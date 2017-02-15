February 19
Sunday February 19
Jumbo Shrimp Dissection
Living Art Marine Center, 10 a.m., $20-$10. Learn more about dissection in science, then dissect your own jumbo shrimp, learn more about the animal, and feed the fish. Pre-registration required. (livingartmarinecenter.com/family.htm)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kahala Mall, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
St. John Outreach Mililani, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Comic Jam Hawaii
Pearlridge Center, Downtown Center Court, 1-4 p.m., free. A regular social event of local artists who create collaborative cartoons, illustrations and sketches while “talking story.” (pearlridgeonline.com)
Junior League of Honolulu New Member Orientation
Call for location, 4-6 p.m., free. Learn more about this group of diverse women promoting volunteer work and improving the local community. Wear big hair, big hats, big skirts and white pearls! (425-3844, jlhnewmember@gmail.com)
Kaniela
Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 7-10 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)
Royal Hawaiian Band
Kapiolani Bandstand, 2 p.m., free. (922-5331)
Seaford High School Band
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
Upper Arlington High School Orchestra
Windward Mall, Center Court, 1-2 p.m., free. (235-1143)
‘Money Talks: But What the Hell is It Saying?”
Temple Emanu-El, 2500 Pali Hwy., 7:30 p.m., $15-$20. A true story of two women artists trying to understand the meaning of success and money by writing a Broadway musical. (shaloah.com, 595-7521)