FullSizeRender-9

Sherlyn Antonio Graduates!

After five years and attending five different colleges/universities, and having two babies, Sherlyn Antonio finally graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Chaminade University. Although it was a journey and many times she wanted to give up, with the love, support and encouragement from family, she was motivated to realize her dream.

PHOTOS FROM SHERLYN ANTONIO

FullSizeRender-2

FullSizeRender-9

FullSizeRender

IMG_5659

IMG_5687

