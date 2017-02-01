February 1

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Breastfeeding Class Castle Medical Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $25/two people. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Aiea High School, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Mililani Market Place, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii UH-Manoa Athletic Department, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Hoola Na Pua: Committed to Renewal Waianae Public Library, 6:30 p.m., free. Nonprofit Hoola Na Pua discusses how to protect Hawaii’s keiki from sex trafficking. (697-7868)

St. Francis Hospice Bereavement Walk Pearlridge Center, Uptown in front of American Eagle, 8-9 a.m., free. Those dealing with the loss of a loved one will appreciate the camaraderie that can be found with these supportive individuals as it walks the center. (pearlridgeonline.com)

Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)

Hawaii Youth Chorus Spring Season 2017 Enrollment Call for location in Honolulu, Kaimuki, Mililani or Waipahu by Feb. 28, dates and times, $50/month. Hawaii Youth Chorus is enrolling new singers for its spring season. (623-2411, hawaiiyouthchorus@yahoo.com)

Mango Season Duo Lulu’s Surf Club, 6-9 p.m., free. (253-9099)

Royal Hawaiian Band Ala Moana Centerstage, 11 a.m., free. (922-5331)

Royal Hawaiian Band Royal Hawaiian Hotel, Coconut Grove, 3 p.m., free. (922-5331)

Saloon Pilots Hard Rock Cafe, 9-11 p.m., free. (955-7383)

‘Cupid Find Your Perfect Match’ Louis Pohl Gallery, Jan. 23-Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, free. Twenty artists have contributed handcrafted cups and mugs. Choose a cup you like, and pick its mate! Reception is Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. (521-1812)

‘Homefront Hawaii: Pearl Harbor 75th Commemoration’ Bishop Museum, Dec. 1-March 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $12.95-$22.95. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the museum highlights the stories of the citizens and civilians who endured that fateful day in Hawaii. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Journeys: Heritage of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands’ Bishop Museum, Aug. 13-Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$12.95. Explore the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, their biodiversity and cultural significance. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Paint the Town Red’ Louis Pohl Gallery, 1142 Bethel St., Jan. 2-Feb. 18, business hours, free. Lauren Okano presents an exhibit of her work. A portion of proceeds go to The Life Foundation. Reception is Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. (521-1812)

‘Play It Forward’ Honolulu Country Club Gallery, Jan. 15-Feb. 25, business hours, free. Association of Hawaii Artists hosts its first exhibit of 2017. Opening reception is Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. (onoaloha@hawaii.rr.com)