Ongoing

1 CLASSES

$2 Tango Tuesdays Paradise Tango, 150 N. King St., Suite 202, Tuesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., $2. The night includes a 30-minute mini-introductory class for teens and adults new to tango, followed by an hour practice time and social dancing. (831-239-6529, info@paradisetango.com)

30 Days to a New You! Center for Natural Healing, call for dates and times, free. Dr. Diana Joy Ostroff helps you discover the five most important tips to overcoming obstacles and actualizing your highest state of happiness, health and optimal weight. (373-9966, hawaiinaturalhealing.com)

Adult and Youth Taiko Classes Taiko Center of the Pacific, visit website for schedule and cost. (kennyendo.com/taiko-center-of-the-pacific)

Adult Ballet and Jazz Ballet Hawaii Studios, 777 S. Hotel St. #101, daily, check website for class schedule, $15/class, $60/five classes. Take adult ballet and jazz classes in the world-class studios of Ballet Hawaii. (521-8600 ext. 101, ballethawaii.org)

Adult Ballet Basics Hawaii State Ballet, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., $120/eight weeks. Hawaii State Ballet continues its basic classes for teens and adults taught by Gina Surles. Advanced registration is required. (947-2755, info@hawaiistateballet.com)

Adult Ballet Classes Honolulu Classical Ballet at Ward Warehouse, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m., $18/class, $165/10-class card. (info@hcballet.com, 421-7201, hcballet.com)

Adult Learn To Swim Class Kroc Center Hawaii, visit website for days and times, $100. (kroccenterhawaii.org)

Adult Tennis Lessons Kailua Racquet Club, Sunday through Saturday, call for times, $14-$19. The Bruce Nagel Tennis Academy offers Exer-Tennis lessons, Exer-Tennis Plus and Masters Double Strategy classes. (262-2057)

Adult Wahine Hula Hale Pulelehua, Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m., contact for cost. Adult wahine hula classes with “Lani-Girl” Kaleiki and Ilima Hula Studio. Learn hula auana all at the same time. (247-9440, halepulelehua.org)

Adult/Children Karate Class Halawa and Pearl Harbor, Tuesdays and Thursdays, call for times and cost. Traditional Shorinryu Karate for children, adults and families. Learn etiquette, values and self-defense. (292-4125)

African Drum Class 47 Hotel St., Honolulu, Saturdays, noon to 1:30 p.m., $15, $5/drum rental. Learn traditional rhythms from Guinea West Africa with Master Drummer Moussa Bangoura. (375-3036)

African Drum Class Kakaako Park, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., call for more information. Master Drummer Sekou Camara teaches traditional rhythms from Guinea West African. (232-3384)

Aikido Salt Lake District Park, 1159 Ala Lilikoi St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, children’s classes 6:45-7:45 p.m., free, adult classes 7:45-8:45 p.m., $10/month. (833-0659)

Aikido and Internal Power Conditioning Visit website for dates, times and costs. (aikidosangenkai.org, 221-8656)

Aikido and Self-Help Ki Classes Aiea Soto Mission Dojo, 99-045 Kauhale St., Aiea, Mondays and Fridays, Ki self-help class from 6-7:15 p.m., aikido from 7:30-9 p.m., $40/two classes, $30/one class. Learn unique little-known Ki healing exercises and skills. Also, makule self-defense. (671-1422)

Aikido for Seniors Soto Mission of Aiea, Mondays and Fridays, 7:30-9 p.m., contact for cost. Featuring ki relaxation via self-defense exercises. Men, women and beginners welcome. (671-1422)

Aikido Yuishinkai Honolulu Halawa District Park, dojo second floor, Mondays and Wednesdays, 6:30-8: p.m., contact for cost. Practice the techniques of Koretoshi Maruyama and Mirohei Ueshiba. All ages and abilities are welcome. (james@jpetersdesign.com, aikidoyushinkaihi.wordpress.com)

Aloha Pregnancy Center Parenting Classes 45-1151G Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe, Saturdays, contact for time, free. Aloha Pregnancy Center offers its free parenting classes. (234-7233)

Aloha SUP Yoga Contact for location in Haleiwa, 9-10 a.m., $15. Bring your own board; contact for more information. (getfit808.com)

Argentine Tango for Absolute Beginners Honolulu Club, 932 Ward Ave., 4-week series begins the first Wednesday of each month, 7:30-8:30 p.m., $45/series. Learn Argentine tango from internationally acclaimed tango instructor, George Garcia. No partner needed. A free practice session follows the class. (721-2123, islatango.com)

Argentine Tango Fundamentals Paradise Tango, 150 N. King St., Suite 202, Sundays, noon-1 p.m., $10/drop-in or $80/10-class card. For teens and adults who are new to tango. (831-239-6529, info@paradisetango.com)

Art Classes Club Charm, 2051 Young St., Honolulu, Thursdays, 2-6 p.m., $50/session. Art lessons available for girls age 7-12. (721-7030, violet@clubcharm.org)

Art Classes School of Fine Arts, 1522 Makaloa St. #222, Honolulu, Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon and 3:30-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon; first class is free. Enjoy art lessons in drawing, pastel and oil. (947-9097)

Art Lessons: Learn the Basics Waikiki Shore Hotel, Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 12:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-5 p.m., $40/class. Those ages 10 and older are invited to learn structural drawing, perspective, values and color wheel. Supplies are included. (927-0452, artsofparadise.com)

Baby Boot Camp Kahala Mall, 4211 Waialae Ave., Honolulu, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:45-9:45 a.m., first class is free. Join in these fitness sessions for moms and moms-to-be to meet fitness and weight loss goals. Meet at the movie theater entrance, indoors. (722-6452, babybootcamp.com)

Baby Boot Camp Magic Island, 1201 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, 9:15-10:15 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, free, prices vary thereafter. Baby Boot Camp stroller-based fitness classes are designed specifically to help moms and moms-to-be reach their fitness goals. Call ahead to reserve your space. Meet at the large tree at the entrance to Magic Island at the back of the parking lot. (722-6452, babybootcamp.com)

Babywearing Hula Hale Pulelehua Studio, 46-020 Alaloa St., Kaneohe, Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m., $40/4-week session. Designed for moms with babies that can be worn in a carrier and pregnant moms-to-be. Dance and bond with your little one through hula music and movement. (247-9440)

Bachata Lessons Dream to Dance Studio, 1070 N. King St., second floor, Honolulu, Thursdays and Sundays, 8 p.m., call for cost. Learn this sexy dance from the Dominican Republic that’s quickly becoming a popular style at Latin dance clubs. (779-7970, salsanoakoi.com)

Ballet Basics Hawaii State Ballet, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., Thursdays at 3:30 p.m., $112/eight weeks plus a $15 registration fee. Open to adults, teens and children ages 10 and older. (947-2755, info@hawaiistateballet.com)

Ballet/Tap 91-1021 Shangrila St. #965, Kapolei, Tuesdays, call for times, $45/month for 45 min. classes, $55/month for 60 min classes. Ballet and tap techniques and combinations. (674-4454, atletikatraining.com)

Ballroom Dance Palladium Ballroom at Ala Wai Golf Clubhouse, 404 Kapahulu Ave., Sundays, 1-3:15 p.m., $7/year membership, $7/six lessons. Call or go online for schedule. (478-5803, ppbds.org)

Ballroom Dance Lessons Aiea Intermediate School, cafeteria, 99-600 Kulawea St., Aiea, Thursdays, 7:15-9:15 p.m., call for cost. The Aiea Ballroom Dance Association welcomes dancers of all levels. (953-8003)

BarreAmped Classes 1067 Kapiolani Blvd., suite 5A, Mon.-Sat., contact for times, $20/walk-in, class packages also available, those under 18 must have parental consent. A workout blend that combines Lotte Berk method, pilates, yoga and more. (barreamped.com)

Basic Vinyasa Yoga Rosalie Woodson Dance Academy, 99-153A Moanalua Road Suite D, Aiea, Sundays, 9 a.m., first class $5. Take this morning yoga class entitled “Basic Vinyasa Yoga.” No experience necessary. (381-9618, yogarefuge.com)

Basics in Oil Contact for location of art studio near Ala Moana Shopping Center, Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m., Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m. or 4 to 6 p.m., $125 plus tax, ages 12 and older. Learn easy techniques to oil painting using basic brush strokes, learn color palette and composition in five sessions. (295-8506)

Basics in Oil Corner of Piiloi and Kapiolani, Fridays, 1-3 p.m. or 4-6 p.m., $125 plus tax. Learn easy oil painting using basics brush strokes, composition and color palette in five lessons. (295-8506)

Basics in Oil 1311 Kapiolani Blvd., suite 208, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays, $115 (5 weeks). Learn basic brush strokes and easy techniques to oil painting with a motivational coaching artist. Advanced registration is required. (532-3989, 295-8506)

‘Basics In Oil’ Midori Art Studio, 1311 Kapiolani Blvd. #208, Honolulu, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m.; Thursdays to Saturdays, 1-3 p.m. or 4-6 p.m.; $115 for five weeks. Learn basic brush strokes and easy techniques, color palette, basics in perspective and composition to oil painting. Ages 12-plus. (295-8506, 532-3989)

Beginner Ballet Classes Hawaii State Ballet, Saturdays, 10 a.m., contact for cost. Under the direction of John Landovsky and Gina Surles, a beginning ballet class for children ages 3 to 8 begins open enrollment. Contact to register. (947-2755, info@hawaiistateballet.com)

Beginning Argentine Tango Figures Paradise Tango, 150 N. King St., Suite 202, Sundays, 1-2 p.m., $10/drop-in or $80/10-class card. For teens and adults who are new to tango or have been dancing a short while. (831-239-6529, info@paradisetango.com)

Beginning Drawing and Painting Class Arts of Paradise Studio at Waikiki Shore Hotel, 12:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-5 p.m., $40/lesson, includes beginning supplies. A small class for those ages 8 and older. (927-0452)

Beginning Drawing, Painting 2161 Kalia Road, Honolulu, Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. or 3 p.m., $20. Learn the basics of structural drawing, perspective, value and the color wheel. (927-0452)

Beginning Tahitian Dance for Women Paradise Park Studio, 3737 Manoa Road, Tuesdays, 5-5:50 p.m., $15/drop in. Learn Tahitian dance basics and choreography for fun and fitness. (218-1043)

Belly Dance Technique Arthur Murray Dance Studio, 1221 Kapiolani Blvd. #400, Sundays, 11 a.m -noon, first class free. Open to all levels, beginners to advanced. (bellydancersinparadise.com, 234-1006)

Belly Dancing Alive Ballet Center, 930 McCully St., Honolulu, beginners on Mondays 7:45-8:45 p.m., $15/class, $60/5 classes, intermediate on Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., $17/class, $75/5 classes. Learn the proper belly dance technique to tone your body with fun. (497-9858, naiaraks.com)

Belly Dancing Cardio, Technique Class Kailua Movement Studio, 776 Kailua St., Sundays, 1-2 p.m., $50/class card, $17/class. Take this cardio and technique class for belly dancing. (234-1006)

Bellydance Island Oasis Bellydance Boutique and Studio, Aloha Tower Marketplace, 2nd floor #233, Honolulu, Tuesdays 7 p.m., Thursdays 6 p.m., Sundays 2-3 p.m., $60/4 classes. Learn proper bellydancing from Hawaii’s premier entertainers and instructors. (429-3324, HawaiianIslandOasis.com)

Boating Safety Classes And Seminars Call for meeting places, call for dates, times and costs. Registration is ongoing. (291-4338, uspshawaii.org)

Body & Brain Yoga Waiau District Park, Wednesdays, 10:45 a.m.-noon, free. Outdoors, under the trees. (381-4376)

Body Pump BOCA Hawaii, second floor studio, 330 Cooke St., Honolulu, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $10. BODYPUMP is a nonimpact weights-based exercise class that works every major muscle group in the body using weights, a bar and step. (650-269-1559)

Body Works Hawaii Kuhio School Cafeteria, 2759 S. King St., Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-6:45 p.m., $1. Enjoy low-impact aerobics, cardio kickboxing, Latin aerobics and a fabulous ’50s workout. (735-5755, 377-5132)

Boot Camp For New Dads ACS Schofield Barracks, fourth Saturday each month, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., contact for cost. Open to military dads only, the class brings together first-time/expecting fathers with experienced dads in a discussion-based class that allows dads to express their anxieties and learn practical skills for taking care of mom and baby. Registration is required. (himwr.com, 655-4227)

Booty Dance Fitness Diverse ART, 760 Halekawila St., Mondays, 6-7 p.m., $10, ages 13 and up. Get fit to dance hall and reggae ton. (275-7776)

Boxing And Fitness Kaleiopuu Elementary School, 94-600 Honowai St., Waipahu, Fridays, 6:30 p.m., $10/person, $20/family of 3-4. Get a good workout and learn the fundamentals. (256-1770)

Boxing Class BOXFIT808 Boxing Gym, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-10 a.m., $100/8 sessions. No experience needed to get a great workout. (256-1770)

Bragg Exercise Class Fort DeRussy Park Lawn, Mondays-Saturdays, 9-10:30 a.m., free. Exercising with Bragg friends from around the world for over 40 years! Get fit, have fun! (bragghawaiiexercise.com)

Brazilian Zouk Dance Class Polearity Studio, 111 N. King St. #2B, Sundays, 6:30-8 p.m., $10. Learn the sensual Brazilian Zouk partner dance. No partner needed, bring a friend! Parking and showers available. (866-0164, islandzouk.com)

Breakin’ 91-1021 Shangrila St. #965, Kapolei, Mondays, 5:45-7p.m., $65/month. Focus on movements and techniques in the genre of breakdancing. Learn the basics to build strength and flexibility and challenge your physical limits while having fun. (674-4454, atletikatraining.com)

Breaking Diverse ART, 760 Halekawila St., Mondays, 6-7 p.m., $13, ages 13 and up. Hip-hop dancing with footwork, freezes and power moves. (275-7776)

Breaking Diverse ART, 760 Halekawila St., Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m., $13, ages 5-10. Hip-hop dancing with footwork, freezes and power moves. (275-7776)

Breastfeeding Class Castle Medical Center, once a month, visit website for schedule, 6-8:30 p.m., $25. Free with any Castle childbirth class. Call to register. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Breastfeeding Classes Waimanalo Health Center WIC office, Wednesdays, 9-9:30 a.m., free. A community for moms, moms-to-be and those wanting to learn more about ways to nourish your keiki. Topics include pumping and storing breast milk, nutrition during breastfeeding and more. (259-7948)

Business Help Oahu Veterans Center, Foster Village, 1298 Kukila St., Honolulu, Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. Network with ambitious business people. (422-4000, halawaibb@yahoo.com)

Candle Making Call for Kailua meeting place, Mondays-Fridays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment, $25/hr. Learn to make beeswax candles in a studio from a professional candle maker. Make tapers, tea lights and floaters. All materials provided. (263-6116, 554-6272)

Capoeira Classes Arthur Murray Movement Studio, 776 Kailua Road, Kailua, Wednesdays 5 p.m. kids and 6 p.m. adults, Saturdays noon kids and 1 p.m. adults, visit website for price packages. Get fit with Capoeira – an original Brazilian martial art that combines dance, gymnastics, music, and Portuguese language. (247-7890, capoeirabesourohi.com)

Capoeira Classes Boca Hawaii, 330 Cooke St., Honolulu, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:30-9 p.m., visit website for price packages. Get fit with Capoeira – an original Brazilian martial art that combines dance, gymnastics, music, and Portuguese language. (247-7890, capoeirabesourohi.com)

Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaii Contact for meeting place, Wednesdays starting Oct. 26, 6-6:45 p.m., $10/month. Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaii host classes for beginning student pipers and drummers. (537-5400, celticpipeshawaii.org)

Cheng Man Ching Tai Chi/Push Hands Chinese Cultural Plaza, Kuomingtang Hall (2nd floor), 100 N. Beretania St., Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m., $60/month, $300/6 months. Learn a simplified method of Yang Style Tai Chi and push hands application from an international tai chi master and 1978 Taiwanese push hands champion. (679-7587)

Chi-Lel Qi Gong Class 45-557 Keaahala Road, Kaneohe, Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., $15. Medical Qigong for health,longevity and mental clarity. (226-2154)

Chi-Lel Qigong Back 2 Health Center, 45-696 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe, Wednesdays, intro class, 6-6:30 p.m., $5; gong class, 6:30-8 p.m., $15. Learn the art of self healing for chronic illness through visualizations, gentle exercises and unified group energy. Call to register. (259-8453, blueskyhealingarts.com)

Children Jiu-Jitsu Class Chris Leben Fight School, 1035 University Ave., Honolulu, Mondays and Fridays, 4:30-5:45 p.m., $80/month for three month contract, $70/month for six month contract, $60/month for one year contract. Chris Leben Fight School is now accepting new students for the keiki Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. (386-8265)

Chinese Lion Dance Class Au’s Shaolin Arts Society, 186 N King St., Honolulu, every other Friday, visit website for cost and times. (aushaolinarts.com)

Classic Ballet Classes Page Academy of Dance, 3478 Waialae Ave., Honolulu, Tuesdays/Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., email for more information. Tuesdays/Thursdays Adult and teens classical ballet classes beginning/intermediate. (kamakoapage@yahoo.com)

Classical Yoga 91-1021 Shangrila St. #965, Kapolei, Mondays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m., $40/month. An experience that incorporates yoga poses, breathing exercises, hand gestures, energy locks and meditation. Both gentle for beginners and challenging for experienced students looking to master their form and deepen their understanding of yoga philosophy. (674-4454, atletikatraining.com)

