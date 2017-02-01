February 6
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Monday February 6
Unity Prayer
Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 6:30 p.m., free. A five-week course led by Rev. Margie Hyatt that introduces affirmative prayer and assists you in creating your own definition of prayer. Buy “How to Pray Without Talking to God” by Linda Martella-Whitsett for class. (262-6731, unitywindward@gmail.com)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Pali Momi Healthy Monday Screenings
Pearlridge Center, Uptown in front of Sephora, 8-9 a.m., free. Get your blood pressure and blood sugar checked. (pearlridgeonline.com)
Keiki and Parents Garden World Tour
Wahiawa Botanical Garden, 10-11 a.m., free. Take a nature walk, do crafts and learn more about plants from Central America. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)