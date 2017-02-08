February 9
Thursday February 9
Courtyard Yoga
Ward Village Courtyard, IBM Building, 5:30-6:30 p.m., free. Corepower Yoga leads a special class. (wardvillage.com)
Hanauma Bay Talks: Amazing Animal Adaptations
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve Theater, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Jonathan Whitney of UH-Manoa discusses “The mysteries and marvels of miniature marine monsters.” (397-5840)
In Sickness & In Health Seminar: Trying to Cut Down on Pills?
Castle Medical Center, Wellness Center Auditorium, 6-7:30 p.m., free. Learn why it is important that your primary care doctor knows what drugs and supplements you are currently taking, and how to decrease that number through lifestyle modifications. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)
Silk Scarf
Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, 10 a.m.-noon, $15. Create a beautiful, one-of-a-kind silk scarf using dyes. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)
Unscripted Theater Drop In Class
HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., Feb. 9, 16 and 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, age 18 and up. Learn to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Honolulu Community College, Conference Center #201, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Newcomers Club of Honolulu Aloha Coffee
Call for location, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Those new to Hawaii are invited to join Newcomers Club of Honolulu and get acquainted with members and programs. (445-2888)
Pickleball Clinic for Adults
Kilauea District Park, 5:30-7 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m., free. All equipment provided. Wear non-marking shoes and comfortable clothing, and bring water. Sign in 15 minutes prior to session start. (gopickleball@gmail.com, 620-5403)
Experts at the Cathedral
Cathedral of St. Andrew, Von Holt Room, noon-1 p.m., free. Paige Donnelly of Shangri La, A Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design, discusses, “Programming at Shangri La: New Approaches to Curation.” (historichawaii.org)
Full Moon Paddle
Turtle Bay Resort, 7-9 p.m., $80-$40. Paddle through the calm waters of Kawela Bay by the moonlight, then enjoy a bonfire with heavy pupu. Reservations required. (293-6020)
Kanikapila the Band
Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8-11 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)
Rejuvenating Rhythms Feel the Groove!
Honolulu Myohoji, 2300 Nuuanu Ave., 4-5:30 p.m., $25/suggested donation. An interactive, powerful concert and workshop with Glen Velez and Loire Cotler. Discover the power of rhythm and deep breathing to calm minds and energize bodies. RSVP requested. (593-2620, rsvp@soundingjoymt.org)
Evening Extraordinaire
53 By The Sea, 53 Ahui St., Feb. 9-10, 6:30 p.m., $350. Chefs Kunio Tokuoka and Alan Wong present a special seven-course dinner exploring Japanese and Hawaiian Regional Cuisine at their finest. (536-5353, tony@53bythesea.com)
‘Buffalo’ed’
Kumu Kahua Theatre, 46 Merchant St., Jan. 26-Feb. 26, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $25-$5. A story of Anglo colonization in the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. (kumukahua.org, 536-4441)
Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
‘Na Manu’
Paliku Theatre, Feb. 3-12, Thursdays at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., $10-$5. Learn more about birds in Hawaiian culture through traditional moolelo in this Hawaiian Youth Theatre production. (235-7310, etickethawaii.com)