Community Center Classes Moiliili Community Center, 2535 S. King St., Honolulu, weekdays, call for times. Ongoing classes in hula, Scottish dance, computer courses, tae kwon do, kempo, pressed flower and washi chigirie and more. Call to register. (955-1555)

Complete Tai Chi Waikiki Commuinty Center, 310 Paoakalani Ave., Saturdays, 10-11 a.m., $4/members, $7/non-members. (923-1802)

Confident Parenting Classes Call for locations in Salt Lake and Kaneohe, Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m., free. Confident Parenting classes are for anyone interested in learning more about positive parenting techniques. Topics include child development, positive discipline, engaging cooperation, child safety, reducing power struggles and more. (235-0255)

Congo Core Dance Class 47 Hotel St., Honolulu, Tuesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., $10. This class is a groovy, core burning, hip swinging and hip rolling class. (741-4626)

Contemporary/Lyrical Ballet Class Page Academy of Dance, 3478 Waialae Ave., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., email for cost. Wednesday contemporary/lyrical ballet classes for adults and teens beginning/intermediate. (kamakoapage@yahoo.com)

Core-Fusion/Salsa-Aerobics Boys & Girls Club, 91-884 Fort Weaver Road Suite A, Ewa Beach, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 6 p.m., $5/class, $30/month. If you love to dance but don’t like to work out, this is the program for you. (679-6103)

COREography Ballet Hawaii, 777 S. Hotel St. #101, Honolulu, Saturdays, 9-10 a.m., $15/drop-in, $60/five-class card. COREography is a blend of Pilates and Feldenkrais that uses gentle movement to improve core stability and flexibility. (255-8120)

Crochet Lovers Anchor Church, 45-815 Pookela St., first and third Fridays, 10-11 a.m., free. Come, share, talk stories and have fun. Teaching and yarn provided for new beginners. (239-8444, 542-7894)

Dahn Yoga Class Contact for location in Ala Moana area, Saturdays, 2:30-3:30 p.m., free. Contact to register. Space is limited. (428-0398)

Dance Class Rosalie Woodson Dance Academy, 99-153 Moanalua Road #A, Aiea, Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., call for cost. Have some fun, exercise and dance. (488-2100)

Dance Fitness Class Town Center of Mililani, first Saturday of each month, 5:30 p.m., free. (towncenterofmililani.com)

Dance Grooves Ballet Hawaii Studios, 777 S. King St., Honolulu, Mondays, 5-6 p.m., $6 per class. Enjoy this super fun workout. No experience needed. (988-2652)

Dance Lessons Nashville Waikiki, 2330 Kuhio Ave., Wednesdays, 6:30-9 p.m., free. Linda teaches dance lessons every week. (926-7911)

Dance, Poetry, Art Diverse Art Center, 1024 Queen St., Honolulu, Mondays through Fridays, call for times and cost. Classes in DJing, belly dance, breaking, performance poetry, hip hop, voice, kids art, street art and urban art. (275-7776, myspace.com/diversearthi)

Dancing Buddhas Academy of the Pacific, Damon Hall, 913 Alewa Drive, Honolulu, Wednesdays, 8 p.m., $10 donation. Take this free form dance class with silent meditation at the start and end. (282-5151, ecstaticdancehawaii.com)

Dealing With Your Parents’ Stuff KCC, 4303 Diamond Head Road, Kopiko building, room 128, Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m., $30. Learn how to take charge of your parents bills, home and physical/cognitive changes. (734-9108)

Djembe Dance Class Ong King Arts Center, 184 N. King Street, 7-8 p.m., $12. Beginner’s level dance class with recorded or live drumming/music. (741-4626)

Dodgeball Central Oahu Regional Park, 94-801 Kamehameha Hwy., Waipahu, Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., first class free, $20/month after. Bored with your normal workout routine? Try dodgeball classes for the whole family, couples and individuals. (226-2625)

Dog Grooming Dogpatch Academy, 2103 Kanealii Ave., Honolulu, call for days and times, $79/session. Learn to groom your own dog in one to two sessions. (533-0335)

Doumbek, Frame Drum Classes Yoga Hawaii, 1152 Koko Head Ave., Honolulu, Sundays, 4:15-5:45 p.m., first class free, $5-$10 thereafter. Learn how to play doumbek and frame drums. (737-3786, 864-1701)

Drawing Classes Arts of Paradise Studio/Gallery, Waikiki Shore Hotel, Waikiki, Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, call for times, $40. Learn the basics in these “Drawing for Those Who Can’t Draw a Straight Line” classes. Ages 8-plus. (927-0452)

Drug/Relapse Prevention Barber’s Point, 91-1101 Lexington Ave., Saturdays, 2-6 p.m., free, registration required. Learn how to help yourself and others come off of drugs and prevent drug relapse. Certificate of completion awarded upon graduation. (550-0005)

EcoExplorer Kids Early Learning Program The Green House Hawaii, 224 Pakohana St., call for dates and times, $550/month. Keiki will blossom in a fun, safe, nurturing eco-environment, learning and growing through creative arts, literature, math, culture, cooking, gardening, and yoga. (karla@thegreenhousehawaii.com)

Egan Inoue’s Fit Body Bootcamp Kailua Beach, Kailua, Saturdays, 8 a.m., canned food donation for Hawaii Food Bank. Get in shape while using fun, calorie-burning exercises. (271-3779)

Energy Class For Seniors LPH Center Honolulu, 885 Queen St. second floor, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9:30-11 a.m., $20/month, $2/session. Get healthy with easy healing exercises. (988-8090)

Energy Meditation Class Honolulu Dahn Yoga Center, 401 Kamakee St. #317, 7-8 a.m., free. A weekly event for the public to enjoy feeling Ki energy. (596-9642)

Energy Yoga Call for meeting place, first Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., free. Energy yoga for youthful and motivated young adults. No experience is needed and participants are able to go at your own pace. De-stress, re-charge energy and experience meditation. (586-9642)

Evening Yoga The Healing Arts Center, Mondays, 6-7 p.m., $10/class, RSVP. Relax into your evening in this gentle Yoga class. Jonny Willing leads the group through rejuvenating and restorative poses that will ease you into a restful sleep. (484-4881)

Exercise Classes Castle Medical Center, 407 Uluniu St., Kailua, call for days, times, $40/month, $100/quarter. From Core Conditioning and Interval Training to Pilates, Qigong and Stretch and Balance, Castle Medical Centers Wellness Center offers a variety of fitness classes on an ongoing basis. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Exercise Classes Central Oahu Regional Park, Wednesdays, 5-6 p.m., $25-$30. Focuses on toning and strengthening your mid-section, improving stability and balance. (226-2625)

Faberge Meets Swarovski Contact for location in Kaimuki, Sundays (except for holidays that fall on a Sunday), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., contact for cost. Learn the art of Faberge egg decorating. Transform a real egg into a keepsake. Learn to apply Swarovski crystals to anything your heart desires. (728-9477)

Faisau Gung Fu Young Buddhist Association of Hawaii, Fridays, 6-7:30 p.m., $50 per month. Learn this Chinese martial art. Ben Miller instructs. (847-3063)

Fiber Art Classes Academy Art Center at Linekona, 1111 Victoria St., Honolulu, first Wednesdays, 7 p.m., free. The Hawaii Stitchery and Fiber Arts Guild features hands-on projects. (487-2090)

Filipino Dance Class Susannah Wesley Community Center, 1711 Kaili St., Honolulu, Fridays, 3-4 p.m., free for seniors. Adults and seniors are invited to participate in the Kalihi-Palama Culture & Arts Society, Inc.’s community Filipino dance classes. (521-6905, kcpahawaii.com)

Filipino Martial Arts Class United Visayan Community Center, 94-833 Awanei St., Waipahu, Saturdays, 9-11 a.m., $20/month. Ages 10 and up learn ancient Filipino martial arts. (381-5539)

Fitcamp Call for meeting place, days, times, $10/class; $60/four-week block. Fitcamp classes run twice a week, varying according to participant demand and offer challenging, creative and constantly changing outdoor workouts primarily using body weight and the challenges of local parks and beaches. (808-226-1010, superhuman-fitness.com)

Fitness Honolulu Fit Club, 1259 S. Beretania St., Honolulu, Sundays, 6-7 p.m., $5. Come try beachbody workouts P90X, Insanity and TurboFire. (927-5278)

Fitness and Dance Honolulu Club, 932 Ward Ave., Honolulu, call for times and cost. The Honolulu Club is always offering new and exciting classes keeping you fit, active and having fun. (543-3970)

Fitness Classes Kuhio School Cafeteria, 2759 S. King St., Honolulu, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-6:45 p.m., $1 per class. Try your hand at low impact aerobics, kickboxing, theme workouts and resistance training. (377-5132)

Fitness Cue Classes Call for meeting place, Mondays and Wednesdays, call for times and cost. Improve your posture, increase your flexibility, strength and balance. (397-7678, 226-4653)

Free Beauty Academy Tour 99 Kauhale St., Saturdays, noon-4 p.m., free. Learn about the world of beauty, nails, esthetics, makeup and licensed massage. Reservations are required. (382-9495)

Free Hi-Core Workout World’s Gym (1050 Queen St.), Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30-10 a.m., free. All experienced and fit levels are welcome to a free Hi-Core workout with coach Derek with Xpert Training. No membership is needed. (321-1308, expertrainings.com)

Free Pregnancy Tests Aloha Pregnancy Care and Counseling Centers, 45-1151G Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe, call for times and cost. (234-7323)

Free Spirit Dance/Ecstatic Dance Various Honolulu locations, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m., call for cost. Freestyle dance journeys set to global beats. (282-5151, ecstaticdancehawaii.com)

Funk Soul Roots Tap Classes Call for exact location at University of Hawaii, Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., $12/donations. Learn tap with Jonathan Clark Sypert. (386-6326)

Galius Northshore Martial Art Call for location, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., free. Karate classes for children and adults. (637-4606)

General Newborn Care Castle Medical Center, Kailua, call for days and times, $30/two people. In this class, learn how to tell if your baby is sick, how to take your babys temperature, why babies cry, how to calm a crying baby, and how to bathe your baby. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Gentle Movement Mindful Matters Wellness Center, 407 Uluniu St. #412, Kailua, Saturdays, 9:00-10:15 a.m., $10 first drop-in, packages available at discounted cost. Gentle movement class is designed to increase range of motion. This class is good for recovery from illness or injury. (230-2476, mindfulmatterskailua.com)

Get Golf Ready Classes Ko Olina, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, call for times, $109-$139/five-week course. Both beginner and intermediate classes are offered. Topics includes etiquette, swing techniques and drills. All equipment is provided. (686-9064, koolinagolf.com/beginnergolf)

Get Organized Simply Organized, Kapolei, call for times, free. Simply Organized offers workshops at two locations to help deal with the challenges of clutter and storage. (693-8888, 739-7007)

Giving Birth Class Castle Medical Center, call for session days and times, -8 p.m., $30/person, $50/couple. Designed and taught by experienced labor and delivery nurses, this class is specifically geared for couples giving birth at Castle Medical Center. Register online. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Glass Fusing Workshop for Beginners Kobo Glass, 744 Kapahulu Ave., Saturdays, call for times, $85-$65. (277-2535, koboglass.com)

Goal Oriented Animal Therapy Call for Kahaluu location, appointment and cost. A new therapeutic riding center and equine assisted experiential learning center is accepting new students. Anyone is welcome to experience the benefits working with horses can bring. (670-4518, goanimaltherapy@gmail.com)

Group Tennis Lessons Honolulu Club, 932 Ward Ave., Honolulu, Monday-Friday 4-6 p.m., Saturdays 8-10 p.m., $20/drop in fee, $18/6-week prepaid. Group tennis lessons for kids and adults with tennis pro Joy Minaai. (226-0950)

Hawaii Bachata Classes ‘Infusion Series’ Dance to Dream Studio, 1070 N. King St. #202/204, Sundays, 3-4 p.m., $20/single class, $70/four classes, $110/eight classes. Bachata is more than just side to side and 1,2,3, tap it is a series of essential dance elements strung together in a way that can be stacked and reorganized to complement the instruments and vocals of each individual song. No partner needed, first class is free. (255-3033)

Hawaii Irish Dance Anna O’Briens, Tuesdays, 5-6 p.m., check website for cost. Learn to dance the jig for St, Patrick’s Day from Hawaii Irish Dance. (hawaiiirishdance.com)

Hawaii Irish Dance Adult Beginners’ Class Anna O’Brien’s Pub (second floor), 5-5:45 p.m., $10/class. This class focuses on Irish dance technique and is intended for adults with little to no Irish dance experience. Dancers perform skill- and strength-building exercises, as well as learning ceili dances and beginner-level steps. (540-850-0745, hawaii.irishdance@gmail.com)

Hawaii Jitterbugs Ong King Art Center, Thursdays, 8-11 p.m., $5. Swing every Thursday night with the Hawaii Jitterbugs! A free beginner lesson takes place 8-8:30 p.m. (277-8480, hijitterbugs@pecking.org)

Hawaii Jujitsu Kai Self-Protection Ki Class Call for location, Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings, 7:30-9 p.m., call for cost. Learn the massage, acupressure, meditation and metaphysics that the original martial art systems were famous for. Call for an appointment while membership is open and take a free class. (595-7175, pixi.com/~mcjitsu)

Hawaii Novice Swim Team Kroc Center Hawaii, visit website for days and times, $100. Become Hawaiis next novice swimming champions. (kroccenterhawaii.org)

Hawaii Sea Cadets Navy League Headquarters Parking Lot, first and third Saturdays, 7:50 a.m.-2 p.m., first two visits are free or $110/year. The courses aim to introduce youth to naval life and develop in them a sense of pride, patriotism, courage and self-reliance, and to maintain an environment free of drugs and gangs. (348-7883, hawaiiseacadetbattalion.com)

Hawaiian Ukulele Class Waikiki Community Center, Auditorium, noon-1 p.m., $3/members, $5/non-members. Join a group of fellow ukulele players once a week in a fun, relaxing environment. Some experience helpful. (923-1802)

Healing and Rejuvenation 885 Queen St., second floor, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30-11 a.m., $2/class or $20/month. Learn easy and profound self-healing techniques to transform your health, relationships, finances and all aspects of life. (988-8090)

Health and First Aid American Red Cross, various dates and times, call for cost. American Red Cross offers a variety of courses for those interested in learning more about CPR and rescue. (733-2767, www.redcross.org/take-a-class)

Hindu Meditation and Classes Call for location in Hawaii Kai, Thursdays, 7 p.m., free. Ananda meditation class with group meditation afterwards. (760-529-2776)

Hindu Meditation and Classes First Unitarian Church, 2500 Pali Hwy., Sundays, 9 a.m., free. Nohemi and Michael Lewis of Ananda facilitate instruction in the Hindu Hong-Sau technique and then hold a group meditation. (760-529-2776)

Hip Hop 91-1021 Shangrila St. #965, Kapolei, Mondays, 5:45-7p.m., $65/month. Focus on techniques for various styles of urban dance. Learn the art of how to freestyle (ad lib) and how to choreograph by learning various individual moves and techniques. Use your individual creativity to put together combinations. (674-4454, atletikatraining.com)

Hip Hop Dance Classes 47 N. Hotel St., Mondays, 8-9 p.m, Jan. 21, free trial class, $10 per class thereafter. This class is for students with some dance background and focuses on commercial dance choreography, musicality and performance. (888-9858)

Hip Hop, Breaking and House Classes Diverse ART Center, 604 Ala Moana Blvd., every Monday and Wednesday, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., $12/class or $45/month. Come join the fun and learn from Hawaii’s top instructors. (275-7776)

Holistic Energy Yoga Waiau District Park, Wednesdays, 10:45 a.m.-noon, contact for cost. Bring a yoga mat and towel. No experience is needed. (381-4376)

Holistic-Centered Yoga Waikiki Community Center, 310 Paoakalani Ave., room 202E, Honolulu, Tuesdays and Fridays 9-10:30 a.m., $64/monthly membership or $10/individual class. Traditional studies, both modern and affordable. (SangHaYoga@mail.com)

Home Alone Workshop Contact for location, day, time and cost. An interactive workshop for military parents and children to provide children ages 10-12 the tools to make responsible decisions as they prepare to stay home without a parent present. Enrollment is limited and registration is required. (himwr.com, 655-4227)

Honolulu Rowing Club Ala Wai Recreation Center, Saturdays and Sundays, 3:30 p.m., $120/year. Did you row in college? Get back on the water with Honolulu Rowing Club. (943-2547, honolulurowing.org)

How to Control Diabetes Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 3424 Waialae Ave., call for dates and times of four-week courses, $50. (741-0811)

How to Use DoTerra Essential Oils As Medicine WCA, 66-434 Kamehameha Hwy., Mondays, 6:30 p.m., free. Learn to heal naturally. The class includes free samples. Space is limited; advanced registration is required. (372-9304)

HPS Toddler Hula 46-020 Alaloa St. Ste. G, Tuesdays, 9:30-9:55 a.m., $38/six week session, $7/per class (per family). An interactive and enriching parent-participation class filled with song and dance taught by Kumu Malia. (247-9440, workshops@hulapreservation.org)

Hula Call for location in Waianae, call for times and costs of classes that meet Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Beginning and experienced dancers of all ages welcome to #gethula and forge new friendships. Pre-registration reqired. (696-7851, halauhula@hawaii.rr.com)

Hula Kauluwela Community Park, 402 Kauluwela Place, Honolulu, Saturdays, 8:45-9:30 a.m. (keiki); 9:30-10:15 a.m. (adults), $10 per month. Learn to hula. (521-6905)

