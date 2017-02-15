February 18

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Saturday February 18

Cleaner, Smarter Living RevoluSun Smart Home Innovation Center, 10-11 a.m., free. Learn about the latest in photovoltaic solar options and financing. Pre-registration required. (748-8888, revolusun.com)

Dream Catcher Workshop Island Bungalow Hawaii, 3-5 p.m., $75. Make a custom dream catcher from vintage textiles. Bring materials and objects that have meaning to you to incorporate into the catcher. (islandbungalowhawaii.com)

Empowering Teachers to Empower Students Box Jelly, 308A Kamani St., 9 a.m.-noon, free. Teachers can learn to merge their natural gifts with their experience to create a better educational environment for themselves and their students. Plus, watch a screening of “Most Likely to Succeed.” (393-5527, bkj@brandikianajo.com)

Opae Ula Hawaiian Super Shrimp Teapresso Kaimuki, 4:30 p.m., $25/aquarium. Learn about these amazing Hawaiian shrimp and make your own customized pet shrimp aquarium. Get a free Teaspresso drink and Pokemon figure with each aquarium. Reservations recommended. (841-8080, livingartmarinecenter.com)

Plant Propagation Workshop The Green House Hawaii, 9:30-11:30 a.m., $30-$25 plus $5/supply fee. Learn how different species of plants propagate, focusing on rhizome division, stem cutting and more. (thegreenhousehawaii.com, 524-8427)

Science Symposium for Girls Sacred Hearts Academy, 7:45-11:30 a.m., free. The 23rd annual Science Symposium for Girls features Dr. Holly Olson as keynote speaker, plus 18 seminars for girls on science topics ranging from food to robotics. Pre-registration required. (sacredhearts.org/sciencesymposium2017, 734-5058)

The Art of Creating: Pablo’s Cubism Revisited Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, cafeteria, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., $55-$45. A fundraising workshop to support Association of Hawaii Artists’ Youth Art Scholarship program. (associationhawaiiartists.com)

Transforming Sadness and Grief: Acceptance and Peace After a Loss HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union at Kahala Learning Center, 4137 Waialae Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Learn the power and significance of changing the message and how to transform sadness and grief with powerful, simple practices. (861-1441)

Valley of the Temples Ocean View Yoga Morning Valley of the Temples, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., donations accepted. Enjoy a morning of different styles of yoga, including hatha, meditative flow and yin. Plus, enjoy refreshments and giveaways. (239-8811)

Your Home, Your Long-term Care and Your Legacy Aiea United Methodist Church, 10-11 a.m., free. Scott Suzuki discusses elder care at home. Pre-registration required. (792-5188, clientservice@choicehi.com)

Female Comics of Hawaii Jazz Minds, 1661 Kapiolani Blvd., 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10. Brandi Morgan headlines this Female Comics of Hawaii show, also featuring Cameo Lawrence, Jasmine Bautista, Kat Moore, Erika Swartzkopf and Talicia Smith. (eswartzkopf@gmail.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kailua Community Center, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Coffee Hour with Sen. Nishihara Don Quijote Waipahu, 10-11 a.m., free. Coffee hour with Sen. Clarence Nishihara. (728-1008)

Coffee Hour with Sen. Nishihara McDonalds at Pearl City Gateway, 8:30-9:30 a.m., free. Coffee hour with Sen. Clarence Nishihara. (728-1008)

Community Blood Drive SALT at Our Kakaako, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Give blood and save lives plus get special discounts and offers from area retailers. (saltatourkaako.com)

Hawaii Council of Engineering Societies Engineers Week Kick-off Windward Mall, Center Court, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Learn more about and grow your appreciation of the engineering profession. Check out exhibits from professional engineering societies, consulting engineer firms and manufacturing companies. (235-1143)

Keiki Great Aloha Run Blaisdell Center, Ward Avenue entrance, 7:20 a.m. opening program, 8 a.m. run begins, $25. The 2017 Keiki Great Aloha Run is a 1.5-mile course around Blaisdell Center and McKinley High School. Pre-registration required. (kajoomiki.org)

Shop the Block in Kaimuki Various locations in Kaimuki, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Shop deals from participating shops, including Chocolate and Vanilla Bakery, Pipeline Bakeshop, Taste Tea, The Public Pet, Juicy Brew, 8 1/2 Desserts, E.A.R.L. Kaimuki and Breadshop. Browse popups and fill out a stamp card for a special prize. (artsandflavorshi.com, 232-9208)

Waialua Used Book Sale Waialua Public Library, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Great finds at great prices every third Saturday of the month. (637-8286)

Manoa Cliff Trail Hike RSVP for meeting place, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., $10. Sharpen your botanical knowledge with author and geographer Dr. Mark Merlin. (955-0100 ext. 118)

Medicinal Plant Tour Foster Botanical Garden, 1 p.m., free. Learn about the plants and trees that were utilized as natural remedies before modern medicine. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Brazilian Carnival Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8 p.m.-midnight, $10. (lolashawaii.com)

L’Anse Creuse High School Band Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Mango Season Trio Nico’s Pier 38, 6-9 p.m., free. (253-9099)

Megan Bledsoe Ward and Susan Wingrove-Reed Hawaii Public Radio’s Atherton Studio, 7:30 p.m., $30-$15. Harpist Megan Bledsoe Ward and pianist Susan Wingrove-Reed explore the sonic interactions between their two instruments in rare pieces. (hprtickets.org, 955-8821)

Napa High School Choir Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Schubert ‘The Great’ Blaisdell Concert Hall, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 19 at 4 p.m., $92-$34. Violinist and conductor Joseph Swensen takes on a dual role in presenting Schubert’s Symphony No. 9. (hisymphony.org)

Soul Patrol Muddy Waters Espresso, 6-8 p.m., free. (778-0182)

Wine & Tango A Night of Argentine Tango Paradise Tango, 150 N. King St., Suite 202, 6:30-10 p.m., $20-$25, age 21 and up. Join us for a night of wine tasting, pupu, socializing, a 45-minute Argentine Tango lesson and social dancing. (831-239-6529, info@paradisetango.com)

Cherry Blossom Festival Contestant Reception Rumours Nightclub, 5-8 p.m., $30. Meet the contestants of the Cherry Blossom Festival and enjoy heavy pupu, door prizes and lucky draw contests. Theme of the night is “Black & Bling.” (cbfhawaii@gmail.com)

Optimysstique Festival Camp Mokuleia, Feb. 18-21, check website for schedule, $3,000-$15. Join visionaries, musicians, artists, yogis, foodies and sustainable living enthusiasts for live music, yoga classes, spa parties and much more. (optimysstique.com)

‘An Internment Odyssey: Haisho Tenten’ Book Launch Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii, 11 a.m., free. The long-awaited English release of “An Internment Odyssey: Haisho Tenten” by Suikei Furuya arrives, with a panel discussion with translator Tatsumi Hayashi, Sheila Chun, Brian Niiya and a member of the Furuya family. RSVP requested. (945-7633, programs@jcch.com)

Chinese Arts Wushu Cultural Center of Hawaii Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

‘Home’ Tenney Theatre at The Cathedral of St. Andrew, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18 and 25, $20-$10. Honolulu Theatre for Youth presents Annie Cusick Wood’s “Home,” a production that explores the value of a shelter as two youths struggle to create their own home. (htyweb.org, 839-9885)

‘Plantation Plays’ Hawaii Plantation Village, 94-695 Waipahu St., Feb. 18, 19, 25 and 26, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., $5. Watch three mini-plays about plantation life, with magic, chickens and mystery. (677-0110, hpv.waipahu@hawaiiantel.net)