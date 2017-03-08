Sherlyn Antonio Graduates!

After five years and attending five different colleges/universities, and having two babies, Sherlyn Antonio finally graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Chaminade University. Although it was a journey and many times she wanted to give up, with the love, support and encouragement from family, she was motivated to realize her dream.

PHOTOS FROM SHERLYN ANTONIO

Want to see your celebration in a MidWeek photo spread? We accept family-oriented, good-quality photos of graduations, birthday parties, anniversaries or any special event that brings together family and friends. Send photos, a brief description of the event, and your name and contact information by email to MWOhana@midweek.com.