Hula Kuhio Elementary School, 2759 S. King St., Honolulu, Wednesdays, call for time/cost. Halau Kawaianuhealehua has openings for all ages in hula. (298-7821)

Hula Mililani Uka Elementary School, 94-380 Kuahelani Ave., Mililani, Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., $35/month. Hula ALOHA Hula offers lessons for teens and adults. (478-2400, Aloha4Aloha3@aol.com)

Hula St. Elizabeth Church Hall, 99-312 Moanalua Road, Aiea, call for days/times/cost. Hula O Kana Kapeka is accepting new dancers for hula and Tahitian classes. Ages 5-plus. (255-4001)

Hula Timothys Church, 98-939 Moanalua Road, Aiea, call for days/times, $20 per month. Take lessons in hula, Tahitian and Maori dance. Ages 3-plus. (228-7711)

Hula Waikiki Community Center, Room 205, 310 Paoakalani Ave., Waikiki, Fridays, 7 p.m., Saturdays, 9 and 10 a.m. Hula Aloha Hula, a non-competitive halau, welcomes new students to learn auana and kahiko. Ages 13-plus. (478-2400, alohaalohaaloha5@aol.com)

Hula Waipio Community Baptist Church, 94-1210 Waipio Uka St., Waipio, Mondays, 7 p.m., $40 per month. Learn to hula. Open to beginner female teens and adults. (677-4747)

Hula and Salsa Classes Hula Pelulehua, Alaloa St., call for exact location, Kaneohe; Tahitian for keikis (ages 5-12), Saturdays 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Baby Mama Salsa, Saturdays 10:30-11:30a.m.; call for cost. (247-9440, hulapreservation.org)

Hula and Tahitian Dance Heeia State Park, 46-465 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe, Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. keiki, 6:30-7:30 wahine, 7:30-8:30 Tahitian, call for cost. (275-7725)

Hula and Tahitian Dance Kamehameha Community Park Rec Center, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-6:30 p.m., free. Open to beginners ages 5 and older. Call to pre-register. (291-9768)

Hula and Tahitian Dance St. Elizabeth’s Church, 99-312 Moanalua Road, Aiea, Mondays – Saturdays, call for times/cost. Halau Hula O Kana Kapeka offers dance classes for keiki, teens and adults. (255-4001)

Hula For Toddlers Hale Pulelehua Studio, 46-020 Alaloa St., Kaneohe, Tuesdays, 9:30-9:55 a.m., $25/4-week session, $7/drop in. Designed for moms with babies that can be worn in a carrier and pregnant moms-to-be. Dance and bond with your little one through hula music and movement. Call to register. (247-9440)

HULAerobics Kapiolani Park, 83 Paki St., Honolulu (meet next to Paki Hale), Saturdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., $20/one-time yearly membership fee; $10/drop-ins; $25/month. It’s jazzercise, Hawaiian-style with this body sculpting workout. Flexibility, balance and coordination will increase with each class. (312-402-0643, hulaerobics.org)

I Can Cope Cancer Class Kaiser Permanente Mapunapuna Medical Office, first Saturday of each month, 9:30-11:30 a.m., free. An educational program for adults with cancer and their family members and friends. Advanced registration is required. (432-2260)

Improvisational Comedy Classes The ARTS at Mark’s Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 12:30-1:30 p.m., $60/four-week card, $20/drop-in per class. Gain confidence in all situations, no experience necessary. (949-8255)

Infant CPR & Safety Castle Medical Center, once a month, visit website for days, 5:30-8:30 p.m., $15/person. Recommended for parents, grandparents and other non-professional childcare providers, this course teaches basic life support techniques for infants and toddlers as well as how to make your home safe for young children. (castlemed.org)

Intellectual Property Kapiolani Community College, Manono 104, Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., $35. Designed for companies and entrepreneurs to gain practical and in-depth knowledge on protecting your IP assets. (734-9211)

Intermediate Argentine Tango Paradise Tango, 150 N. King St., Suite 202, Sundays, 3-4 p.m., $10/drop-in, $80/10-class card. For teens and adults who have danced some tango before. (831-239-6529, info@paradisetango.com)

Intermediate Pointe Class Hawaii State Ballet, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., contact for cost. Hawaii State Ballet offers a new intermediate pointe class taught by John Landovsky. (info@hawaiistateballet.com, 947-2755)

International Folk Dancing Atherton YMCA, 1810 University Ave., Honolulu, second and fourth Fridays, 7-9 p.m., $5 suggested donation. Dancers of all skill-levels are invited for an evening of camaraderie, dancing to music from around the world. No partners required. Beginners welcome. Dances are taught. (227-8033, folkdancehonolulu@gmail.com, sites.google.com/site/mandalafolkdance/)

Intro To Karate KCC Chapel, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 4:45 p.m., $35 per month. European karate champion Sean Roberts instructs. (277-7219)

Intro to Meditation Yoga Hawaii-Kaimuki, 1152 Koko Head Ave., Honolulu, Saturdays, $15 per class; $48 for 4 classes. Attend “Introduction to Meditation” and discover your inner sources of healing, peace, joy and happiness. (739-9642, yoga-hawaii.com)

Intro to Yoga Series Open Space Yoga Makai Studio, Tuesdays, 6:45-8 p.m., $45/four weeks. Intro to yoga classes feature ways to build a strong foundation based on the ancient practices of yoga. Learn details of alignment, breath and meditation. (232-8851)

Israeli Circle Dancing Ala Wai Golf Course, Ballroom, 404 Kapahulu Ave., first and third Sundays, 2-4 p.m., $6 suggested donation. Using familiar dance steps like waltz or cha cha cha, Israeli dancers move in a circle (without partners) to Hebrew folk and pop melodies. Men and women, old and young, of whatever level of dance experience are encouraged to join. (373-2561, folkdancehonolulu@gmail.com, sites.google.com/site/israelidancehonolulu)

Japanese Language and Culture Lessons Call for meeting place, Kailua, call for dates, 2-5 p.m., no enrollment fee. (384-8650, nakayoshiclass.com)

Jasmine Yoga Weinberg Community Center, 67-174 Farrington Hwy., Waialua, call for days and times. All levels welcome. Various types of yoga offered. (561-9639)

Jazz 91-1021 Shangrila St. #965, Kapolei, call for classes and times, $55/month. Students of all levels work on strength, flexibility, coordination, and performance skills. includes warm up, stretching, combinations, turns, leaps and choreographed routines. Various styles of jazz including classical, theatre, lyrical and modern. (674-4454, atletikatraining.com)

Jazz/Acrobatics 91-1021 Shangrila St. #965, Kapolei, call for classes and times, $55/month. Beginning – intermediate level tumbling, acrobatics and jazz dancing combined. (674-4454, atletikatraining.com)

Jazzercise East Foster Village, 4341 Hakupapa St., Honolulu, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:45 a.m., call for cost. Learn to jazzercise! (455-5981, mjohnson@jazzerrcise.com)

Jazzercise Mililani Recreation Center 3 on Mondays, and Mililani Recreation Center 5 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6:15 p.m., call for cost. Kate Moore leads low-impact Jazzercise classes. (621-2482)

Jazzercise Moanalua Middle School, 1289 Mahiole St., Honolulu, Mondays and Fridays, 5:45 p.m.; Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m.; call for cost. Learn to jazzercise! (455-5981, mjohnson@jazzercise.com)

Jazzercise Red Hill Elementary School, 1265 Ala Kula Place, Honolulu, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:45 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.; call for cost. Learn to jazzercise! (455-5981, mjohnson@jazzercise.com)

Jazzercise St. Peters Episcopal Church, 1317 Queen Emma St., Honolulu, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., call for cost. Enjoy a warm-up, high intensity dance aerobics, strength training, stretch and cool down. (265-4849)

Jazzercise Waikiki Elementary School, 3710 Leahi Ave., Honolulu, Tuesdays/Thursdays 6:30 p.m., call for cost. Warm-up, high intensity dance aerobics, strength training, stretch and cool down. (265-4849)

Jewelry Making Kailua location, Mondays-Fridays, as early as 6 a.m. or by appointment, $25/hr. Make bracelets, anklets, necklaces and earrings. Learn to sell to stores and at craft fairs. (263-6116, 554-6272)

Jiu-jitsu Jungle Gym Fitness, 47-664 Kamehameha Hwy., Thursdays, 7-8 p.m., $45/adults, $30/children. (232-4119)

JJ’s Swim & Fitness Magic Island Lagoon (Diamond Head side), Ala Moana Park, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., $15/class; $30/hr. private lessons. Participate in basic fitness and ocean swim classes for beginner, intermediate and advanced swimmers. Light snacks and drinks. All ages. (373-3839, jjs-swim.com)

Junior Golf Program Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course, between 4-5 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. depending on skill grouping, contact for cost. Classes meet every Wednesday and Saturday. Golfers aged 6 to 17 focus on skill development, proper behavior, golf etiquette and rules, with some on-course practical experience. (386-3500, golfacademyhawaii.com)

Kahaluu Children’s Class Jungle Gym Fitness, 47-664 Kamehameha Hwy., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-6 p.m., $45/adults, $30/children. Mixture of wrestling and kickboxing. Ages 5 and up. (232-4119)

Kahaluu Strength & Conditioning Jungle Gym Fitness, 47-664 Kamehameha Hwy., Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m.,$45/adults, $30/children. Great cardio workout, lose weight, tone abs and more. (232-4119)

Kahaluu Women’s Kickboxing/Boxing Jungle Gym Fitness, 47-664 Kamehameha Hwy., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m., $45/adults, $30/children. Open to women of all ages and training levels. (232-4119)

Kali Eskrima Mililani Waena Elementary School, 95-502 Kipapa Drive, Mililani, Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $50/month. Lessons in Filipino stick fighting (eskrima). For men, women and children. (398-0119)

Kaneohe Fit Club Heeia State Park Banquet Hall, 46-465 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe, Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., free. Top beach body cardio workouts from P90X, Insanity and Turbo Jam. (960-2314, 222-0070)

Karate Call for locations and times, Aiea/Moanalua area, Thursdays, $5/month. Traditional Shorinryu classes for children, adults and families. Learn etiquette, values and self defense. (292-4125)

Karate 901 University Ave., second floor, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4-5:30 p.m., $20/month (one time registration). Shorinryu, cario and fitness. (942-8175, 949-1659)

Karate/Kobudo Classes Hongwanji Mission School gym, email for more information. Karate classes: Monday and Friday 5-6:15 p.m., adult Monday and Wednesday 6:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday 3-5 p.m. Kobudo classes: Friday 6:30-8 p.m. (takeoU@hawaii.rr.com)

Keiki Acting Classes Childrens Discovery Center, 111 Ohe St., Honolulu, Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., $120/one month. Allow your child to get on-camera training for TV and film as well as acting and communication training. Ages 7-17. (227-4332, amysteryparty.com)

Keiki Art Class Diverse ART Center, 604 Ala Moana Blvd., Saturdays, 10-11 a.m., $60/month (includes most materials). Learn the foundations of art, color, shading and more through project-based curriculum. (275-7776)

Keiki Ballroom Ala Wai Golf Course, second-floor ballroom, Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m., $35/7-week session. Ballroom classes for children age 6-17. (yoc@usadancehawaii.org)

Keiki Ballroom Dance Ala Wai Golf Course Clubhouse, second-floor ballroom, Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m., $35/session, ages 6-17. (yoc@usadancehawaii.org)

Keiki Martial Arts Honolulu Club, 932 Ward Ave. #490, Honolulu, Saturdays, 9-10 a.m., call for cost. Learn martial arts with pro Martin Williams. Limit 15 per class. Ages 7-13. (543-3970)

Keiki Music Classes Keiki Kani Music Studio, Aiea, call for address/days/times/cost. Sign your keiki up for classes in music basics, piano, voice, guitar, trumpet, saxophone and low brass. Call to register. (487-2275, keikikani.com)

Keiki Tahitian Diverse ART Center, 604 Ala Moana Blvd., Saturdays, 10-11 a.m., $12/class or $45/month. (275-7776)

Ki Aikido Masakatsu Ki Aikido Dojo, 1007 Waimanu St., Honolulu, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m.; $15-$25/month. Learn to coordinate your mind and body through Ki Aikido techniques. Introductory classes offered. (221-3486)

Ki Meditation and Ki Healing Call for location information, Fridays and first and third Saturdays, 1-2 p.m., donations appreciated. Learn easy Ki meditation techniques to feel peaceful and get clarity whenever life’s challenges arise. Experience practical Ki healing techniques to empower and expand your intuitive awareness of self-healing. (595-4740, dudley@ki-wellness.com)

Krav Maga Combatives Smith Taekwondo Centers, Inc., Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., call for costs and more information. This class focuses on self-defense against multiple attackers and various weapons. Geared toward the average student of all levels, but allows each student to progress at their own pace. (247-3114)

Kung Fu Class Au’s Shaolin Arts Society, 186 N King St., Honolulu, Monday to Thursdays 6:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m., visit website for cost. (aushaolinarts.com)

Kung Fu Class Saam Fu Chinese Cultural Arts near UH Manoa, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7-8:30 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 10-11:30 a.m., contact for cost. Learn traditional Siu Lum (Shaolin) Kung Fu. (306-1720, saamfu.org)

Lamaze Prepared Childbirth Castle Medical Center, once a month, visit website for schedule, 2-5 p.m., $75, $65/delivering at Castle. This 6-week course reviews body conditioning exercises, breathing and relaxation techniques. Instructors will also review topics as needed by participants. (castlemed.org)

Language Wonderland Mililani Town Association Rec. Center 6, Saturdays at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., $165/session (10 classes). Mandarin Chinese and Japanese language classes for children up to 12 years. Experience our proven method of teaching young children complex languages and improving overall cognitive skills. (760-477-3310, languagewonderland.com)

Lauhala Weaving Demo Mission Houses Museum, 553 S. King St., Honolulu, first Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Ulana Me Ka Lokomaikai weavers share their knowledge. Visitors welcome to observe. (447-2910)

Leadership Lessons ClubCharm, 2051 Young St., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m., $50/four-hour session. ClubCharm representatives teach leadership skills through joy and confidence. (721-7030, violet@clubcharm.org)

Learn to Skate Kapolei Indoor Hockey Arenas, 1057 Opakapaka St., Kapolei, Saturdays, 8-9 a.m., free. Learn to Skate Program. Open to any child who would like to try hockey for the first time. (682-5442, kihawaii.com)

Lights, Camera, Action! Film Actor’s Studio, Saturdays, 4-5:30 p.m., $20 for first class. The Film Actor’s Studio takes you through “Whose Line is it Anyway”-type improvs, sit-com, fun TV commercials and more. Call to register. (382-2835)

Line Dance Lessons Ward Warehouse Amphitheater, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m., free. Take free line dance lessons for beginners. (262-7441)

Line Dance Lessons Windward Mall, 46-056 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe, Thursdays, 6-8:30 p.m., free. Put those dancing shoes on every Thursday and learn how to dance country style. (235-1143)

Line Dancing Our Redeemer Lutheran Elementary School, Tuesdays, first-time beginners class from 6 to 7 p.m., intermediate dance class from 7 to 9 p.m., $32/8-week session plus a $5 annual registration fee. Salome specializes in teaching basic line dance steps and easy-to-learn dances for beginners. (737-4596, 232-8541)

Little Artist Classes Art Explorium, 1142 Koko Head Ave., Tuesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m., $15. We focus on movement, dance, music, and art that will fully engage your child and open them up to the world of art around them. Pre-registration required. (312-4316, artexplorium.org)

Lohan Qigong Class Saam Fu Chinese Cultural Arts near UH Manoa, Saturdays, 9-10 a.m., contact for cost. Learn Lohan Qigong for external and internal health. (306-1720, saamfu.org)

Lucoral Museum Beaded Jewelry Workshops Lucoral Museum Building, 2414 Kuhio Ave., Honolulu, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2-4 p.m., $10. Create your own pearl and gemstone jewelry. (922-5381)

Lunchtime Yoga Flow Rosalie Woodson Dance Academy, 99-153A Moanalua Road Suite D, Aiea, Mondays, 4 p.m., first class $5. Lengthen, tone and relax your body. All levels welcome. (381-9618, yogarefuge.com)

Magician Lessons 206 Manoa Gardens, 2790 Kahaloa Drive #260, Saturdays, 11 a.m., $100/five lessons. Pro magician teaches easy-to-do magic. (988-1765)

MasterMind Group Windward Community College, Hale Palanakila 104, 45-720 Keaahala Road, five meetings starting Feb. 9, 5:30-7 p.m., $102. Beginners will be guided through simple exercises and solos to create the “slack key” sound. Pre-registration required (235-7331, windwardcce.org/music)

Meditation, Mindfulnes-Awareness Native Meditation Center (1843 Vancouver Pl.), 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. Saturdays, free. Tibetan tradition. Strengthen skills to be present, tame the mind and return to being human. All seekers are welcome. (nativemeditation@gmail.com, 636-9149)

Mental Illness Family Support National Alliance on Mental Illness Hawaii, 770 Kapiolani Blvd. #613, Honolulu, call for locations and meeting times. Are you are someone you know living with a mental illness? Join the monthly support groups that meet in various locations throughout the state. (591-1297, NamiHawaii.org)

Middle Eastern Belly Dance 1221 Kapiolani Blvd. #400, Sundays, 11 a.m.-noon, first lesson free. Learn the sensuous and mysterious art of belly dance in a fun, welcoming environment. (234-1006, maliainhawaii@mac.com)

Mililani Aikido Club Mililani District Park Gym, Tuesdays and Thursdays, children, 7:15-8:30 p.m.; adults, 7:15-9 p.m.; $8-$10 per month. All ages are welcome to learn this fun martial art. (623-8937)

