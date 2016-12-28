January 2
Monday January 2
Reel Camps for Girls: Basic Reel
Hawaii Women in Filmmaking, Jan. 2-7, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., $300. Learn storytelling, storyboarding, scriptwriting and other basic filmmaking skills. Pre-registration required. (hawaiiwomeninfilmmaking.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Taste Tea, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Prayer, Meditation & Healing Service
Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 12:30-1:30 p.m., free. (262-6731, unity@windwardunity.com)
Winners Recital
UH-Manoa’s Orvis Auditorium, 4 p.m., $15. Winners of the Hawaii State Piano and String Competitions of the Music Teachers National Association perform their competition programs. (hmta.org/convention.php, 554-6269)