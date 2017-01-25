Hot Shots – 1/25/17

HLTA Woman Of The Year

Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association’s Women in Lodging & Tourism Hawaii Chapter named Barbara Campbell, vice president of retail development and leasing for Outrigger Enterprises Inc., as Woman of the Year at the association’s 2017 Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana Awards. Pictured are (from left) Dean Nakasone, Mufi Hannemann, Campbell, Pam Yagi and Scott Ingwers.

GREGORY S. YAMAMOTO PHOTO

English Under The Arches Grads

English Under the Arches graduation was held at McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii’s headquarters in downtown Honolulu Nov. 22, 2016. English Under the Arches is part of Archways to Opportunity, which is a set of programs developed to support McDonald’s employees across the country in pursuing their educational goals. Employees can earn a high school diploma, pursue a college degree and learn English-language skills as part of the program. McDonald’s of Hawaii has awarded more than $69,015 in tuition assistance to local employees. Learn more at archwaystoopportunity.com. Pictured here is the entire class.

PHOTO FROM MCDONALD’S OF HAWAII