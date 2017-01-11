January 15

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Sunday January 15

Games Dogs Play Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako 675 Auahi St., Suite E3-205, 2-3 p.m., $25. Learn about the manipulation games dogs play, and how to develop a stronger bond with your furry friend. Pre-registration required (yourhappinessu.com)

The Demartini Values Determination Workshop Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako, 675 Auahi St., Suite E3-205, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free. Get to know yourself, be yourself and appreciate yourself, and make sure your life reflects your highest priorities. Pre-registration required (yourhappinessu.com)

Why Ride a Bicycle? Pearl City Public Library, 12:30 p.m., free. Hawaii Bicycling League presents bike basics, safety, etiquette and more. (453-6566)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Calvary Chapel West Oahu, 7:30 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii JABSOM Medical Education Building, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kailua Town Center, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Community Health Fair JABSOM Medical Education Building, 651 Ilalo St., 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free. JABSOM hosts a community health fair with kidney and health testing, live entertainment, a blood drive, educational booths and much more. (healthfairjabsom@gmail.com, tinyurl.com/healthfairjabsom)

Swing Dance Club Hawaii Palladium at Ala Wai Golf Clubhouse, 6-9:15 p.m., $5-$8. Takes lessons for the first hour, then dance away to swing and many other dance styles. (529-8816)

How Sweet the Sound Lutheran Church of Honolulu, 1730 Punahou St., 5 p.m., $20-$10. Soprano Georgine Stark performs with the Lutheran Church of Honolulu choir under the direction of Scott Fikse. Violinist Darel Stark and pianist Sachi P. Hirakouji also perform. (941-2566)

Royal Hawaiian Band Kapiolani Bandstand, 2 p.m., free. (922-5331)

The Never Left Tour: A Tribute to JDilla feat. Illa J and DJ Rhettmatic Crossroads at Hawaiian Brians, 7 p.m. doors open, $25. This tribute to late producer J Dilla features performances from his brother Illa J and more. (ticketfly.com)

Legacies UH-Manoa’s Orvis Auditorium, 4 p.m., $10-$15. Hall Huhm Korean Dance Studio performs a special tribute to its 60-year history, with 17 unique dances. (949-2888)

‘Play It Forward’ Honolulu Country Club Gallery, Jan. 15-Feb. 25, business hours, free. Association of Hawaii Artists hosts its first exhibit of 2017. Opening reception is Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. (onoaloha@hawaii.rr.com)

Shadow Puppets The ARTS at Marks Garage, 2 p.m., $10. Jeff Gere shares folktales through the art of shadow puppetry, including old favorites and a new Hawaiian legend. (oahufringe/com/fringe-2017)