February 27
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Monday February 27
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kapiolani Community College, behind Ohia building, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
MOA Hawaii Healthy Monday Wellness Activities
Pearlridge Center, Uptown in front of American Eagle, 8:30-10:30 a.m., free. Mokichi Okada Association shares purifying and flower therapies, as well as Japanese Bontemae tea ceremony. (pearlridgeonline.com)
Jazz Styles & Improvisation
Mililani Public Library, 6-7 p.m., free. Dean and Noel play various jazz styles and share the secrets of how jazz musicians improvise. (627-7470)
Kaumakaiwa Kanakaole
Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)