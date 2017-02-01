Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Monday February 6

Unity Prayer

Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 6:30 p.m., free. A five-week course led by Rev. Margie Hyatt that introduces affirmative prayer and assists you in creating your own definition of prayer. Buy “How to Pray Without Talking to God” by Linda Martella-Whitsett for class. (262-6731, unitywindward@gmail.com)