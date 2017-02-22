February 28

Tuesday February 28

Business Model Canvas Hands-on Workshop Ewa Beach CBDO Office, 1001 Kamokila Blvd. #133, 10 a.m.-noon, $25. Learn more about the Business Model Canvas and how to craft your own business plan. (945-1430)

KidzArt Drawing-Based Art Classes St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 93 N. Kainalu Drive, Tuesdays and Thursdays between Feb. 28-June 1, 3 p.m., $100-$115, ages 4-10. Our techniques remove the fear of failure that can block creative expression. Students of all ages have fun, learn to relax and explore their creativity with our inspiring curriculum. (888-7660, kailua.kidzart.com)

TeenzArt Drawing-Based Art Classes St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 93 N. Kainalu Drive, Thursdays between Feb. 28-July 27, 4:30-6 p.m., $133, grades 5-8. We go far beyond other programs teaching life skills as well as igniting the creative spirit. Learn to draw, paint, and more no prior art experience necessary! (888-7660, kailua.kidzart.com)

The Mastery of Love Unity Windward Church, 6:30 p.m., free. A book study and discussion group with Brian Tucciarone based on Don Miguel Ruiz’s “The Master of Love.” (262-6731, unitywindward@gmail.com)

Unscripted Theater Drop In Class HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., Feb. 21 and 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, age 18 and up. Learn how to work with a team to create new worlds. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Roosevelt High School, library, 7 a.m.-2:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii SOH King Kalakaua DCCA, 8 a.m.-2:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii UH-Manoa’s Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Toddler Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Cars.” (697-7868)

DeAndre Brackensick Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Kevin and Catherine Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8-11 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)

Art Lunch at HiSAM Hawaii State Art Museum, noon-1 p.m., free. Linda Park Moriarty, author of “Niihau Shell Leis” travels from Kauai to share with HiSAM her knowledge and experience working with the unique shell leis only produced on Niihau. (586-9958. susan.m.hogan@hawaii.gov)

Books & Spirits RevoluSun Smart Home Innovation Center, 6-7 p.m. VIP reception, 7-8:30 p.m. general admission, $25-$15. Enjoy pupu and cocktails from Koko Head Cafe and Ocean Vodka, while celebrating Douglas Abrams, co-author of “The Book of Joy,” and author Dr. Rachel Abrams of “BodyWise: Discovering Your Body’s Intelligence for Lifelong Health and Healing.” Pre-registration required. (booksandspirits.com, 978-254-1083)