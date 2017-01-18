January 24

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Tuesday January 24

CarFit for the Older Driver Kaimuki-Waialae YMCA, 10:30-11:30 a.m., free. Older drivers can learn to check how well their personal vehicles “fit” them, increase safety and more. Pre-registration required. (737-5544)

Explore Scholarship Opportunities University of Phoenix, Honolulu Campus, 745 Fort Street #104, 5-6 p.m., free. Learn how to research scholarship opportunities and develop a strategy. Pre-registration required. (uopxhawaii.eventbrite.com, 674-5689)

Happy Half Hour De-stress with a Calming Meditation Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako, 675 Auahi St., Suite E3-205, 6-6:30 p.m., $20. Join us for a calming meditation that will leave you feeling ready to face the world in a new way. Pre-registration required (yourhappinessu.com)

Japanese Flower Arranging Ikebana Sogetsu Windward Community College, Hale Kuhina 115, 45-720 Keaahala Road, six meetings, 6-8 p.m., $70. Learn to use your aesthetic awareness to assemble materials and endow them with a value transcending that which they had in nature. (235-7433, windwardcce.org/art)

Unscripted Theater Drop-in Class HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, $35/month. Learn how to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii UH-Manoa’s Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Toddler Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Zoo.” (697-7868)

Na Leo Lani Chorus Ala Wai Golf Course Clubhouse second floor, 6:30-9:30 p.m., free. Sing barbershop harmonies with Na Leo Lani Chorus, Sweet Adeline chapter. (429-9901, sweetadelineshawaii.org)