Mililani Aikido Club Practices Mililani District Park Gym, Lanikuhana Ave., Tuesdays and Thursdays, children from 7:15-8:30 p.m., adults from 7:15-9 p.m., children ages 6-15 $8/month, adults $10/month. mililaniaikido@gmail.com, 623-8937)

Mililani Toastmasters Mililani Ike Elementary School, 95-1330 Lehiwa Drive, Mililani, Mondays, 7:30-8:45 p.m., $48/six months. Mililani Toastmasters hosts classes to learn the basics of public speaking in a friendly, non-threatening environment. (221-5525, msrubina@hotmail.com)

Mindfulness Meditation Bodhi Tree Meditation Center, 654 Judd St., Honolulu, Mondays-Fridays, 6:30 p.m., free. Beginning and experienced meditators welcome. Reduce stress, develop inner peace and deepen self-awareness. (395-7749)

Modern Dance Class Page Academy of Dance, 3478 Waialae Ave., Honolulu, Mondays, 6:45-8:15 p.m., email for more information. Monday Modern dance classes Adults and Teens Beginning/intermediate. (kamakoapage@yahoo.com)

Morning Yoga The Healing Arts Center, 98-030 Hekaha St. #27, Harbor Center Bldg. 7, Aiea, Thursdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., $10. Join Katie Trussell in a yoga practice that will awaken and stretch your muscles gently, leaving you balanced and focused. (484-4881)

Move to the Rhythm of the Drum PoleArity Studio, 111 N. King St. #2B, Tuesdays, 6:45-8 p.m., $12. Join us for African Dance. Classes are ongoing and for all levels. (389-9573)

Moxie Fitness Studios Dance/Fitness Classes 725 Kapiolani Blvd., classes begin Aug. 1, Sundays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., $20/month. This class is for those ages 18 and older who want to lose weight with dance and toning. (321-4782)

Muay Thai Kickboxing UH-Manoa Athletic Complex, Studio 2, Fridays and Sundays, 7:30-9:30 p.m., first class free. Try your hand at Muay Thai kickboxing. All ability levels welcome. (497-0015, lsomt.com)

MUVE Dance Two locations: 10 a.m. Tuesdays at UH Unity House (171 N. Pauahi St.) and 10 a.m. Wednesdays at YMCA Central (401 Atkinson Dr.), Tuesday classes are free, Wednesday for YMCA members but first class is free. Easy dance-along workout for everyone. (955-8211)

MUVE Dance Sessions Moiliili Community Center, 2535 S. King St., Honolulu, Saturdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m., donations welcome. Learn the MUVE technique of dance/exercise. All ages welcome. (955-8211, muve.com)

New And Expecting Parents Castle Medical Center, 640 Ulukahiki St., Kailua, call for times/cost. Castle Medical Center offers a variety of preparatory and informational classes for new and expecting parents including Infant CPR and safety, breastfeeding and birth center tours. (263-5400)

New Mothers Hui Castle Medical Center, 640 Ulukahiki St., Kailua, Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., free. A support group for new moms, led by an internationally certified lactation consultant. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Newborn Care Castle Medical Center, 640 Ulukahiki St., Kailua, call for times, cost, register online. Learn how to tell if your baby is sick, how to take your babys temperature, why babies cry, how to calm a crying baby and how to bathe your baby. (castlemed.org, 263-5400)

Noelani Ki Aikido Kenshikan Dojo at Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii, Saturdays from noon-1:30 p.m. youth class, Thursdays at 7 p.m. adult class, call for cost. (533-4658)

Noncredit Workshops UH Manoa, Honolulu, call for dates/times/cost. UH Manoa Outreach College offers a variety of courses from many lifestyle, arts and culture, health and fitness and language criteria. (outreach.hawaii.edu)

Ocean Yoga Kaimana Beach behind the lifeguard stand, 10 a.m., donations accepted. Yoga for all levels, ending with a short meditation and swim. (275-7735)

Ohana Night Dance Ala Wai Golf Course, Palladium, 404 Kapahulu Ave., Waikiki, third Fridays, 6-9:30 p.m., $5. Try your hand at ballroom dancing. (222-7851, 753-8673)

Oil Painting Classes 1311 Kapiolani Blvd., Wednesdays and Fridays at 2-4 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. for adults, Thursdays at 1-3 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. for keiki, $125/five sessions. Learn easy brush strokes and basic oil painting in a friendly classroom setting. Bring a blank canvas to begin. Pre-registration required. (295-8506)

Okinawan Dance Class Kalihi Valley District Park, 1911 Kamehameha IV Road, Honolulu, Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m., free for seniors. Seniors are invited to participate in the Kalihi-Palama Culture & Arts Society, Inc.’s community Okinawan dance classes. (521-6905, kcpahawaii.com)

Open Enrollment for New ‘Ballet Basics’ Class The School of Hawaii State Ballet, Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., $112 for eight weeks. The classes will cover the basic fundamentals of ballet training from the traditional barre warm-up to exercises moving across the floor. A $30 registration fee will be waived during the month of January. No previous experience necessary. (947-2755)

Open Enrollment for New ‘Ballet Basics’ Class The School of Hawaii State Ballet, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., $112 for eight weeks. The classes will cover the basic fundamentals of ballet training from the traditional barre warm-up to exercises moving across the floor. A $30 registration fee will be waived during the month of January. No previous experience necessary. (947-2755)

Peacefully Pregnant Castle Medical Center, 642 Ulukahiki St., Kailua, visit website for class days and times, $25/two people. Each couple will receive a workbook, written by the instructor, which they can take home with them. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Personal Muscle Testing Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 3424 Waialae Ave., call for days, times and cost. Check for the best vitamins and foods for you, as well as what colors deplete or give you energy. (741-0811)

Pilates Rosalie Woodson Dance Academy, 99-153 Moanalua Rd #A, Aiea, Thursdays, 5 p.m., call for cost. Great for beginners, this class focuses on strengthening core muscles and flexibility. (488-2100)

Pilates Waikiki Community Center, Wednesdays, 9-10 a.m., $3/members, $5/non-members. (923-1802, waikikicommunitycenter.org)

Pilates and Deep Stretching Still and Moving Center, Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 a.m., call for cost. (397-7678)

Pilates for Beginners Class Still and Moving Center, Saturdays, 12:30-1:30 p.m., call for cost. (397-7678)

Pilates Mat Mindful Matters Wellness Center, 407 Uluniu St. #412, Kailua, Thursdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., $10 first drop-in, packages available at discounted cost. Take this class to strengthen your core, flatten your stomach, improve your balance, lengthen your muscles, and move with grace. (230-2476, mindfulmatterskailua.com)

Pilates, Yoga & Senior Stretch The Firm Pilates, Hawaii Kai Corporate Plaza, 6600 Kalanianaole Hwy. #223, Honolulu, Vinyasa Yoga on Tuesdays 5:15-6:45 p.m. and Thursdays 12-1 p.m., Senior Stretch on Thursdays 9:30-10:15 a.m., call for costs. (285-7450, thefirmpilates.com)

Poetry Workshops The ARTS at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 4:30-6 p.m., free. Join this weekly poetry slam and writing workshop for teens. Ages 13-19. (521-2903)

Pole Dancing Various locations, call for days/times/cost. Fit for a Goddess offers sessions in feminine fitness, strength building, flexibility, self confidence and more. (262-6979, FitforaGoddess.net)

Pom Dance 91-1021 Shangrila St. #965, Kapolei, call for classes and times, $55/month. Pom dance classes combine jazz and cheer styles of dance. Classes include warm up, stretching, combinations, turns, jumps and choreographed routines. (674-4454, atletikatraining.com)

Power Vinyasa Yoga 91-1021 Shangrila St. #965, Kapolei, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., $40/month. Focuses on linking breath with movement. A dynamic and invigorating workout to challenge your body and leave your mind peaceful. Provides practical tools to incorporate yoga into everyday life. (674-4454, atletikatraining.com)

Prepare for College Contact for location, day and time, free consultation. For those who need assistance finding scholarships and preparing for the SAT. (634-9991, patti@123admissions.com)

Qi Movement The Healing Arts Center, Mondays, 8-9 a.m., $10/class. Call to RSVP. Susan leads us through simple, mindful movement and meditation at the weeks end. As we focus on heart-opening movements developed by Master Li, one overall benefit is that we have greater understanding of who we truly are meant to be. (484-4881)

Qigong Class Au’s Shaolin Arts Society, 186 N King St., Honolulu, Tuesday and Thursdays 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit website for cost. (aushaolinarts.com)

R.I.P.P.E.D. Fitness Windward Family Wellness Center, Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., $5/drop-in. Endurance training in one quick-paced hour set to energetic music. All levels welcome. Participants must bring own pair of hand weights and towel. (inspired.health.fitness@gmail,com, 230-9369)

Reinvent Yourself ARTS at Mark’s Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 12:30-1:30 p.m., $20/class, $60/four weeks. This improvisational comedy class is for everyone who wants to have more fun and creativity in their lives. (521-2903)

Restorative Chair Yoga Call for location, Fridays, 10 a.m., call for cost. Experience yoga on a chair. Learn a routine you can do on your own. Seniors welcome. (689-1020)

Restorative/Yin Yoga Mindful Matters Wellness Center, 407 Uluniu St. #412, Kailua, Mondays, 5:30-6:45 p.m., $10/first drop-in, packages available at discounted cost. Yin yoga places the focus on longer holds to stretch the connective tissues of the body. Restorative yoga uses props such as bolsters and blankets to support the body in yoga poses designed to relax and rejuvenate the body and mind. (230-2476, mindfulmatterskailua.com)

Ribbon Lei Demo Byodo-In Temple, 47-200 Kahekili Hwy., Kaneohe, Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $1-$2. Receive demos on how to make ribbon leis. Do-it-yourself kits available for purchase. (239-9844)

Roller Derby Training Email for location, time and cost, ages 18 and up. Rainbow Revolution Roller Girls are recruiting women and men to skate, ref and volunteer. No experience required. (rainbowrevrg@gmail.com)

Rollout Self-Myofascial Release Paradise Tango, 150 N. King St., Suite 202, Thursdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., $10/drop-in or $80/10-class card. This class leads you through self-myofascial release techniques using foam rollers to release knots and heal muscle trauma. Pre-registration required. (831-239-6529, info@paradisetango.com)

Rollout Self-mysofascial release 150 N. King St., suite 202, Thursdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., $10/drop-in, $80/10-class card. Learn self-myofascial release techniques using foam rollers to release knots and heal muscle trauma. Advanced registration is required. (831-239-6529)

Round Dance Class Hauula Civic Center, 6-8 p.m., free. (tatsuguchi001@hawaii.rr.com)

Salsa Salsa No Ka Oi, 661 Auahi St., Honolulu, Thursdays 8-9 p.m., Sundays 6-10 p.m., call for cost. Featuring classes in beginner/intermediate/advanced salsa and bachata. (779-7970)

Salsa Lessons Dream to Dance Studio, 661 Auahi St. #201, Sundays, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. lessons; 8-10 p.m. dance social; call for cost. Learn how to salsa dance in just four weeks with Salsa No Ka Oi at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. and then participate in a Salsa and Bachata Dance Social from 8-10 p.m. ($5 entry fee). (779-7970)

Salsaerobics 91-1021 Shangrila St. #965, Kapolei, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9:15-10:15 a.m., $40/month. A unique, fun and spicy but MILD exercise program that will melt those pounds away! Lose weight as you learn and practice New Zumba & Latin dance steps. No partner required. (674-4454, atletikatraining.com)

Scuba Lessons Aaron’s Dive Shop, call for more information and cost. Recreational and professional dive lessons, including introductory courses, open water certification, instructor courses and specialty courses. (262-2333, aaronsdiveshop.com)

Second Saturdays At The Garden UH Urban Garden Center, 955 Kamehameha Hwy., Pearl City, second Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, $5. Come learn and stroll the gardens with UGC volunteers and University of Hawaii Master Gardeners! (453-6050, 453-6055)

Self-Defense Classes Smith Taekwondo Center, 45-934 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe, second Saturdays, 2-4 p.m., free. Learn the art of self-defense. Women only. Ages 13-plus. (247-3114)

Self-Hypnosis for Powerful Change Hawaii Hypnosis Center, 765 Amana St. #503, Wednesdays, 5-6 p.m., $25. Learn how to quickly go into a powerful state of self-hypnosis to rid yourself of old habits and addictions, become more patient and confident, improve your mood and more. RSVP requested. (221-7353, hawaiihypnosiscenter@gmail.com)

Senior Beginner Line Dance Class Palolo Honwanji Temple, Fridays, 10 a.m., first-time beginner line dance class is at 11 a.m., $5/single class, $16/pre-paid 8-week session, $5/annual registration fee. Salome stresses stretching, breathing and isolations (jazz style) in addition to line dancing for seniors. Ages 60 and over welcome. (737-4596, salome789@gmail.com)

Senior Yoga Rosalie Woodson Dance Academy, 99-153A Moanalua Road, Aiea, Suite D, Wednesdays, 9 a.m., first class free; regular $5. This class helps maintain bone density and enhance balance, flexibility and agility. (381-9618, yogarefuge.com)

Seniors’ Aikido Soto Mission of Aiea, 7:30-9 p.m., call for cost. Seniors age 50 and up-focused aikido class. (671-1422)

Shadiya’s Egyptian Bellydance The Dance Space, 2615 S. King St., Honolulu, Thursdays 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sundays 2-3 p.m., $15/class, $50/4 classes. Learn authentic Near East dance and be introduced to finger cymbals. (429-3324)

Shizendo Functional Relaxation Crestview Park in Waipio, call for exact location, Mondays and Fridays noon to 2 p.m., Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon, free. Learn a wide array of healing arts, exercises and intuition development. (671-1422)

Shizendo Ki Soto Mission of Aiea, Mondays and Fridays, 6-7:15 p.m., call for cost. Hideo Kimura uses Shizendo Ki to promote muscle energy and stress reduction. (671-1422)

Shotokan Karate Manoa Valley District Park, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m., $99/three months. The Funakoshi Shotokan Karate-Do is accepting new members for traditional karate training and self-defense. (371-7670)

Sing Along Classes Bodhi Tree Meditation Center, 654-A N. Judd St., Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., $5. Perform for the elderly. Everyone welcome. (425-3348)

Smartphone Workshops Verizon Wireless, various locations, contact for times, free. Get smartphone savvy with Verizon’s classes taught by in-house experts. (verizonwireless.com)

Soul Basics 885 Queen. St., second floor, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., $5/class. Learn soul healing that can heal, prevent sickness, rejuvenate, prolong your life, boost energy and stamina, transform every aspect of your life, including relationships, and finances. (988-8090)

Square Dance Christ Lutheran Church, 95-1361 Meheula Pkwy., Mililani, Tuesdays, 7 p.m., $30. This 15-week class will give you all the right steps of square dance. (623-9229)

Stained Glass Menehune Stained Glass Studio, call for days and times, $135/six weeks. Make a beautiful stained glass panel using the copper foil technique. Leading, lamp and advanced classes and other workshops are also available. (622-2686)

Stand Up Paddle Haleiwa Bay, across from Jameson’s Restaurant, Haleiwa, Saturdays, 8-9 a.m. $15/class plus $6 rental fee. Join us for a fun workout on a stand-up paddle board. (372-9304, sup-fit.com)

Stand-Up Paddle Fitness Class Call for location in Haleiwa, Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m., $50/with board rental, $30/with own board. (470-4964)

Stand-Up Paddle Lessons Call for location in Haleiwa, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m., $69. Two-hour lessons. (470-4964)

Street Diverse ART, 760 Halekawila St., Wednesdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m., $13, ages 5-10. Classes geared towards positive hip-hop, teaching knowledge of urban culture and helping empower you to use your inner talent. (275-7776)

Street II Diverse ART, 760 Halekawila St., Mondays, 4-5 p.m., $13. Classes geared towards positive hip-hop, teaching knowledge of urban culture and helping empower you to use your inner talent. (275-7776)

Stress Relief Through Yoga Kaneohe District Park, Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $2/class. Enjoy health and happiness through a unique blend of stretching, coordination, breathing and meditation exercises. (381-6380)

Stretching and Balance for Dancers Paradise Tango, 150 N. King St., Suite 202, Sundays, 3-4 p.m., $10/drop-in, $80/10-class card. A class that combines ballet, yoga, pilates and stretch band work to improve flexibility and balance. (831-239-6529, info@paradisetango.com)

Stroller Strides Windward Mall, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:30 a.m., free. Join this fitness session that’s fun for moms and babies. (351-3313, jaweamay@strollerstrides.net)

Sumi-e for Beginners Honolulu Myohoji Mission, 2003 Nuuanu Ave., Wednesdays 1-3 p.m., Thursdays 6:30-8:30 p.m., $35/four week session. Learn the concepts and techniques of Japanese brush painting using simple color and limited details on rice paper. (382-0236)

SUP-Fit Contact for location, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m., $50, $30 (with own board). Space is limited; advanced registration is required. (rainbowwatersports.com, 800-470-4964)

Tahitian Classes Kamehameha Field Park Pavilion, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m., free. Learn Tahitian dance, drumming and cultural background for all levens. (321-3483, tahitidrumdance@gmail.com)

Tahitian Dance Aloha Activity Center, 725 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu, Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tunuis Royal Polynesians has open enrollment. (277-2205)

Tahitian Dance Wahiawa Community Center, Kilani Ave., Wahiawa, Wednesdays, 5-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9-10:30 a.m. Manutahi welcomes dancers of all levels. Ages 3-plus. (542-4480, manutahi.com)

