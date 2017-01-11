Hot Shots – 1/11/17

USTA Hall Of Fame Awards

USTA Hall of Fame’s Annual Awards Banquet, held recently at Ala Moana Hotel, gathered together a number of VIPs, including (from left) Randy Kop, director of tennis for Waialae Country Club; Rick Fried, chairman of Hawaii Tourism Authority; George Szigeti, president of Hawaii Tourism Authority; and Brad Jencks, general manager of Waialae Country Club PHOTO FROM RYAN TRUJILLO

Kupu Mahalo Luncheon

Kupu recently extended a big mahalo to its staff and donors for their hard work over the past 10 years with a commemorative luncheon Nov. 16 at Kapi‘olani Community College. It brought program alumni and staff together with key community fi gures, including fi rst lady Dawn Amano Ige. The Kupu team (from left): Luella Costales, Joyce Santiago, June Chee, Malia Heimuli, Bettina Mok, Gina Carroll, Lea Okudara, Chris Walker, Nicole Fisher, Matthew Bauer, Molly Mamaril, Cassie Clark, Tara Meggett and John Leong PHOTO FROM MARISSA VILLEGAS