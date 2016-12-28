Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Monday January 2

Hawaii Women in Filmmaking, Jan. 2-7, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., $300. Learn storytelling, storyboarding, scriptwriting and other basic filmmaking skills. Pre-registration required. (hawaiiwomeninfilmmaking.org)

Winners Recital

UH-Manoa’s Orvis Auditorium, 4 p.m., $15. Winners of the Hawaii State Piano and String Competitions of the Music Teachers National Association perform their competition programs. (hmta.org/convention.php, 554-6269)