Tai Chi Ultimate Beginners Waikiki Commuinty Center, 310 Paoakalani Ave., Saturdays, 9-10 a.m., $4/members, $7/non-members. (923-1802)

Tai Chi & Chi Kung Mindful Matters Wellness Center, 407 Uluniu St. #412, Kailua, Saturdays, 1:15-2:30 p.m., $10 first drop-in, packages available at discounted cost. A Chinese system of slow, meditative physical exercise designed for relaxation, balance, and health. (230-2476, mindfulmatterskailua.com)

Tai Chi & Qigong For Seniors Community Church of Honolulu, 2345 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 8-9:30 a.m., free. We teach balance to prevent falls for seniors, as well as concentration for memory and hand and foot movements for coordination and various exercises. (227-5748)

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention Asing Community Park, Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m., free. Recommended for seniors. Additional classes at Ewa Mahiko Community Park and Makakilo Community Park. (681-6435)

Tai Chi Fridays Mililani Hongwanji, 95-257 Kaloapau St., 9-10:30 a.m., free. Experience Master Herbert Pong as we focus on our health to relax, breathe, meditate, exercise and reap all the health benefits of longevity through indoor tai chi. Pre-registration required. (renemansho@hawaii.rr.com, 291-6151)

Tai Chi Push Hands UH Leisure Center, Hemenway Hall 215, 2500 Campus Road, Honolulu, Thursdays, 7:30-9 p.m., call for cost. Try this new Tai Chi push hands class. (956-4845)

Tai Chi With Steve Waikiki Community Center, Mondays, 11 a.m.-noon, $7/class. Great for seniors or anyone wanting to be re-energized. An added focus is placed on body alignment, posture and improved balance. (waikikicommunitycenter.org)

Taiko Classes for Toddlers and Families Taiko Center of the Pacific, Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, visit website for schedule and cost. (kennyendo.com/taiko-center-of-the-pacific)

Team Move’s Yoga Class Ala Moana Beach Park, Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays at 7 a.m., $45-$65/month, the first class always is free. This yoga class by the ocean focuses on strength, balance and flexibility. (movehi.com, info@movehi.com))

Teen and Adult Ballet Basics Contact for location, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. or Thursdays at 3:30 p.m., $120/eight weeks, one class per week. Hawaii State Ballet continues its Ballet Basics class for teens and adults taught by Gina Surles. The classes cover the basic fundamentals of ballet training. (947-2755, info@hawaiistateballet.com)

The Mindful Space Second City Counseling Services, 94-229 Waipahu Depot St. #204, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 5-6 p.m., donations welcome. Meditation for adults. Pre-registration required. (384-8279)

Tibetan Meditation Practice for Everyone Dragon’s Collection Meditation Center, 2615 S. King St., Sundays, 8:30-9:45 a.m., donations accepted. Lama Wangchuk teaches three types of breath meditation. Floor cushions, chairs and benches available, or bring your own. (dragonscollection.com, 955-5565)

Toddler Hula Hale Pulelehua, Tuesdays, 9:30-9:55 a.m., $7/class, $25/four-week session. Family enrichment classes open to newborns up to age 5. Parents sit with their keiki while participating in singing, dancing mele in Hawaiian and English. This class aims at building your child’s coordination, language, singing and learning skills. (247-9440, halepulelehua.org)

Total Body Toning 91-1021 Shangrila St. #965, Kapolei, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:15-11:15 a.m., $40/month. Tone up your body from head to toe using light weights. Workout includes upper and lower body workout as well as buns and abs. (674-4454, atletikatraining.com)

Tribal Beat Kalihi Valley District Park, 1911 Kamehameha IV Road, Honolulu, Saturdays, 1-2:30 p.m., $5. Enjoy an expressive class of dance movement and fun. (358-2056)

U.S. Sea Cadets Contact for location, first and third Saturday each month, contact for times and cost. For youth ages 14-17 who have a desire to learn about the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine. Cadets are instructed by Sea Cadet Officers and senior cadets through classroom and applied instruction. (hawaiiseacadetbattalion.com, hiseacadets@yahoo.com)

Unclutter Your Life Inside & Out Kaimuki School for Adults, 2705 Kaimuki Ave., Honolulu, Tuesdays, 6-8:30 p.m., call for cost. Learn how to be clutter-free for life. (733-8460)

Universal Yoga 91-1021 Shangrila St. #965, Kapolei, Wednesdays, 10-11:15 a.m., $40/month. For experienced yogis. Advanced poses such as deep back bends, inversions and arm balances, and arm stretches unique to Universal Yoga. (674-4454, atletikatraining.com)

Using Hawaiian Words Liliha Public Library, first Thursdays, 6-7 p.m., free. Ongoing since 1974, the introductory session presented by The Program to Preserve Hawaiian Place Names explains the basics of Hawaii word structure, spelling and pronunciation. (587-7577, unclejackinhawaii.com)

Various Classes The Healing Arts Center, 98-030 Hekaha St., Aiea, Monday 6-7 p.m. Enjoy yoga, Thursdays 6:30-8 p.m. learn the Reiki Exchange, Saturdays 8-9 a.m. Enjoy a Qi movement course. $10 all courses. (484-4881)

Various Classes At WCC Windward Community College, 45-720 Keaahala Road, Kaneohe, call for days, times and cost. Classes include Play in Clay, Japanese Flower Arranging Ikubana Sogetsu, SM – Vision Training and Tai Chi, and ASH – Self-Acupressure and Eye Health. (235-7374)

Very Very Happy Honolulu Meditation, 1542 Keeaumoku St. #C, daily, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., free/intro class. Do you have too many thoughts and too much stress? Let us help you release your baggage. (628-8976, facebook.com/maumhonolulu)

Viniyoga Classes The Healing Arts Center, 98-030 Hekaha St., Aiea, Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m., $10/class; $40/five classes. This class focuses on the principal of vinyasa karma for beginners. Call to register. (484-4881, healingartsinc.massagetherapy.com)

Viniyoga Waimanalo Call or email for location & schedule. Viniyoga is an adaptive yoga for anybody & every body. Classes or privates taught by Certified American Viniyoga instructor. Welcoming all ages, beginners and experienced. (256-4381, viniyogawaimanalo@gmail.com)

Vinyasa/Hatha Yoga Rosalie Woodson Dance Academy, 99-153A Moanalua Road, Aiea, Suite D, Wednesdays, 5 p.m., first class $5. Explore Hatha yoga. Recommended students have at least one year of yoga experience. (381-9618, yogarefuge.com)

Waialua Aikido Club Practices Waialua Recreation Center, call for location, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., children 6-15 $15/month, adults $20/month. (637-5622, mililaniaikido@gmail.com)

Waialua Computer Instruction Waialua Public Library, Fridays at 9 a.m., free. (637-8286)

Ward Village Yoga Series Ward Village Information Center courtyard lanai, Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., free. Each class welcomes up to 50 yogis of all skill levels on a first-come, first-serve basis for a fun, fast-paced session with CorePower Yoga instructors. (wardvillage.com)

Watercolor Painting Class Waikiki Community Center, Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon, $3/members, $5/non-members. (923-1802, waikikicommunitycenter.org)

Watercolor Painting Class Waikiki Community Center, Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon, $3/members, $5/non-members. (923-1802, waikikicommunitycenter.org)

West African Dance And Drum Kalihi Valley District Park Center, 1911 Kamehameha IV Road, Honolulu, dance from 1-2:30 p.m., drum from 2:30-4 p.m., $15/drum, $10/dance. Come and experience the fun, explosive and energetic movements and rhythms of West African dancing and drumming here in Hawaii with skillful and talented dance teachers along with master drummers from Guinea. (389-9573, dance2live@hawaii.rr.com)

West African Drum Classes Waimanalo Beach, Sundays, 5-6:30 p.m., $15/class. Learn from master drummer Sekou from Guinea. (hulacat.hawaii@gmail.com)

West African Drumming Kapiolani Park, across from the Waikiki Aquarium, Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3:30 p.m.; $15/class. Moussa Bangoura, master drummer, instructs. (386-6326)

Windward Aikido Club Kaneohe location, 45-528 Keaahala Road, call for days and times. Learn this martial art to harmonize the mind, body and spirit for beginners. Ages 14-plus. (235-5943)

Wing Chun Club Honolulu 1127 Bethel St. #10, every Mon.-Thurs., 7-9 p.m., first class is free. Receive self-defense, physical and mental fitness instruction. (781-2229)

Women-Only Boxing Class Boxfit808 Boxing, Aiea, 6:30 p.m., call for cost. Women get a great workout while learning the “Sweet Science” in a safe, clean and fun environment. (256-1770, boxfit808.com)

Women’s Hula St. Elizabeth Church, 99-312 Moanalua Road, Aiea, Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. Learn hula and Tahitian dance with the Aiea-based Halau Hula O Kana Kapeka. (255-4001)

Women’s Self-Defense Smith Taekwondo Center, 46 Kahuhipa St., Kaneohe, second Saturdays, 2-4 p.m., free. Take this women-only self-defense class. Learn practical, easy skills that will help protect you in the event that you are attacked. Ages 13-plus. (Register: 247-3114)

Wrestling/Kickboxing Jungle Gym Fitness, 47-664 Kamehameha Hwy., Mondays, 7-8 p.m., $45/adults, $30/children. (232-4119)

Writing Class Chris McKinney Language Arts Center, 95-390 Kuahelani Ave. Ste. 2F, Mililani, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, visit website for times, $30/class. Learn the elements of writing and publishing. (230-7569)

Yamuna Body Rolling The Healing Arts Center, Mondays, 10-11 a.m., $72/six classes, $15/class. Call to RSVP. Improve your posture, circulation and flexibility for better health this 6-week series. (484-4881)

Yang Style Tai Chi Kapahulu Center, 3410 Campbell Ave., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 7-8 p.m., call for cost. Attend this beginning Yang style Tai Chi class with instructor Eddie Lum. (737-1748)

Yoga Haleiwa Gym, 66-434 Kamehameha Hwy., Haleiwa, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m., $10. Vinyasa flow yoga for all ages and abilities. Bring a mat. (637-4606, myspace.com/relaxbreathgowiththeflow)

Yoga Naturally Hawaiian Gallery, 41-025 Kalanianaole Hwy., Waimanalo, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8-9:15 a.m.; Tuesdays, 5:30-6:45 p.m.; call for cost. Learn lyengar style yoga with Laurie Freed. All levels welcome. (259-9490)

Yoga Yoga4Ewa Studio, Ewa Beach, daily, call for times/cost. Learn various varieties of yoga. Childcare available. All ages. (689-1020, yoga4ewa.com)

Yoga & Meditation Classes Keehi Lagoon Memorial Park, 2685 North Nimitz Highway, 10-11 a.m. Mondays, free. Create a healthy body, be stress free, get rid of nagging aches, draw Ki energy and take charge of your body. Call to register. (533-2045, 741-2144)

Yoga and Deep Stretching Classes Kapahulu Center, every Tues. and Thurs., 8-9 a.m., $3 for members, $6 for non-members. (737-1748)

Yoga and Meditation (Holistic) Momilani Community Center, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, 10:30am-12:00pm., $10. De-stress, Relieve Joint Pain, Lose Weight, Have Better Focus, More Energy, Balance Brainwaves, Heal Naturally. Call to register. (381-4376)

Yoga Basics Mindful Matters Wellness Center, 407 Uluniu St. #412, Kailua, Wednesdays, 10:00-11:15 a.m., $10 first drop-in, packages available at discounted cost. This class is suitable for all levels, from students brand new to yoga, to advanced practitioners and yoga teachers looking to deepen their connection to their asana practice. (230-2476, mindfulmatterskailua.com)

Yoga Class 91-1021 Shangrila St., #965, Kapolei, Mondays and Fridays from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 10-11:15 a.m., $40/month. (674-4454, atletikatraining.com)

Yoga Class Contact for location, last Saturday of each month, contact for time, free. (Aiea 486-9642, Honolulu 896-9642, Kaimuki 738-5522)

Yoga Class Rosalie Woodson Dance Academy, 99-153A Moanalua Road, Suite D, Aiea, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., $5. Flow and Hold Yoga classes are for all levels and combines the rhythmic limbering of flow yoga with the steady strengthening of Hatha yoga. (381-9618, info@yogarefuge.com)

Yoga For Anybody And Everybody Call or email for location and class schedule. Viniyoga is adaptative to an individuals condition and needs. Classes or privates taught by Certified American Viniyoga instructor. Welcoming all ages, beginners and experienced. (256-4381, viniyogawaimanal@gmail.com)

Yoga For Men Open Space Yoga Makai Studio, Wednesdays, 6:15-7:30 p.m., $40. These classes are geared toward men as a gateway to improved health, peace, prosperity and mental well-being. (232-8851)

Yoga for Persons with Chronic Illness Mindful Matters Wellness Center, 407 Uluniu St. #412, Kailua, Thursdays, 5:45-6:30 p.m., $10 first drop-in, packages available at discounted cost. Shorter in duration, this class is designed to aid the healing process by supporting the body through gentle yoga. No yoga experience necessary. (230-2476, mindfulmatterskailua.com)

Yoga For The Ohana Waikiki Community Center room 202E, 310 Paoakalani Ave., Honolulu, Saturdays 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. hatha flow, Sundays 9-10:30 a.m. all levels, Mondays 8:30-10 a.m. yoga basics, $10, first class free. Come experience yoga with Murti and Larina. (954-9310)

Yoga in the Park Kapiolani Park, meet at the bandstand by the ponds, 2805 Monsarrat Ave., Honolulu, 10-11 a.m., call for cost and to secure your space. Beginners welcome. (292-8294)

Yoga In Waimanalo 41-025 Kalanianole Hwy., Wednesdays and Fridays 8 – 9:15 a.m., Tuesdays 5:30-6:45 p.m., All ages welcome to these yoga sessions. (259-9490, yogamoveshawaii.com)

Yoga In Waimanalo Behind Sweet Home Waimanalo restaurant, 41-025 Kalanianaole Hwy., Waimanalo, Tuesdays from 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fridays from 8:30-9:45 a.m., visit website for more information. (yogamoveshawaii.com)

Yoga Loft Hawaii Yoga Loft Hawaii in Waipio, Thursdays, 3-3:45 p.m. middle-schoolers, 4-5 p.m. high-schoolers, email for cost. (denisegrayzellyoga@gmail.com)

‘Yoga Meets Dance’ Mililani Recreation Center, 95-1101 Ainamakua Drive, Mililani, Thursdays, 7:15-8:15 p.m., $10/class, $32/four classes. Enjoy gentle yoga, free/guided dance and stillness meditation. All ages and levels welcome, as well as drop-ins. (227-3449, lilinoe.yogadance@yahoo.com)

Yoga Sound Meditation Church of the Crossroads, Ross Davis Room, 1212 University Ave., Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., free. A relaxing evening of yoga sound meditation, singing and chanting. (224-2462)

Yoga-Meditation Class Call for exact location at Magic Island, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., free. (407-435-0797)

Yoga, Dance and Keiki Classes Noelani Studios (66-347 Kamehameha Hwy.), Mon.-Sun., contact for times, $14/class. Class passes are available and walk-ins are welcome. (neolanistudios.com, 389-3709)

Your Best Self Call for location in downtown Honolulu, classes run first and second Saturdays until Dec. 12, 9-11 a.m., $100, age 14-21. Young adults can learn how to effectively communicate and network, with workshops and networking. (550-4739, info@prayzehim.com, prayzehim.com)

Youth Learn To Swim Class Kroc Center Hawaii, visit website for days and times, $100. A progressive program which teaches and assesses swimming and water safety skills. (kroccenterhawaii.org)

Youth Speaks Hawaii The ARTS at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 4:30-6 p.m., free. Join this teen slam poetry writing and performance workshop. (521-2903)

Zumba Heeia State Park, 46-465 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe, 4-5 p.m., Thursdays, first class free, $5/drop in or 10-class punch card for $35. It’s an exhilarating, effective, easy-to-follow, Latin-inspired, calorie-burning dance fitness-party that’s moving millions of people toward joy and health. (230-9369, ZumbaWithKehau.com)

Zumba Kalihi Waena Elementary School, 1240 Gulick Ave., Honolulu, Tuesdays, 6:15-7:15 p.m., $5/class. (zumba808@ymail.com)

Zumba Kapahulu Center, 3410 Campbell Ave., Honolulu, Mondays, 6 p.m., call for cost. Learn to Zumba and get fit while having fun. (737-1748)

Zumba Kuhio School Cafeteria, 2759 S. King St., Fridays, 6-7 p.m., free, drop-ins welcome, $4/class. Check out a more dancy, low impact workout and get the results you want. Have a blast learning salsa, samba, merengue and other Latin-inspired dance moves and get fit. (782-6027)

Zumba Various Kaiser Permanente locations, days and times, $6.50/non-members, $5/members. A fusion of Latin and international music dance themes, with routines that feature fitness interval training with a combination of fast and slow rhythms. Pre-registration is required. (432-2260)

Zumba by Elma Thiem Hale Pulelehua, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m., first four sessions are free. No experience necessary. (247-9440, halepulelehua.org)

Zumba Class 91-1021 Shangrila St. #965, Kapolei, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6:45-7:45 p.m., $40/month. Zumba Latin dance-fitness fuses hypnotic Latin rhythms and easy to follow moves to create a dynamic fitness program that will blow you away. (674-4454, atletikatraining.com)

Zumba Classes Waipahu United Church of Christ, 94-330 Mokuola St., Waipahu, Saturdays, Zumba Gold 8:30-9:15 a.m., Zumba 9:30-10:30 a.m., registration at 8 a.m., $40/10 classes, $5/class. (619-471-7045)

