society brings feline friends to the shop, with special cat-themed merchandise available. (morihawaii.com)

Saint Marianne Cope Walk Magic Island, 7:30 p.m., $40. Begin a leisurely 3-mile walk from Magic Island to Kewalo Basin Park and back, with a wellness fair, entertainment from Frank Delima, healthy snacks, a keiki zone and more. (stfrancishawaii.org, 547-8031)

Windward Police Activities League Volleyball Registration Heeia Playground on Haiku Road, Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., $25. Registration is open now for volleyball, beginning in April. (247-1558)

Family Story Time Waianae Public Library, 10:30 a.m., free. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts for children in grades pre-K-1 and their caregivers. Today’s theme is “Robots.” (697-7868)

Living History Day Battleship Missouri Memorial, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Enjoy live big band music, exhibits of historic vehicles and wartime weaponry, historic reenactments and more as you tour the Mighty Mo. (ussmissouri.org)

Gina Sala & Daniel Paul in Ecstatic Kirtan/Concert Still & Moving Center, 1024 Queen St., $25-$20. Teacher Gina Sala and drummer Daniel Paul perform an uplifting evening of mantra chanting and Indian devotional singing. (eventbrite.com, 397-7678)

Jazz Peace Concert Byodo-in Valley of the Temples, 12:30-3:30 p.m., $3-$2. Renee Ebalaroza, Mike Lewis, David Yamasaki, Christian Gonzalez, Peter Factora and Mihoko M perform. (239-9844)

The Eli Duo 2.0 Hawaii Public Radio’s Atherton Studio, 7:30 p.m., $30-$15. Nancy Shoop-Wu teams up with Ian O’Sullivan for a program of classical, tango and original works. (hprtickets.org, 955-8821)

The Return of Sol3 Mio Blaisdell Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m., $44-$100. Samoan trio Sol3 Mio returns to Hawaii. (hawaiiopera.org)

80s Pop Muzik: Good Luck Bar 35, 35 N. Hotel St., 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5, age 21 and up. Celebrate Chinese New Year with a 10 p.m. lion dance, and music from DJs Nocturna, Rhombus and KSM. (djnocturna.wordpress.com)

Hell Night Anna O’Brien’s, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $10, ages 21 and up. Those who love Halloween, the diabolical and macabre are invited to enjoy DJs Dat Mot, Azy, Nightfox and Jody Rose for goth, deathrock and dark alternative music. Special guest is Bone Canyon. (nephilimhalls@gmail.com)

Cherry Blossom Queen and Contestants Appearance Pearlridge Center, Uptown Center Court, noon-1 p.m., free. Queen Alexis Sayuri Okihara shares her experiences from last year’s Cherry Blossom Festival, while this year’s contestants introduce Japanese culture to the community. (pearlridgeonline.com)

Greek Dance Glendi SS Constantine/Helen Greek Church, 930 Lunalilo Road, 6-9:30 p.m., $25-$10. Over 100 groups from California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Hawaii participate in this Greek dance festival with dinner, pupu and more. (yourfdf.org)

‘You and Me and the Space Between’ Tenney Theatre, Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 at 4:30 p.m., Feb. 4 at 11 a.m., $20-$10. Honolulu Theatre for Youth presents a magical story about an adventurous girl who lives on a tiny island that’s sinking into the sea. (htyweb.org)