February 19

Jumbo Shrimp Dissection Living Art Marine Center, 10 a.m., $20-$10. Learn more about dissection in science, then dissect your own jumbo shrimp, learn more about the animal, and feed the fish. Pre-registration required. (livingartmarinecenter.com/family.htm)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kahala Mall, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii St. John Outreach Mililani, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Comic Jam Hawaii Pearlridge Center, Downtown Center Court, 1-4 p.m., free. A regular social event of local artists who create collaborative cartoons, illustrations and sketches while “talking story.” (pearlridgeonline.com)

Junior League of Honolulu New Member Orientation Call for location, 4-6 p.m., free. Learn more about this group of diverse women promoting volunteer work and improving the local community. Wear big hair, big hats, big skirts and white pearls! (425-3844, jlhnewmember@gmail.com)

Kaniela Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 7-10 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)

Royal Hawaiian Band Kapiolani Bandstand, 2 p.m., free. (922-5331)

Seaford High School Band Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Upper Arlington High School Orchestra Windward Mall, Center Court, 1-2 p.m., free. (235-1143)