Zumba Demo Town Center of Mililani, last Friday of each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. (625-0108, towncenterofmililani.com)

Zumba Fitness Al Franz Dance Studio, 419 South St., Honolulu, Saturdays, 8 a.m., $20/five classes, $40/10 classes. Have fun and learn Zumba fitness. (927-1109)

Zumba Fitness Waikiki Commuinty Center, 310 Paoakalani Ave., Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., $4/members, $6/non-members. (923-1802)

Zumba Fitness Waikiki Community Center, Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., $4/members, $6/non-members. An intense fitness program consisting of dance and aerobic exercise routines. (923-1802, waikikicommunitycenter.org)

Zumba Fitness Windward Family Wellness Center, Mondays at 8:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m., first class is free, $5/drop-in. (zumbawithkehau.com, 230-9369)

Zumba Fitness Class Halawa Gym, 99-765 Iwaiwa St., Mondays and Wednesdays 6-7 p.m., email for cost and current dates. Zumba Fitness is an exhilarating, effective, easy-to-follow, Latin-inspired, calorie-burning dance fitness-party. (sagahan@yahoo.com, 483-7852)

Zumba Fitness Classes Halawa Gym, 99-765 Iwaiwa St., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6-7 p.m., email for cost and current dates. Zumba Fitness is an exhilarating, effective, easy-to-follow, Latin-inspired, calorie-burning dance fitness-party. (zumbakrazee@yahoo.com, 483-7852)

Zumba Gold Egan’s Training Center, Manoa Marketplace, 2851 E. Manoa Road #1-200, Mondays 1:30 p.m. and Fridays 10:45 a.m, $75/10 classes. A gentle intro to Zumba for those ages 55 and over. (271-3779)

Zumba Gold U.S. Taekwondo Center, 835 Keeaumoku St. #203, Honolulu, Sundays, 9:30-10:30 a.m., $6/class. (zumba808@ymail.com)

Zumba Gold U.S. Taekwondo Center, 835 Keeaumoku St. #203, Honolulu, Thursdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m., $6/class. (zumba808@ymail.com)

Zumba Gold Waikiki Community Center, 9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m., $4/members, $6/non-members. A lower impact version of Zumba, great for active older adults, individuals recovering from injury, individuals re-introducing exercise into their lifestyles and children. All ages welcome. (923-1802, waikikicommunitycenter.org)

Zumba Gold Waikiki Community Center, Thursdays, 9:30-10:15 a.m., $4/member, $6/non-member. A lower impact version of Zumba, great for active older adults, those recovering from injury or individuals re-introducing exercise into their lifestyle. (923-1802)

Zumba Gold Class MidPacific Country Club, 266 Kaelepulu Drive, Kailua, Tuesdays 4 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m., $5/drop in, $4/with 5 or 10 class punch card. Beginners and seniors. (927-1109)

Zumba Gold Fitness Arthur Murray Movement Studio, 776 Kailua Road, Kailua, call for class days, times and costs. Take classes in ballroom, Latin dancing, pre-ballet and ballet, jazz, yoga, hip-hop, breaking, soul motion, hoop dancing and Zumba. (263-2623, kailuamovementstudio.com)

1 COMEDY

Augie T Live Pagoda Hotel’s La Salle Room, second Fridays, call for times, Coral Creek Golf, last Wednesdays, call for times, $10. Catch Hawaii’s favorite comedian. (479-0576)

Comedy Hawaii Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 9 p.m. to midnight, call for cost. Local comedians and performers. (526-1411)

Comedy Polynesia Hawaii Comedy Theater, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel, 120 Kaiulani Ave., Waikiki, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Enjoy Comedy Polynesia featuring Bo Irvine, Kento-San and Michael Staats. (531-4242, HawaiiComedyTheater.com)

Comedy Tsunami Fridays Tsunami’s Waikiki, 2260 Kuhio Ave., Thursdays, 8-11 p.m., free, age 21 and up. Open mic comedy every Friday, for pro comics and newbies alike. Bring jokes or just come to laugh. (931-6102)

Comedy U Anna O’Brien’s, Wednesdays, 8 p.m., $5-$7, free for performers, 21 and over. Emerging comedians perform during the open-mic night. (946-5190)

Comedy Under the Stars Cabana’s Pool Bar, 2330 Kuhio Ave., Fridays, 8:30 p.m., free, for ages 21 and up. A weekly showcase of Hawaii’s best comics. (428-8144)

Hilarious Happy Hour Bar 35, 35 N. Hotel St., second Tuesdays, 8:30 p.m., free, ages 21 and up. (facebook.com/comedyu.hi)

Jose Dynamite and Friends O’Toole’s Celtic Room, Fridays (except First Friday), 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. show starts, $10, ages 21 and older. (391-5673)

Live Comedy Bar7 Comedy Club, Thursdays, 9 p.m., $5 cover. Featuring performances from local comedian and happy hour until midnight. (facebook.com/comedyhawaii)

Monday Night Comedy Hawaii Voice KTV & Lounge, 808 Sheridan St. #201, Mondays, 7-9 p.m., free, age 21 and up. Smack Comedy presents the elite of the underground comedy scene. (info@smackcomedy.com)

On the Spot Comedy Throwdown The ARTS at Marks Garage, Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., free. On the Spot Improv hosts a throwdown for local improv actors. (224-7585, artsatmarks.com)

Open-Mic Comedy Hawaii Comedy Theater at Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel, 120 Kaiulani Ave., Waikiki, Fridays and Saturdays, 10:15 p.m., $5. Amateurs are welcome onstage to tell jokes and test their stand-up routines. Sign up. (531-HAHA)

Sharkey’s Comedy Club Hawaii Comedy Theater, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel, 120 Kaiulani Ave., Waikiki, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15. Sharkey’s features Michael Vasquez, Shawn Felipe, Arthur Wayne, and Kenny Johnson. (531-4242, HawaiiComedyTheater.com)

Tuesday Laughs at Lola’s Lola’s Grill & Pupu Bar, 1108 Keeaumoku St., 7:30 p.m. signups, 8 p.m. show, free, age 21 and up. Open mic standup comedy. (eswartzkopf@gmail.com)

1 COMMUNITY

AADCCH Literary Reading Group 1131 Kapiolani Blvd. #207, second and fourth Mondays, 6 p.m., free. Check website or call for book titles. (597-1341, aadcch.org)

AARP Chapter 60 Waikiki Meeting Hale Koa Kalia Ballroom, 2055 Kaila Road, Honolulu, first Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m., $28/nonmembers, $27/members. Deadline to mail checks and RSVP is the last date in the month prior to the event. Mail checks and RSVP to AARP Chapter 60, PO Box 23227, Honolulu 96823. (734-1350, tjdavies@juno.com)

ACOA Meetings Church of the Crossroads, 1212 University Ave., Mondays, 6-7:15 p.m. Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families (ACOA) meetings. All are welcome to come and work on healing emotional wounds. (521-4477)

African Literary Group 1311 Kapiolani Blvd. #207, second and fourth Mondays, 6 p.m., free. African Literary Group meets to discuss titles like “To Kill a Mockingbird” or “Go Set a Watchman.” (597-1341)

African Literary Reading Group 1311 Kapiolani Blvd. Room 315, Honolulu, second and fourth Mondays, 6:15-8:30 p.m., free. The African Literary Reading Group meets. Call for book title. (597-1341)

Afterschool At The Aquarium Waikiki Aquarium, 2777 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 3 p.m., aquarium admission. Enjoy a fun activity on the lawn such as stories by the sea, a critter encounter or a creative movement session. (923-9741)

Aiea No. 20 Neighborhood Board Meeting Aiea Public Library, Conference Room, every second Monday, 7:30 p.m., free. Aiea No. 20 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Ala Moana No. 11 Neighborhood Board Meeting Makiki Christian Church, every fourth Tuesday, 7 p.m., free. Ala Moana/Kakaako No. 11 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Alanon Support Group Paki Hale, 3840 Paki Ave. 2nd floor, Waikiki, Wednesdays, noon, free. The Waikiki 12-step Alanon Family Group offers support for friends and family members affected by alcoholism. (521-5900)

Aliamanu No. 18 Neighborhood Board Oahu Veteran Center, every second Thursday, 7 p.m., free. Aliamanu/Salt Lake/Foster Village No. 18 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Aloha Toastmasters Meet University Square #211, University Avenue and King Street, Honolulu, second and fourth Thursdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Become a better speaker and leader. (383-3715)

Alzheimer’s Association Alzheimer’s Association Aloha Chapter Office, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd. #2610, Honolulu, Tuesdays, 9:30-10 a.m., free. Call for class list and to register. The Alzheimer’s Association Aloha Chapter offers classes for non-professional family caregivers in the What Now? series. (alz.org/hawaii, 591-2771)

Art Walk King’s Village, 131 Kaiulani Ave., Honolulu, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4-9 p.m., free. (kings-village.com)

Arthritis Support Group Holy Nativity Church Chapel, last Saturday of each month, 10-11:30 a.m., free. Get the education and support you need to live with Arthritis. Advanced registration is required. (239-9851, spirlife@lava.net)

Auto Lunch Bunch Waikiki Yacht Club, 1599 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, first Tuesdays, noon, free. The Auto Lunch Bunch meets for lunch and to show off a couple of hot cars, hear a speaker discuss auto issues and view an auto related video. Call to register. (225-2965)

Awaken Your Inner Healer Wide Awake Healing, 1126 12th Ave. #205, Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m., $15/session. Those who suffer from chronic illness or symptoms can learn how to heal themselves with power of spirit, heart and mind. (392-1904, wideawakenedhealing.com)

AYSO Registration, Leeward 269 Visit website for locations, applications accepted throughout the year, visit website for times, $70/first-time player (includes uniform, insurance and photo package). Boys and girls ages 4-18 are invited to play soccer at Kapolei Regional Park. (leewardayso269.com)

Battleship Missouri Toastmasters Meet Battleship Missouri Memorial, call for meeting location, first and third Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. Develop self confidence and leadership skills through better communication. (722-4178)

Bereavement Services Pearlridge Center, Uptown, first Wednesdays, 8-9 a.m., free. St. Francis Hospice offers support during a walk around the mall for those dealing with a loss of a loved one. (488-0981)

Bereavement Support Group Castle Medical Center, 642 Ulukahiki St., Kailua, second Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.; free. Join the Bereavement Support Group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Bereavement Support Group Kaiser Permanente Moanlaua Medical Center, second Sunday of each month, 1-3 p.m., free. For anyone who has lost a loved one and would like a nurturing environment in which to share thoughts and feelings. Advanced registration is required. (226-4787)

Blood Drives Various locations around Oahu, visit website for locations and times. Save lives today. (bbh.org)

Blue Moon Psychic Fair Maunakea Marketplace, 1120 Maunakea St. second floor, Honolulu, third Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., $25. Look into your past, present and future through Asemic Art, channeling, clairvoyance, dream analysis, numerology, palmistry, pet, tarot card readings and more. (735-1708)

Book Club Meetings Aiea Library, first Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m., free. (89-3776)

Boy Scouts Troop 76 Waipahu United Church of Christ, 94-330 Mokuola St., Waipahu, Fridays, 7-9 p.m., call for cost. Parents and boys (10-17) welcomed to check out Troop 76 meetings. (754-3648)

Brain Injury Support Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific, 226 N. Kuakini St., second Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., free. Attend this meeting for people who have sustained brain injury or a separate group for friends and family of a person who has sustained a brain injury. (791-6942)

Breast Cancer Support Group Windward location, call for days and times. This group offers help, information and support for ladies with breast cancer and survivors of breast cancer. (261-1055)

Buddhist Services American Renaissance Academy, One Lexington St., Kapolei, 9:30 a.m., free. Buddhist services and Sunday School services available for children. (221-9661)

Business Network Meets Windward side and downtown locations, call for days and times, free membership to business referral organization. Business owners and professionals welcome. One person per industry allowed. (779-7383, pete@808homemortgage.com)

Canoe Club Registration Namolokama Canoe Club, Mondays and Wednesdays, call for cost. Join the fun racing outrigger canoes this season on the north shore. Kids program now in season (652-1079, namolokama.com)

Caregivers Support Group Kapiolani Medical Center at Pali Momi, 98-1079 Moanalua Road, Aiea, third Mondays, 7-9 p.m., free. The Pearl City Caregivers Support Group meets. (625-3782)

Central Union Church Thrift Shop Central Union Church, 1660 S. Beretania St., Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Come and shop a wide-ranging and ever-changing selection. (440-3055)

Child Car Seat & Booster Seat Inspections Call for Kaiser Permanente location and time. Is your childs car seat or booster seat installed properly? Find out by getting it checked by a child passenger safety technician certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (432-2260)

Chinatown Food Tour Email for meeting place, last Sundays, 9:30-11:30 a.m., $30-$40, registration required. Slow Food Oahu hosts a culinary exploration of Honolulu and Chinatown. (slowfoodoahu@yahoo.com)

Clinical Research Trials Hawaii Clinical Research Center, 1286 Queen Emma St., Honolulu, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Participate in these clinical trials of investigational medications. (457-9541)

Coin Club Meets Susannah Wesley Community Center, 1117 Kalihi St., fourth Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., free. The Honolulu Coin Club meets monthly. New members welcome. (486-4766)

Comedy Night Showroom at Hawaiian Brians, 7:30-10:30 p.m., $5/general, $3/student and military. Ages 18 and older. Come join Mr. Aaron for stand up and improv comedy shows. Check the Mr. Aaron Presents on Facebook or Hawaiian Brian\’s website for performance schedules and special guests. (facebook.com/mraaronpresents)

Community Dance Ala Wai Golf Course, Palladium (second floor), 404 Kapahulu Ave., Waikiki, first Saturdays, 6:30-9:45 p.m., $5. Enjoy social ballroom dancing. HBDA hosts. (222-7851, 848-7789)

Community Thrift Store Waikiki Community Center, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Check out the grand re-opening of the refurbished Community Thrift Store featuring updated clothing and houseware items. (waikikicommunitycenter.org)

COPD Support Group Kaiser Honolulu, second Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon, $3/three hours. Food, fellowship and information about thriving with emphysema, chronic bronchitis or chronic asthma, also known as COPD. (hawaiicopd.org)

COPD Support Group Pali Momi Medical Center, Ewa Conference Room, second Thursdays, 10-11:30 a.m., $2/three hours. Food, fellowship and information about thriving with emphysema, chronic bronchitis or chronic asthma, also known as COPD. (hawaiicopd.org)

COPD Support Group Queen’s Medical Center Kam Lounge, third Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., regular rates. Food, fellowship and information about thriving with emphysema, chronic bronchitis or chronic asthma, also known as COPD. (hawaiicopd.org)

Cricket Kapiolani Park, Sundays, 11 a.m., free lessons. Come join in with the oldest sporting club in the Pacific. (HonoluluCricketClub.org)

Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 3424 Waialae Ave., 1-5 p.m., $15/session. Aura fluff with Passion or get your energy read with Lance at 1 p.m., get messages and answers from loved ones from medium Ling at 2 p.m., or channel messages with medium Grant at 3:30 p.m. (397-3174)

DBEDT for Business Toastmasters Club State Office Tower, Leopapa A. Kamehameha Building, 235 S. Beretania St., Conference Room 405, second and fourth Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free/guests, $42/six-month membership, $20/new member fee. Learn communication and leadership skills in a supportive, encouraging environment. (554-2328)

Dialysis Support Group Meeting DSI Renal, 226 N. Kuakini St., second Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon, free. All dialysis patients and their caregivers welcome. RSVP requested. (545-3933 ext. 226)

Diamond Head No. 5 Neighborhood Board Meeting Alawai Golf Course Clubhouse 2nd Floor, every second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., free. Diamond Head/Kapahulu/St. Louis Heights No. 5 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Down to Earth Kailua Night Market Down to Earth, Kailua, fourth Tuesday of each month, 5-7:30 p.m., free. Food vendors, cooking classes and sales throughout the store featured. (262-3838)

Education Programs Hanauma Bay Education Center, Hanauma Bay, Honolulu, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., free. Enjoy a specialized movie and discussions about the natural environment. (397-5840)

Energy Balancing And Blessing McKinley High School Library, 1039 S. King St., Honolulu, Thursdays 5-8 p.m., Sundays at UH COB 9 a.m., to noon free. (226-5665, operatinginfinity.org)

Ewa No. 23 Neighborhood Board Meeting Ewa Beach Public Library, every second Thursday, 7 p.m., free. Ewa No. 23 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Facials & Rejuvenating Peels The Queen’s Medical Center, Mondays/Wednesdays 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays noon-4 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., call to register and for cost. (691-7734)

Farmer’s Market Windward Mall, upper and lower levels in Macy’s wing, Sundays, 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Nalo Farms and Dean Okimoto team up with the mall to offer 60 vendors with a diverse selection of local goods; shoppers are encouraged to donate to Give It Fresh. (235-1143)

Farmer’s Market Windward Mall, upper and lower levels in Macy’s wing, Tuesdays, 2:30-7 p.m., free. Nalo Farms and Dean Okimoto team up with the mall to offer 60 vendors with a diverse selection of local goods; shoppers are encouraged to donate to Give It Fresh. (235-1143)

Farmers Market Benjamin Parker Elementary School, 45-259 Waikalua Road, Kaneohe, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sonnydoung@hotmail.com)

Farmers Market Ewa Beach Elementary School, 91-740 Papipi Road, Ewa Beach, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (sonnydoung@hotmail.com)

Farmers Market HMSA Building (along Keeaumoku and Rycroft St.), Fridays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Featuring fresh Island-grown produce and prepared foods from local vendors. (hmsa.com)

