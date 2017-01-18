January 19
Thursday January 19
Adult Tech Classes: Facebook Basics for Adults
Kahuku Public & School Library, 10 a.m., free. Learn how to set up a Facebook account, post announcements and images, make comments and more. Pre-registration recommended. (293-8935)
Uber in Hawaii
Halekulani, 11:30 a.m. registration. $59-$42. Hawaii Society of Business Professionals hosts its first monthly luncheon of 2017 on Uber Hawaii, featuring senior manager Andrew Magana. (hsbp.biz)
Unscripted Theater Drop-in Class
HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, Jan. 12, 19 and 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, $35/month. Learn how to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Davies Pacific Center, Special Events Room, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Hawaii Pacific University, Hawaii Loa, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kailua Town Center, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Matson, 7-11:30 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Nanakuli High School, Classroom C-113, 7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Every Time I Die
Hawaiian Brian’s, 1680 Kapiolani Blvd., 6 p.m. doors open, $29. Trials, Cvltists, Out of Bounds and Enders are opening acts for Every Time I Die’s debut in Hawaii. (underworldevents.com)
Fukuoka
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 2 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
‘TWINGE’
UH-West Oahu Library, 7 p.m., $25/donation recommended. HAVEN Trio performs a unique blend of music and words to detail how six people survived the 2004 Indonesian tsunami. (689-2800)
Fun Raiser!
Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $10. KTUH DJs perform at this party for a purpose, with proceeds going to local chapters of Planned Parenthood, ACLU and the LGBT Legacy Foundation. (facebook.com/events/376399519376834)
‘Captain Fantastic’
The ARTS at Marks Garage, 6 p.m., $8/donation. Watch a screening of “Captain Fantastic,” plus take part in survival activities and engage in a discussion about the future of humanity. (josh@nameahawaii.com)
‘Stage Kiss’
Manoa Valley Theatre, Jan. 12-29, Wednesdays-Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., $40-$20. Two actors with a history are thrown together as romantic leads and quickly lose touch with reality. (manoavalleytheatre.com, 988-6131)
‘Yellowman’
Brad Powell Theatre, Jan. 13-Feb. 5, Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $30-$20. A multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond her hometown, and the light-skinned man whose fate is entwined with hers. (722-6941, taghawaii.net)