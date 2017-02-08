February 14
Infant Safety
Castle Medical Center, 6-8:30 p.m., $15. Learn basic life support techniques for infants and toddlers, as well as how to make your home safe for young children. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
HECO Ward, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kailua High School, College Career Center, 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
UH-Manoa’s Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Dentists With A Heart
A Downtown Dental Group, 1139 Bethel St., call for appointment, free. Local dentists Wilfred and David Miyasaki offer free dental care to needy families on Valentine’s Day for those age 12 and up. (533-0000, bestdentisthonolulu.com)
Spectacularly Groovy Valentine
Waianae Public Library, 3-4:30 p.m., free. Activities and crafts inspired by Fancy Nancy and Pete the Cat, plus Valentine’s treats. (697-7868)
Toddler Times
Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Hearts.” (697-7868)
Valentine’s Day Cruises
Departs from Aloha Tower Marketplace, Pier 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $113-$199. Indulge in love, luxury and romance amidst stunning sunset views with a gourmet dinner and live entertainment. (starofhonolulu.com, 983-7827)
Valentine’s Day Dinner Cruise
Check website for meeting place, 5:30 p.m., $149-$109. Enjoy a delicious dinner as you cruise with Atlantis Adventures. (973-1311, atlantisadventures.com)
Children’s Music with Kailua Elks Club Band
Kailua Elks Lodge #2230, 48 Maluniu Ave., 11-11:45 a.m., free. Enjoy a fun twist on musical favorites like “Wheels on the Bus” and “I’m a Little Teapot” with Kailua Elks Club Band. RSVP required. (keikimusic.eventbrite.com)
Kevin and Catherine
Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8-11 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)
Meleana Brown
Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $25-$45. (bluenotehawaii.com)
The Glory of Love
Studio 908, 909 Kapiolani Blvd., 7:30-10 p.m., $15. Pianist Rich Crandall performs with bassist Bruce Hamada and drummer Stacey Tangonan. (941-3759, 722-9025)
Be My Valentine
Rock-A-Hula, 6-9:30 p.m., $109-$185. Enjoy a gourmet dinner and brand-new concert at Rock-A-Hula. (rockahulahawaii.com, 629-7469)
Valentine’s Day Dinner
The Proud Peacock, 5-9 p.m., $85. Enjoy a five-course dinner and live music from Ron Artis II. (waimeavalley.net, 638-5000)
Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe Menu
M.A.C. 24/7 Restaurant and Bar, 5-9 p.m., $45. Enjoy a special Valentine’s-themed three-course meal featuring salmon, steak, creme brulee and more. (921-5564, mac247waikiki.com)
‘Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance’
Blaisdell Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m., $75-$30. Ballet Hawaii presents “Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance,” focusing on America’s best young dance talent. (ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000)
‘Star-Crossed Lovers’
Hokulani Imaginarium at Windward Community College, 7 and 8:15 p.m., $10. Learn classic Greek tales of love and sex in this adults-only presentation. Attendees receive a flower, Valentine’s Day favor and photo booth opportunity. Reservations required. (235-7433)