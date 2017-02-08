February 14

Infant Safety Castle Medical Center, 6-8:30 p.m., $15. Learn basic life support techniques for infants and toddlers, as well as how to make your home safe for young children. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii HECO Ward, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kailua High School, College Career Center, 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii UH-Manoa’s Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Dentists With A Heart A Downtown Dental Group, 1139 Bethel St., call for appointment, free. Local dentists Wilfred and David Miyasaki offer free dental care to needy families on Valentine’s Day for those age 12 and up. (533-0000, bestdentisthonolulu.com)

Spectacularly Groovy Valentine Waianae Public Library, 3-4:30 p.m., free. Activities and crafts inspired by Fancy Nancy and Pete the Cat, plus Valentine’s treats. (697-7868)

Toddler Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Hearts.” (697-7868)

Valentine’s Day Cruises Departs from Aloha Tower Marketplace, Pier 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $113-$199. Indulge in love, luxury and romance amidst stunning sunset views with a gourmet dinner and live entertainment. (starofhonolulu.com, 983-7827)

Valentine’s Day Dinner Cruise Check website for meeting place, 5:30 p.m., $149-$109. Enjoy a delicious dinner as you cruise with Atlantis Adventures. (973-1311, atlantisadventures.com)

Children’s Music with Kailua Elks Club Band Kailua Elks Lodge #2230, 48 Maluniu Ave., 11-11:45 a.m., free. Enjoy a fun twist on musical favorites like “Wheels on the Bus” and “I’m a Little Teapot” with Kailua Elks Club Band. RSVP required. (keikimusic.eventbrite.com)

Kevin and Catherine Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8-11 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)

Meleana Brown Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $25-$45. (bluenotehawaii.com)

The Glory of Love Studio 908, 909 Kapiolani Blvd., 7:30-10 p.m., $15. Pianist Rich Crandall performs with bassist Bruce Hamada and drummer Stacey Tangonan. (941-3759, 722-9025)

Be My Valentine Rock-A-Hula, 6-9:30 p.m., $109-$185. Enjoy a gourmet dinner and brand-new concert at Rock-A-Hula. (rockahulahawaii.com, 629-7469)

Valentine’s Day Dinner The Proud Peacock, 5-9 p.m., $85. Enjoy a five-course dinner and live music from Ron Artis II. (waimeavalley.net, 638-5000)

Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe Menu M.A.C. 24/7 Restaurant and Bar, 5-9 p.m., $45. Enjoy a special Valentine’s-themed three-course meal featuring salmon, steak, creme brulee and more. (921-5564, mac247waikiki.com)

‘Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance’ Blaisdell Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m., $75-$30. Ballet Hawaii presents “Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance,” focusing on America’s best young dance talent. (ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000)