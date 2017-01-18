January 20

Friday January 20

Argentine Tango Basic Boot Camp Honolulu Club, 932 Ward Ave., 7-10 p.m. Friday, 3-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $125-$220. Learn to dance Argentine tango in one fun-filled, tango-soaked weekend. Pre-registration required. (721-2123, islatango.com)

Jose Dynamite and Friends O’Toole’s Celtic Room, 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. show starts, $10, ages 21 and older. Open Mic Comedy performs. (391-5673)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kalaheo High School library, 8 a.m.-2:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Oahu Veterans Center, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Paakai Marketplace SALT at Our Kakaako, 5-9 p.m., free. PAI Foundation co-hosts a fair full of products from local artists, crafters and cultural practitioners of Native Hawaiian identity. (saltatkakaako.com)

Royal Hawaiian Band Iolani Palace, noon, free. (922-5331)

Josh McDowell’s Heroic Truth Experience Kaiser High School cafeteria, 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 20 and 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 21, $30-$40. Author and speaker Josh McDowell discusses reconnecting young people to the church and biblical truth. (newhopehk.org)