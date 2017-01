Tani And Tamatoa’s Baby Shower

Tani Costa and Tamatoa DeMello celebrated with friends and family during a blue-themed party Jan. 15 in Kuliouou. The couple, recently engaged during the holidays, is expecting a baby boy in mid-February. Homemade decorations, artfully crafted by loved ones, hung on banisters and were displayed on tables, adding a festive feel to the already joyous occasion.

Photos From Keoni Haina And Casha Demello