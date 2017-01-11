Street Bikers Donate Toys For Keiki

The 42nd annual Street Bikers United Hawaii Motorcycle Toy Run Dec. 4 saw participants from Oahu, the Neighbor Islands and Japan arrive at Magic Island for entertainment, creating new friendships and a cruise through Kalakaua Avenue, ending at the Waikiki Shell parking lot, where U.S. Marines accepted thousands of toys for the Toys for Tots program. Even Santa let his reindeer rest to jump onto his bike for an early delivery to the Marines!

Photos From Street Bikers United