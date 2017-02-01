February 1
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Wednesday February 1
Breastfeeding Class
Castle Medical Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $25/two people. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Aiea High School, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Mililani Market Place, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
UH-Manoa Athletic Department, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Hoola Na Pua: Committed to Renewal
Waianae Public Library, 6:30 p.m., free. Nonprofit Hoola Na Pua discusses how to protect Hawaii’s keiki from sex trafficking. (697-7868)
St. Francis Hospice Bereavement Walk
Pearlridge Center, Uptown in front of American Eagle, 8-9 a.m., free. Those dealing with the loss of a loved one will appreciate the camaraderie that can be found with these supportive individuals as it walks the center. (pearlridgeonline.com)
Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises
Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)
Hawaii Youth Chorus Spring Season 2017 Enrollment
Call for location in Honolulu, Kaimuki, Mililani or Waipahu by Feb. 28, dates and times, $50/month. Hawaii Youth Chorus is enrolling new singers for its spring season. (623-2411, hawaiiyouthchorus@yahoo.com)
Mango Season Duo
Lulu’s Surf Club, 6-9 p.m., free. (253-9099)
Royal Hawaiian Band
Ala Moana Centerstage, 11 a.m., free. (922-5331)
Royal Hawaiian Band
Royal Hawaiian Hotel, Coconut Grove, 3 p.m., free. (922-5331)
Saloon Pilots
Hard Rock Cafe, 9-11 p.m., free. (955-7383)
‘Cupid Find Your Perfect Match’
Louis Pohl Gallery, Jan. 23-Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, free. Twenty artists have contributed handcrafted cups and mugs. Choose a cup you like, and pick its mate! Reception is Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. (521-1812)
‘Homefront Hawaii: Pearl Harbor 75th Commemoration’
Bishop Museum, Dec. 1-March 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $12.95-$22.95. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the museum highlights the stories of the citizens and civilians who endured that fateful day in Hawaii. (bishopmuseum.org)
‘Journeys: Heritage of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands’
Bishop Museum, Aug. 13-Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$12.95. Explore the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, their biodiversity and cultural significance. (bishopmuseum.org)
‘Paint the Town Red’
Louis Pohl Gallery, 1142 Bethel St., Jan. 2-Feb. 18, business hours, free. Lauren Okano presents an exhibit of her work. A portion of proceeds go to The Life Foundation. Reception is Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. (521-1812)
‘Play It Forward’
Honolulu Country Club Gallery, Jan. 15-Feb. 25, business hours, free. Association of Hawaii Artists hosts its first exhibit of 2017. Opening reception is Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. (onoaloha@hawaii.rr.com)
‘The Year of the Cock 2017′
Gallery on the Pali at First Unitarian Church, Jan. 8-Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 2-6 p.m. weekends, free. Paul Nagano displays drawings and photographs revolving around this year’s zodiac. Reception is Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. (595-4047, gallery@unitariansofhi.org)