Farmers Market Honolulu Community College parking lot, 874 Dillingham Blvd., Honolulu, Saturdays, 4-8 p.m. (sonnydoung@hotmail.com)

Farmers Market Kapiolani Community College, Saturdays, 7:30-11 a.m., free. Fresh locally grown food products, breads, pastas, jams, snacks and breakfast booths. (848-2074)

Farmers Market Momilani Community Center, 715 Hoomoana St., Pearl City, Fridays, 3-7 p.m. (sonnydoung@hotmail.com)

Farmers Market Waialua Sugar Mill, Wednesdays, 4:30-7 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; free admission. Check out the Waialua Farmers Co-op Market. (637-4439)

Farmers Market Waianae Farmers Market, Waianae High School, 85-251 Farrington Hwy., Waianae, Saturdays, 8-11:30 a.m., free admission. Enjoy a wide array of food, produce and more. (697-3516)

Farmers’ Market Makaha Resort, first and third Saturdays, 7:30-11 a.m. Buy locally grown vegetables, fresh fish, fresh pizza, plants and Hawaiian food at the Waianae Farmers Market. EBT accepted. (696-1599, 848-2074)

Fibromyalgia Support Group St. Clements Parish Hall, 1515 Wilder Ave., Honolulu, second Saturdays, 9:15-10 a.m. newcomer meeting; 10-11:30 a.m. general meeting; free. Join the Fibromyalgia Support Group. (677-8770, buckwun@aol.com)

Figures & Portraits Show Cafe Che Pasta, 1001 Bishop St., Honolulu, Mondays to Fridays 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., free, show runs until Nov. 26. Cafe Che Pasta will still be open during normal business hours. (chepastacafe.com)

FilCom Center Events FilCom Center, 94-428 Mokuola Street Suite 302, Waipahu, call for dates, times and cost. Visit the community center that provides social, economic and educational services to promote the Filipino culture. (680-0451, filcom.org)

First Hawaiian Toastmasters Meet First Hawaiian Center, 999 Bishop St., third floor, Room B, Honolulu, first and third Thursdays, noon to 1 p.m. Develop self confidence and improve your speaking and leadership skills. (225-9497)

First Sundays Calvary Episcopal Church, 45-435 Aumoku St., Kaneohe, 5-8 p.m., free. Calvary Episcopal Church has started First Sundays with free supper on the lanai followed by family fun. (247-2733)

Flea Market and Swap Meet Hawaii Self Storage, 2009 Lauwiliwili St., Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Find new and used items, vendors, pallet auctions and puppy swap meet. (rrennoe@gmail.com)

Food Distribution Windward United Church of Christ, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to noon, free. Nonperishable foods distributed to those in need. (windwarducc.org)

Free Birth Center Tours Castle Medical Center, 640 Ulukahiki St., Kailua, Thursdays, 5-6 p.m., call for cost. Call or visit website to register. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Free Vegetarian Buffet Honolulu Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2313 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, Saturdays, 12:40-1:40 p.m., free. Enjoy a free vegetarian food buffet every Saturday. (497-9630)

Fresh Days Kaiser Permanente, 1010 Pensacola St., Honolulu, Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., free. Nothing says a healthy community like having a fruit and vegetable market right at its heart. (432-2260)

Fresh Days Kaiser Permanente, 3288 Moanalua Road, Honolulu, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., free. Nothing says a healthy community like having a fruit and vegetable market right at its heart. (432-2260)

Gamer of the Month Visit website. Submit nominations for the “Gamer of the Month.” Each month, eSportsHawaii selects a “Gamer of the Month.” Looking for gamers that showcase qualities of a skillful player with good sportsmanship. (sportshi.com/team/nominate-a-gamer-of-the-month)

Genealogical Society Manoa Gardens Community Center, 2790-9 Kahaloa Drive, Honolulu, second Saturdays, 9 a.m., free. One-on-one assistance with your genealogy. (675-8187)

Go, Baduk and Weiqi Meeting Honolulu Go Club, 1641 Palolo Ave., Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., visit website for cost. Enjoy casual games and lessons of Go, Baduk and Weiqi. Beginners welcome. (honolulugoclub.com, honolulugoclub@gmail.com)

Grief Support Group Hospice Hawaii Office, 860 Iwilei Road, Honolulu, first Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free. Join this grief support group. Group facilitators are clinically trained chaplains and licensed social workers. (924-9255)

Grief Support Group Kapiolani Medical Center at Pali Momi, second Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free. Hospice Hawaii presents this grief support group for adults. Group facilitators are clinically trained chaplains and licensed social workers. (924-9255)

GriefShare Meetings First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu at Koolau Golf Course, 45-550 Kionaole Road, Honolulu, Sundays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $15/workbook. If you have lost someone through death, and are feeling the need of a support group in a healing environment, this may be an answer for you. (226-7511, 532-1111)

Haleiwa Farmers Market Waimea Valley Pavilion, Thursdays,1-5 p.m. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music, arts and crafts, baked goods and more. (haleiwafarmersmarket.com)

Haleiwa Seniors Waialua Community Association (across from Haleiwa Post Office), Thursdays, 8-11:30 p.m., contact for cost. Volunteers to teach arts and crafts are welcome. (637-4606)

Hawaii COPD Support Group Kaiser Permanente, Honolulu Medical Office, second Friday of each month, 10 a.m.-noon, free. For those who have Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) or chronic bronchitis, emphysema and/or asthma, and their caregivers. (copd.hawaii@yahoo.com, 699-9839)

Hawaii Kai No. 1 Neighborhood Board Meeting Hahaione Elementary School Cafeteria, every last Tuesday, 7 p.m., free. Hawaii Kai No. 1 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Hawaii Kai Orchid Society Kamiloiki Elementary School, cafeteria, 7788 Hawaii Kai Drive, Honolulu, second Tuesdays, 7:30-9 a.m., free. The Hawaii Kai Orchid Society meets the second Tuesday of each month. (395-2447)

Hawaii Kai Toastmasters JAIMS Honolulu, 6660 Hawaii Kai Drive, first and third Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m. Work on improving your public speaking skills at these monthly meetings. (220-3941)

Hawaii Organ and Tissue Donor Family Support Group Kaiser Permanente, Moanalua Medical Center, second Sunday of each month, 1-3 p.m., free. For family members of organ and tissue donors offering the chance to discuss experiences in coping with loss, communication between donors and recipients and ways to keep memories of loved ones alive, and more. Advanced registration is required. (371-8611)

Hawaii Women’s Rodeo Association Diamond J Ranch, 86-626 Puuhulu Road, Waianae, call for event time, no cost. Hawaii Women’s Rodeo Association members take on a new season. (696-4900)

Healing Journal Meets Multiple Sclerosis Society office, 418 Kuwili St., fourth Wednesdays, 1:30 p.m. Join this emotional health program for people with MS and their friends. David Shapiro facilitates. (532-0806)

Hepatitis Support Network 1286 Queen Emma St., Honolulu, first and third Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Schedule an appointment for special hepatitis B educational sessions, testing, vaccinations and/or case management assistance. Case managers, counselors and interns that can volunteer to help are welcome. (538-2871, 221-6204)

Honolulu County Genealogical Society Manoa Gardens Community Center, second Saturdays, 9 a.m., free. Honolulu County Genealogical Society meets. (rootsweb.ancestry.com/~hihcgs)

Honolulu Quarterback Club Luncheon Maple Garden Restaurant, 909 Isenberg St., Honolulu, Mondays, 11:30 a.m., $15. Hawaii’s only sports enthusiast club features local sports speakers and celebrities. (531-9930)

Honolulu Support Group Contact for location, days, times and cost. United Self Help holds mental health support groups facilitated by consumers. groups facilitated by consumers. A safe environment to share personal concerns, learn coping skills, access pertinent information, resources and referrals to suit your needs, socialize and have fun. USH has over 20 different support groups being held at various locations on the island. (947-5558)

Hot Topics in Epilepsy Ward Center, Kewalo conference room, call for time and date, free, RSVP. Share your experiences with epilepsy. Hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii, the meetings focus on a different theme each month. (528-3058)

Iaorana Tahiti Club of Hawaii Iaorana Tahiti Club of Hawaii, 184 Kuulei Road, Kailua, call for days/times, $12-$25. Join the Iaorana Tahiti Club of Hawaii. (277-5358)

Indoor Farmers Market Macy’s Wing Windward Mall, 46-056 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe, Wednesdays 2:30-7:00 p.m., Sundays 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. The Farmers Market by Nalo Farms is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the island. (www.windwardmall.com/events)

John 17:21 Ministry Fellowship Wesley United Methodist Church, 1350 Hunakai St., Honolulu, second Sundays, 4 p.m., free. A Christ-led Ministry that fellowships with congregations and people with diverse abilities. (497-1415)

Kahaluu No. 29 Neighborhood Board Meeting KEY Project Family Community Center., every second Wednesday, 7 p.m., free. Kahaluu No. 29 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Kailua Support Group 93 N. Kainalu St. at the St. Christopher’s Church, first and third Wednesdays each month, 5:30-7 p.m., contact for cost. United Self Help holds mental health support groups facilitated by consumers. A safe environment to share personal concerns, learn coping skills, access pertinent information, resources and referrals to suit your needs, socialize and have fun. (947-5558)

Kaimuki No. 4 Neighborhood Board Meeting Kaimuki Christian Church Fellowship Hall, every third Monday, 7 p.m., free. Kaimuki No. 4 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Kakaako Farmers Marjet Facing Auahi St. between Ward and Kamakee, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, free. Live entertainment. Upper deck near Sears. (388-9696)

Kakaako Farmers Market Ward Warehouse parking lot, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon. The market offers 100 percent locally grown produce, food and goods, along with a 70-seat cafe with open seating and entertainment. (kakaakofarmersmarket@gmail.com, 388-9696)

Kakaako Makai Community Planning 461 Cooke St., second Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m., free. Attend the Kakaako Makai Community Planning Advisory Council general public meeting to provide input to the Kakaako Makai Master Plan. (586-4549)

Kalaheo Athletics Fundraiser Kalaheo HS, 730 Iliaina St., Kailua, drop off during school hours. Kalaheo HS is seeking equipment, game transportation, C & C use fees, uniforms and maintenance. Contact Randy or Ted. (292-0356)

Kalihi Business Association Meeting Email for location, second Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. Hear from guest speakers on topics that impact Kalihi. (kalihibusiness@gmail.com)

Kalihi No. 15 Neighborhood Board Meeting Kalihi Union Church, every third Wednesday, 7 p.m., free. Kalihi-Palama No. 15 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Kalihi Valley No. 16 Neighborhood Board Meeting Akira Sakima Recreational Center, every second Wednesday, 7 p.m., free. Kalihi Valley No. 16 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Kamehameha Toastmasters Meet IBM Building, fourth floor, 1240 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, second and fourth Mondays, 6-7 p.m., call for cost. Be the speaker and leader you want to be. (255-6275)

Kaneohe No. 30 Neighborhood Board Meeting Ben Parker Elementary School Cafeteria, every third Thursday, 7 p.m., free. Kaneohe No. 30 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Kapolei Chorale Practice Call for Kapolei location, Sundays, 6:30 p.m., free. Community chorus Kapolei Chorale welcomes new sopranos, altos, tenors and bass singers. (623-4045)

Kapolei Toastmasters Meet Kapolei Hale, ground floor, Room C, 1000 Uluohia St., Kapolei, second, third, and fourth Thursdays, noon to 1 p.m., visit website for cost. Learn to become a competent and confident speaker and leader. (www.KapoleiToastmasters.com)

Karaoke Kemoo Farm’s Pub & Grill, 1718 Wilikina Drive #4, Wahiawa, 7 p.m. to midnight, $1/song. Come sing or just hang out and have fun. (621-1835)

Keiki Car-Seat Safety Checks First Insurance Center parking garage on the corner of Ward and Beretania, fourth Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Get your car-seat checked for safety from certified technicians from FICOH. Pre-registration required. (ficoh.com/carseatsafety)

Knitters & Crocheters Get-Together Island Brew Coffeehouse, 377 Keahole St., Honolulu, second and fourth Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, free. All who knit, crochet and do other types of needle art are invited to bring your project to work on while meeting others who share your passion. (429-5106)

Koko Head Seniors Hawaii Kai District Park, Wednesdays, 10-11:30 p.m., free. Enjoy tours, speakers, potlucks and games. Anyone over 50 invited. (395-5580)

Koolau Loa Seniors Club Various locations, Mon.-Fri., contact for times and cost. Koolau Loa seniors are provided with free lunches Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by Lanikila. (255-6944, dotty.kelly@verizon.net)

Koolauloa No. 28 Neighborhood Board Meeting Hauula Elementary School Cafeteria, every second Thursday, 6 p.m., free. Koolauloa No. 28 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Koolauloa Senior Club Hauula Civic Center, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-noon, free. Activities vary and include exercise, games, arts and crafts, excursions, health screenings and guest speakers. Free hot lunch provided. (255-6944, dotty.kellypaddock@gmail.com)

Kupuna Breakfast KEY Project’s Kipuka Cafe, Fridays, 8 a.m., free for seniors, $5/donation for those under age 50 accompanying a senior. Kupuna ages 50 and above are invited to enjoy a complimentary breakfast. (239-5777)

La Leche League Meets Sgt. Yano Library at Schofield Barracks, Wahiawa, third Tuesdays, 10 a.m., free. The La Leche League of Central Oahu offers breast feeding information and mother-to-mother support for nursing and pregnant mothers. Babies are welcome. (888-2321, mpreitauer@yahoo.com)

Lawn Bowling Ala Moana Park, across from McCoy Pavilion, Wednesdays and Fridays: 5 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m., free. This fun sport is perfect for both seniors and part-time athletes. (388-0428, HonoluluLawnBowls.com)

Leeward Duplicate Bridge Club Makaha Valley Country Club, 84-267 Makaha Valley Road, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free. (695-8106)

Leeward MOMS Club Meets Asing Recreation Center, Ewa Beach, first Fridays, 10 a.m., free. Join this support group for stay-at-home moms from Kapolei, Makakilo, Ewa Beach and Leeward areas. Get together for mom/kid-friendly activities during the day. (674-0187)

Library Book Sale Kaneohe Public Library, 1-4 p.m. Sundays, 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m. Fridays. Friends of Kaneohe Library Bookstore includes books, CDs, DVDs and more with prices beginning at 25 cents. Volunteers to sort and shelve donated items are welcome. (247-4819)

Liliha/Puunui No. 14 Neighborhood Board Meeting Maemae Elementary School Cafeteria, every second Monday, 7 p.m., free. Liliha/Puunui/Alewa/Kamehameha Heights No. 14 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Love Yourself Thin Effectively (LYTE) Kaiser Permanente, Honolulu Clinic, third floor conference room, Mondays, 6-7 p.m., $75. Learn to focus on self-care, make positive changes in your attitude, develop new behaviors and accept changes. (447-9489)

Macrobiotic Dinner Church of the Crossroads, third Wednesdays and last Fridays, 6-7:30 p.m. Enjoy a vegan organic macrobiotic dinner, dine in or take out. Call for menu and cost. (398-2695, macrobiotichawaii@hotmail.com)

Maharlika Toastmasters Meet Cachola Medical Clinic, 936 Kalihi St., Honolulu, first and third Wednesdays, 7 p.m., call for cost. Improve communication skills. (537-5714, maharlikatoastmaster.com)

Mahiku Farmers Market Kalani High School, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Koko Head Elementary School, Saturdays, 3-7 p.m.; free. Browse the Mahiku Farmers Market. (225-4002)

Mahiku Farmers Market Kapalama Elementary School, 1601 N. School St., Honolulu, Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., free. Browse the Mahiku Farmers Market. (225-4002)

Mahiku Farmers Market Momilani Community Center, 715 Hoomoana St., Pearl City, Fridays, 3-7 p.m., free. Browse the Mahiku Farmers Market. (456-2073, mahikufarmersmarket.com)

Mahiku Farmers Market Varsity Building, parking lot, 1110 University Ave., Honolulu, Mondays, 3-7 p.m., free. Browse the Mahiku Farmers Market. (225-4002)

Mahiku Farmers Market Ward Warehouse, 1200 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., free. Browse the Mahiku Farmers Market. (225-4002)

Mahiku Farmers Market Windward Mall, 46-056 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe, Wednesdays, 3-8 p.m., free. Browse the Mahiku Farmers Market. (225-4002)

Makakilo No. 34 Neighborhood Board Meeting Kapolei High School Cafeteria, every fourth Wednesday, 7 p.m., free. Makakilo/Kapolei/Honokai Hale No. 34 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Makiki No. 10 Neighborhood Board Meeting Makiki District Park, Arts & Crafts Building, every third Thursday, 7 p.m., free. Makiki/Lower Punchbowl/Tantalus No. 10 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Manilow Menehune Fan Club UH area, call for location and times, free. Love Barry Manilow and his music? Want to share info, events and Barry-bilia? Then join the Manilow Menehune Fan Club! (735-5854, jyoung@lava.net)

Massage The Queen’s Medical Center, Mondays 11-5 p.m., Thursdays/Fridays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $59/50 minutes, $32/25 minutes. Call for appointments. (691-7734)

Maunalua Mondays Malama Maunalua Community House, call for address, first and third Mondays, 6:30 p.m., free. Grab a snack and join Whole Foods Market and Malama Maunalua for talk story Mondays. Presentations are designed to connect the community with current information about water quality, the near-shore reefs of Maunalua, volunteer and community-based programs and more. (738-0820)

Meditation Circle Group Kaimuki Dahn Center, Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 a.m., free. (277-2226)

