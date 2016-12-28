December 29

Thursday December 29

A Course in Miracles Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Book and lesson study group. (262-6731, unity@windwardunity.com)

Adult Tech Classes: Email Basics II Kahuku Public & School Library, 10 a.m., free. Learn more about using email. A continuation from the Dec. 8 course. (293-8935)

Karate Class Call for locations and times in Aiea/Moanalua area, Thursdays, $5/month. Traditional Shorinryu classes for children, adults and families. Learn etiquette, values and self defense. (292-4125)

AA Meeting (No Laurel Resting) Unity Windward Church, 46-005 Kawa St. #303, 6:30 p.m., free. (262-6731, unity@windwardunity.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Tony Sellitto Hawaiian Island Basketball Challenge Maryknoll Community Center, 1526 Alexander St., check website for schedule, $6-$4. Watch a preseason basketball tournament featuring Maryknoll, Kamehameha-Kapalama, Leilehua and Pearl City, plus four North American teams. (maryknollathletics.com)

Ode to Joy Blaisdell Concert Hall, Dec. 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m., $34-$13. Hawaii Symphony Orchestra rings in the new year with Beethovan’s Ninth Symphony. (hisymphony.org, 946-8742)

Russ The Republik, Dec. 29 and 30, 8 p.m., $30-$40. (jointherepublik.com)