December 29
A Course in Miracles
Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Book and lesson study group. (262-6731, unity@windwardunity.com)
Adult Tech Classes: Email Basics II
Kahuku Public & School Library, 10 a.m., free. Learn more about using email. A continuation from the Dec. 8 course. (293-8935)
Karate Class
Call for locations and times in Aiea/Moanalua area, Thursdays, $5/month. Traditional Shorinryu classes for children, adults and families. Learn etiquette, values and self defense. (292-4125)
AA Meeting (No Laurel Resting)
Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 6:30 p.m., free. (262-6731, unity@windwardunity.com)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Tony Sellitto Hawaiian Island Basketball Challenge
Maryknoll Community Center, 1526 Alexander St., check website for schedule, $6-$4. Watch a preseason basketball tournament featuring Maryknoll, Kamehameha-Kapalama, Leilehua and Pearl City, plus four North American teams. (maryknollathletics.com)
Ode to Joy
Blaisdell Concert Hall, Dec. 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m., $34-$13. Hawaii Symphony Orchestra rings in the new year with Beethovan’s Ninth Symphony. (hisymphony.org, 946-8742)
Russ
The Republik, Dec. 29 and 30, 8 p.m., $30-$40. (jointherepublik.com)
‘The Sakada Series’ Screening
Hawaii’s Plantation Village, 94-695 Waipahu St., 6 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. movie starts, free. Watch three short films: “A Sakada Story,” “Living Treasure” and “Filipino,” then participate in a Q&A with director Maribel Apuya and the documentary’s stars. (677-0110)