April 14
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Friday April 14
Soulfulness Weekend: An Advanced Spiritual Experience with Master Ximena Gavino
Master Sha Tao Healing Center, 6-9 p.m. April 14, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 15-16, $100-$70. Nourish your soul, heart, mind and body, bringing you into a state of oneness often described as inner peace or bliss. (988-8090)
Jose Dynamite & Friends
O’Toole’s Celtic Room, 902 Nuuanu Ave., 7:30 p.m., $10, age 21 and up. Adam Cozens performs with support from Chad Wago and Shane Lucas Price. Host is Andrew Joyce. (391-5673)
Matt Yee
RumFire at Sheraton Waikiki, April 14, 21 and 28, 7:30-9 p.m., $40-$10/minimum food and beverage purchase for seats within RumFire. (921-4600)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Hawthrone Pacific Waipahu, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Pacific Beach Hotel, Grand Ballroom, 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
The Queen’s Medical Center, HR Building, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Hawaiian Anthurium Society Annual Plant Sale
Ward Warehouse, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 15, free. Just in time for Easter, purchase anthuriums, orchids, flower arrangements and more at bargain prices. (638-7036)
Kamaile Academy Golf Tournament
Makaha Valley Country Club, 10 a.m. shotgun start, $125. A benefit for the students of Kamaile Academy Public Charter School, sponsored by Hookakoo Corporation. (983-3835, kamailegolf2017.eventbrite.com)
New Wave Friday
South Shore Market, 1170 Auahi St., 5-9 p.m., free. Art+Flea returns for this gathering of small businesses, live music and food. (artandflea.com)
Knife Party
The Republik, 10 p.m., $55-$25. (bampproject.com)
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Blue Note Hawaii, April 14-16, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $55-$35. (bluenotehawaii.com)
Lovell High School
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
No Greater Love
Olive United Methodist Church, 7 p.m., free. A music service of inspirational cantata music by John Peterson that leads to meditation of Jesus’ suffering and death. (622-1717)
Switchback
Anna O’Brien’s, April 14 and 15, 8 p.m., $15-$12. (irishpubshawaii.com/irishmusic)
Windward Baptist Church
Windward Mall, Center Court, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. (235-1143)
GOOD Friday
Hawaiian Brian’s, 9 p.m. doors open, $10-$5. DJ Illz, DJ Kai MFK and Caldee perform. (djillz808@gmail.com, 617-960-6988)
Aitor Basauri Showcase
The ARTS at Marks Garage, 7:30 p.m., $10. Watch a group of student clowns show off their stuff under the tutelage of Aitor Basauri, master clown. (artsatmarks.com)
‘Power and Folly: Japanese Satire for the 21st Century’
UH-Manoa’s Kennedy Theatre, April 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., April 22 at 2 p.m., $25-$8. The traditional Japanese comedy of kyogen is reimagined for the modern age. (etickethawaii.com, 944-2697)