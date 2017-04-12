April 14

Friday April 14

Soulfulness Weekend: An Advanced Spiritual Experience with Master Ximena Gavino Master Sha Tao Healing Center, 6-9 p.m. April 14, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 15-16, $100-$70. Nourish your soul, heart, mind and body, bringing you into a state of oneness often described as inner peace or bliss. (988-8090)

Jose Dynamite & Friends O’Toole’s Celtic Room, 902 Nuuanu Ave., 7:30 p.m., $10, age 21 and up. Adam Cozens performs with support from Chad Wago and Shane Lucas Price. Host is Andrew Joyce. (391-5673)

Matt Yee RumFire at Sheraton Waikiki, April 14, 21 and 28, 7:30-9 p.m., $40-$10/minimum food and beverage purchase for seats within RumFire. (921-4600)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Hawthrone Pacific Waipahu, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Pacific Beach Hotel, Grand Ballroom, 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii The Queen’s Medical Center, HR Building, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Hawaiian Anthurium Society Annual Plant Sale Ward Warehouse, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 15, free. Just in time for Easter, purchase anthuriums, orchids, flower arrangements and more at bargain prices. (638-7036)

Kamaile Academy Golf Tournament Makaha Valley Country Club, 10 a.m. shotgun start, $125. A benefit for the students of Kamaile Academy Public Charter School, sponsored by Hookakoo Corporation. (983-3835, kamailegolf2017.eventbrite.com)

New Wave Friday South Shore Market, 1170 Auahi St., 5-9 p.m., free. Art+Flea returns for this gathering of small businesses, live music and food. (artandflea.com)

Knife Party The Republik, 10 p.m., $55-$25. (bampproject.com)

Ladysmith Black Mambazo Blue Note Hawaii, April 14-16, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $55-$35. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Lovell High School Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

No Greater Love Olive United Methodist Church, 7 p.m., free. A music service of inspirational cantata music by John Peterson that leads to meditation of Jesus’ suffering and death. (622-1717)

Switchback Anna O’Brien’s, April 14 and 15, 8 p.m., $15-$12. (irishpubshawaii.com/irishmusic)

Windward Baptist Church Windward Mall, Center Court, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. (235-1143)

GOOD Friday Hawaiian Brian’s, 9 p.m. doors open, $10-$5. DJ Illz, DJ Kai MFK and Caldee perform. (djillz808@gmail.com, 617-960-6988)

Aitor Basauri Showcase The ARTS at Marks Garage, 7:30 p.m., $10. Watch a group of student clowns show off their stuff under the tutelage of Aitor Basauri, master clown. (artsatmarks.com)