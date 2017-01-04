January 10

Tuesday January 10

Infant Safety Castle Medical Center, 6-8:30 p.m., $15. Learn basic life support techniques for infants and toddlers, as well as how to make your home safe for young children. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Kaimuki Dance Kilauea District Park, 6:45 p.m. registration, call for cost. Kaimuki Chapter of Hawaii Ballroom Dance Association starts eight-week classes in beginner foxtrot and mambo. (753-8673)

Quantum Success Class & Discussion Group Unity Windward Church, 6:30 p.m., free. Discover tools and techniques to speed your desired direction, create an energy shift and love the life you were born to live. (262-6731, unitywindward@gmail.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii UH-Manoa Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Rep. Marcus Oshiro’s Pre-session Forum Wahiawa Hongwanji, 5:30-8:30 p.m., free. Eat a light dinner and dessert and then discuss topics of importance to the next legislative session, including Hawaiian Electric, Wahiawa General Hospital and Wahiawa Homeless Alliance. (586-6700)

Toddler Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Hot and Cold.” (697-7868)

Kyle Eastwood Blue Note Hawaii, Jan. 10-14, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $45-$25. (bluenotehawaii.com)