February 9

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Thursday February 9

Courtyard Yoga Ward Village Courtyard, IBM Building, 5:30-6:30 p.m., free. Corepower Yoga leads a special class. (wardvillage.com)

Hanauma Bay Talks: Amazing Animal Adaptations Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve Theater, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Jonathan Whitney of UH-Manoa discusses “The mysteries and marvels of miniature marine monsters.” (397-5840)

In Sickness & In Health Seminar: Trying to Cut Down on Pills? Castle Medical Center, Wellness Center Auditorium, 6-7:30 p.m., free. Learn why it is important that your primary care doctor knows what drugs and supplements you are currently taking, and how to decrease that number through lifestyle modifications. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Silk Scarf Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, 10 a.m.-noon, $15. Create a beautiful, one-of-a-kind silk scarf using dyes. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Unscripted Theater Drop In Class HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., Feb. 9, 16 and 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, age 18 and up. Learn to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Honolulu Community College, Conference Center #201, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Newcomers Club of Honolulu Aloha Coffee Call for location, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Those new to Hawaii are invited to join Newcomers Club of Honolulu and get acquainted with members and programs. (445-2888)

Pickleball Clinic for Adults Kilauea District Park, 5:30-7 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m., free. All equipment provided. Wear non-marking shoes and comfortable clothing, and bring water. Sign in 15 minutes prior to session start. (gopickleball@gmail.com, 620-5403)

Experts at the Cathedral Cathedral of St. Andrew, Von Holt Room, noon-1 p.m., free. Paige Donnelly of Shangri La, A Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design, discusses, “Programming at Shangri La: New Approaches to Curation.” (historichawaii.org)

Full Moon Paddle Turtle Bay Resort, 7-9 p.m., $80-$40. Paddle through the calm waters of Kawela Bay by the moonlight, then enjoy a bonfire with heavy pupu. Reservations required. (293-6020)

Kanikapila the Band Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8-11 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)

Rejuvenating Rhythms Feel the Groove! Honolulu Myohoji, 2300 Nuuanu Ave., 4-5:30 p.m., $25/suggested donation. An interactive, powerful concert and workshop with Glen Velez and Loire Cotler. Discover the power of rhythm and deep breathing to calm minds and energize bodies. RSVP requested. (593-2620, rsvp@soundingjoymt.org)

Evening Extraordinaire 53 By The Sea, 53 Ahui St., Feb. 9-10, 6:30 p.m., $350. Chefs Kunio Tokuoka and Alan Wong present a special seven-course dinner exploring Japanese and Hawaiian Regional Cuisine at their finest. (536-5353, tony@53bythesea.com)

‘Buffalo’ed’ Kumu Kahua Theatre, 46 Merchant St., Jan. 26-Feb. 26, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $25-$5. A story of Anglo colonization in the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. (kumukahua.org, 536-4441)

Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)