Meet Ling for Tea Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 3424 Waialae Ave., Wednesdays, 1 p.m., $60/private session. (392-8857)

Mended Hearts Meeting Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific, 226 N. Kuakini St., third Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., free. Attend the Mended Hearts Aloha Chapter 14 meeting. Monthly meetings include educational topics, support and encouragement to heart disease patients and their families. (456-4871)

Mensa Scholarship Program Visit website for location, Sept. 15-Jan. 15 annually, free. Mensa Education and Research Foundation’s U.S. scholarship program awards an average of $85,000 per year in scholarships. Membership in Mensa is not required. The deadline to apply each year is Jan. 15. (240-2092)

Mental Health Support Group Hawaii Self Storage, 2909 Waialae Ave., Mondays, 3-4:30 p.m., free. This support group provides techniques for self-esteem and compassionate communication for your mental health. (942-0498)

Mental Illness Caregivers Support Group Castle Medical Center, 642 Ulukahiki St., Kailua, second Tuesdays, 5:30-7 p.m., free. Join the Mental Illness Caregivers Support Group facilitated by trained volunteers with the National Alliance of Mental Illness, for family and friends who care for loved ones with mental illness. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Mililani Hongwanji Temple Meditation Mililani Hongwanji Temple, first Fridays, 7:30 a.m., free. (258-6192, mthayase@hawaiiantel.net, pbeardeaux@gmail.com)

Mililani Mauka No. 35 Neighborhood Board Meeting Mililani Mauka Elementary School, every third Tuesday, 7 p.m., free. Mililani Mauka/Launani Valley No. 35 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Mililani No. 25 Neighborhood Board Meeting Mililani Recreation Center III, every fourth Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., free. Mililani/Waipio/Meleman No. 25 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Military Mondays Windward Mall, 46-056 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Windward Mall continues to show its appreciation of Hawaii’s military members and their families with Military Monday (15 percent off). (windwardmall.com, 235-6612)

Military Women Of America Oahu Veterans Center, 1298 Kukila St., Honolulu, second Saturdays, 11 a.m., free. The Military Women of America, Inc. Hawaii Chapter meets to advocate for and support current and past military women on issues relating to their service to their country. (422-4000)

Mindfulness Meditation Mililani Hongwanji, 95-257 Kaloapau St., first Fridays, 7:30 p.m., free. Teachers of Thich Nhat Hanh will instruct attendees in guided sitting meditation, walking meditation and dharma sharing. (258-6192, dharma.connection@gmail.com)

Moanalua 99 Craft and Gift Fair 1151 Mapunapuna St., third Sundays until the end of the year, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Featuring 50-90 local vendors and crafters. (479-5525, hawaiiantreasures4u@hawaii.rr.com)

Mommy and Me Hui Castle Medical Center’s Wellness Center Auditorium, Fridays, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. All new mothers are invited to connect with other new moms at this weekly gathering for moms and infants up to 12 months of age. The hui covers topics such as breast-feeding issues, nutritional advice, getting enough sleep and more. (263-5400)

Monthly Adoption Ward Warehouse Amphitheater, third Saturday of each month, 1-3 p.m., free to attend. The Pet Corner partners with Oahu SPCA to present a monthly adoption. (thepetcornerhawaii.com, oahuspca.org)

Monthly Wine Tasting The Wine Shop, Koloa Town, first Saturday of each month, 4-7 p.m., complimentary. Showcasing affordable wines and locally made specialty products available in the store. (742-7305, thewineshopkauai.com)

Nanakuli No. 36 Neighborhood Board Meeting Nanaikapono Elementary School Cafeteria, every third Tuesday, 7 p.m., free. Nanakuli-Maili No. 36 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

National Writers Association Meeting Makiki Christian Church, 829 Pensacola St., first Tuesdays, 7 p.m., free. Enter lot on Elm Street. Aspiring writers can read their work and have it critiqued. (536-1481)

Naval Air Museum Barbers Point Bldg. 1792, Midway Road, Kalaeloa Airport, Kapolei, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment, Saturday and Sunday by appointment, $7/adults, $5/children under 18. All of the aircraft are open to climb in, on and around creating a user friendly experience. (682-3982)

Neighborhood Commission Meeting Honolulu Hale, Room 205, every fourth Monday, 7 p.m., free. Neighborhood Commission Meeting. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

New Moms Support Group Castle Medical Center, 407 Uluniu St., Kailua, Tuesdays, 8:45-9:45 a.m., free. Join the New Moms Support Group. Open to mothers of newborns and young infants, this weekly group discussion offers support and information on a variety of topics of interest to moms. Babies welcome! (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Newcomers Club Luncheon Aloha Coffee, 10 a.m., second Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. third Thursdays, call for more information. Also tours, potluck parties, book discussion group, golf, bridge, hiking, and more. (591-7600)

Nicotine Anonymous Meeting Kawaiahao Church, church fountain, 957 Punchbowl St., Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Kapiolani Park between bandstand and tennis courts, mountainside of Kalakaua Avenue, Thursdays, 10 a.m., free. Get help at the Nicotine Anonymous group meeting. The program is 12-step oriented. (954-9530)

North Shore Country Market Sunset Beach Elementary School, call for address, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. The North Shore Country Market features fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, ono food and more. (673-3296)

North Shore No. 27 Neighborhood Board Meeting Waialua Elementary School Cafeteria, every fourth Tuesday, 7 p.m., free. North Shore No. 27 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Nuuanu No. 12 Neighborhood Board Meeting Pauoa Elementary School, every third Tuesday, 7:15 p.m., free. Nuuanu/Punchbowl No. 12 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Nuuanu Toastmasters Meet Susannah Wesley Community Center, 1117 Kaili St., Honolulu, second and fourth Thursdays, 6-7 p.m., call for cost. Learn to improve your communication skills with experienced speakers and business leaders. (741-0867, nuuanutoastmasters.org)

Oahu Modern Quilt Guild General Meeting Aliamanu Community Center Theater, 182 Kauhini Road, third Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., free for first-time guests and members, $5/repeat guests. Meet with other modern quilters at our monthly general meeting, which includes charity quilting information, a technique demo, door prizes and show and tell. (info@oahumodernquiltguild.com, oahumodernquiltguild.com)

OIA High School Basketball Officiators Needed Contact for location, times and cost. New and experienced people, interested in officiating high school basketball games for OIA are needed. (551-0915)

On Fire 2 Worship Regal Bakery Chinatown Cultural Plaza, Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m., free. The night features live musical performances, a delicious menu selection, hot coffee, smoothies, desserts and doughnuts. (330-8820)

Ono Fridays Kaimuki Kaimuki High School, third Fridays, 5-9 p.m., free. Enjoy food from a variety of food trucks and other vendors and support the Bulldog football program. (onofridayskaimuki.com)

Our Farmers Market Aina Haina Shopping Center, Holy Nativity School parking lot, 5286 Kalanianaole Hwy., first and third Tuesdays, 5-7:30 p.m., free. Browse dinner and dessert options, shop produce and baked goods, find a favorite jewelry piece or entertain the keiki with balloons and face painting. (224-8631)

Pali Senior Club Meeting Kailua District Park, gymnasium, 21 S. Kainalu Drive, Tuesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m., $11/year, ages 55 and up. Build new and exciting friendships helping each other. Learn or teach crafts, join our choral group and learn to play the ukulele or dance hula. (kaeleleonalani@yahoo.com, 841-3967)

Pali Seniors Club Kailua District Park, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.-noon, free, ages 55 and older. First and third Tuesdays are for meetings, social interaction and Bingo; second and fourth Tuesdays for crafts, music and more. (rollandv@ymail.com)

Palolo No. 6 Neighborhood Board Meeting Palolo Elementary School Cafeteria, every second Wednesday, 7 p.m., free. Palolo No. 6 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Paradise Pedals Social Mixer Starts at Ala Moana Beach parking lot, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6 p.m., $35/general, $30/kamaaina. Need to be 18 and older to ride, 21 and older to drink at the bars they stop at along the way. Booking available on website with 72 hour advance notice. (paradisepedals.com, 388-7889)

Parent Support Group Kapolei Police Station, third Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free. The Leeward Community Childrens Parent Support Group welcomes parents and family members of children with special needs. (672-6265)

Parkinsons Disease Support Group Castle Medical Center, 642 Ulukahiki St., Kailua, fourth Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., free. Join the Parkinsons Disease Support Group for those with Parkinsons and their caregivers. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Pearl City No. 21 Neighborhood Board Meeting Waiau District Park, every fourth Tuesday, 7:00 p.m., free. Pearl City No. 21 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Pearl City Urban Garden Center Pearl City Urban Garden Center, 955 Kamehameha Hwy., weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Tour the gardens (with hat, umbrella, walking shoes, water and bug spray), visit with Master Gardeners from 9 a.m.-noon, buy soil samples and fruit fly lures and more. (ctahr.hawaii.edu/ougc, 453-6050)

Pearlridge Center Farmers’ Market Pearlridge Downtown, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon, various costs. Featuring over 40 vendors with locally grown fruits and vegetables, plants and freshly made treats. (pearlridgefarmersmarket.com, pearlridgefarmersmarket@gmail.com)

Pearlridge Rotary Club Meeting Pearl Country Club’s Grille Room, Fridays, noon to 1 p.m., free. Join the Club that provides mentorship, community service and fellowship. Call for invite. (285-0532)

Peritoneal Dialysis Support Group DSI Home Therapy Center at Pearlridge Center, call for monthly dates, times and cost. (457-0519)

Pet Food Program Donations accepted at Hawaiian Humane Society, 2700 Waialae Ave., or PETCO in Kapolei or Pearl City, drop-offs accepted 24 hours a day, free. Support the Hawaiian Humane Society’s pet food program for pet owners in need by dropping off any size dry pet food or treats. (256-2217)

Pet Loss Support Hawaiian Humane Society, first Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. The support group provides a network for those who have lost a beloved pet. (356-2222)

Plant Sale Waimea Valley, Saturdays. 8 a.m.-noon, free. Shop the Waimea Valley nursery for plants and flowers from our world-class botanical gardens. (waimeavalley.net)

Prime Time Singles Corner of Monsarrat Ave. and road to Diamond Head Tunnel by “Peace Garden” sign, Saturdays, 8 a.m., free, ages 50 and up. Join the group for honest conversation, laughter yoga and gentle exercise. Breakfast at KCC’s farmer’s market afterward. (yordanamir@hotmail.com)

Prince Kuhio Toastmasters Kahi Mohala Behavioral Health Conference Room, second and fourth Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., open to public. Learn speaking and leadership skills. (232-9222)

Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group Castle Medical Center, Wellness Center, last Mondays, contact for times, free. (949-542-0911)

Pumpkin Patch Waimanalo Country Farms, 41-225 Lupe St., Waimanalo, Saturday and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., call for cost. Waimanalo Country Farms invites the public to enjoy a day filled with family fun. (306-4381)

Queen’s Open Market Liliuokalani Church, 66-090 Kamehameha Hwy., Sundays, 1-5 p.m., free to the public. Come and see local vendors with their fresh produce, ono food and hand-crafted made in Hawaii specialty items. For interested vendors, booths are $30. (637-9364)

Rare Disease Support Group In front of Hawaii State Library, first and third Saturdays, 1-2 p.m., free. Get outreach and support for those in Hawaii’s rare disease community. (facebook.com/Rare-Disease-Hawaii-880868402001282)

Reading Group Meets 1311 Kapiolani Blvd. Room 610, second and fourth Mondays, 6:15-8:30 p.m., free. The African American Literary Reading Group meets. Call ahead for book title. (597-1341)

RevoluSun Open Houses Call for various locations, dates and times, free. RevoluSun hosts a series of open houses for the public to see how to save money and the environment via new solar technology. (748-8888)

Rotary Club Of Kapolei Roys Restaurant, Ko Olina, 92-1220 Aliinui Drive, Kapolei, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., $20. The Rotary Club of Kapolei Sunset meets in the upstairs banquet room. RSVP is required by 11:30 a.m. each Monday prior to the meeting. (225-6205)

Rotary Club Of Metropolitan Meeting The Plaza Club, 7:15 a.m., Thursdays, visit website for more information. Located in the heart of Honolulus business district, the club boasts many prominent members from Hawaiis business community. (metrorotary.org)

Run Club Ala Moana Center, Lululemon Athletica, 1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, Mondays, 6-7 p.m., free. Run club for all levels will take you on various routes, so come dressed and ready to run! (946-7220)

Savant Book Club Clubhouse Honolulu, Kapiolani Boulevard and Kalakaua Street, Sundays, 4-7 p.m., free. Meet authors, writers, editors, cover artists, and Savant Books and Publications staff. Bring your manuscript, poems, short stories, or just talk shop. (drstewart@me.com)

Scrap Booking Event Palolo Hongwanji, 1641 Palolo Ave., Honolulu, First Fridays, 7-11 p.m., $10. Learn about traditional, quick photo solutions and digital products allowing for plenty of time for you to crop and edit your photos. (265-1296)

Senior Summit Learning Series Kaiser Permanente, call for dates and times, free. Listen topics that cover prevention, personal growth and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. (432-2235)

Small Business Help Call for meeting place, times and dates. The Small Business Administration (SBA) offers business owners helpful information. (541-2990, http://www.sba.gov/hi)

Specialty Farmer’s Market The Ward Centers, Honolulu, (across from Ward 16 Theaters), Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., free. Vendors at the Ward Center’s Specialty Farmer’s Market include Beauty Control, Chylers Hawaii Beef Chips, Hula Shrimp Co., Kos Ohana, Lins Market, MKL Specialty Gifts, Olays Thai Food, Panedesia, Party Arts Entertainment, Polynesian Art & Craft, Rainbow Farm, Sam Flowers & Fruits, Silpada, Tupperware, and Wailanis Massage with Natural Organic Hawaiian Products. (www.wardcenters.com)

St. Nicholas Episcopal Church Sunday Service Island Pacific Acdemy, 909 Haumea St., Sundays, 5 p.m. free. St. Nicholas Episcopal Church hosts a weekly service. (685-1215)

Star-Dusted Dream Group Coffee Talk Vault Room, 12th and Waialae, 3601 Waialae, Kaimuki, Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m., free. The Star-Dusted Dream Group meets to talk about everyone’s individual night time dreams, find out what they are really about and help others to have their own tingle pop aha’s. (414-477-9981, 12tulip@live.com)

Storytime in the Garden Foster Botanical Garden, 180 N Vineyard Blvd., Honolulu, every third Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m., free, call to register. Sessions include stories, nature craft and garden walk. Prepare for insects and rain. Picnic lunches welcome for after the program. (233-7323)

Stroke Club of Honolulu Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific, first Tuesdays, 10-11:30 a.m., free. Stroke Club of Honolulu offers support for stroke survivors, their families and friends. Learn and share experiences in an open and friendly environment, plus enjoy group outings and more. (531-3511)

Super Quick Racing League Podium Raceway, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $45 for three 14-lap races. Join the Super Quick Racing League and race against the fastest drivers. Prizes given to the top three drivers. (682-7223, superquickleague@yahoo.com)

Surfboard Swap Chinatown Boardroom, 1160 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, every last Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon, free. This event offers surfers an opportunity to buy/sell/swap boards. (585-7200)

Take Off Pounds Sensibly Locations in Mililani, Pohai Nani, Ala Manu (military housing), call for days/times/cost. Take Off Pounds Sensibly, a nonprofit weight loss support group, provides support, encouragement and fun for individuals looking to lose weight. (623-1403)

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Kaiser Permanente, Waipio Medical Office, Mondays, 5-6 p.m., $38/annual membership fee plus a $3 monthly fee, which includes 10 issues of the TOPS magazine. TOPS promotes successful, affordable weight management with a “hand-on pounds-off approach to weight loss.” (623-8746)

The Cookie Kahuna Tasting Costco Iwilei, Hawaii Kai and Waipio, Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m., free. Try Wally Amos’ famous cookie recipe and bring it home! (thecookiekahuna.com, 780-6987)

The Gathering Place Prince Kuhio Community Center, 91-1270 Kinoiki St., Mondays, 3:30-6 p.m., free. Enjoy fresh food, fun, crafts and entertainment for the whole family. (facebook.com/thegatheringplaceoahu)

‘The Purpose-Driven Life’ Discussion Group 695 Hawaii Kai Drive #302, 7-9 p.m., free. Saddleback Church Honolulu meets to discuss “The Purpose-Driven Life” by Rick Warren. RSVP requested. (714-657-0042)

‘The Purpose-Driven Life’ Discussion Group 695 Hawaii Kai Drive #302, Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., free. Saddleback Church Honolulu meets to discuss “The Purpose-Driven Life” by Rick Warren. RSVP requested. (714-657-0042)

Toastmasters Paradise Club Tripler/Ft. Shafter, Tripler Army Medical Center in the Orthopedic Conference Room, every second Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., call for cost. Paradise Toastmasters focuses on assisting people to improve their public speaking and assessment skills. (487-8703)

Vendors For Farmer’s Market Parking lot of Honolulu Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2313 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, 4-7 p.m., call for more information. (728-7171, 282-2276)

Wahiawa Farmers Market Wahiawa Hongwanji, 1067 California Ave., Wahiawa, 4:30-6:30 p.m., free. Come out and support local businesses and join in on the company of a small community! (wahiawacbdo.org, 777-7477)

Wahiawa No. 26 Neighborhood Board Meeting Wahiawa Recreation Center, Halekoa Building, meets every third Monday, 7 p.m., free. Wahiawa/Whitmore Village No. 26 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Wahiawa Toastmasters Meet Wahiawa District Park Recreation Center, 1129 Kilani Ave., Wahiawa, first and third Thursdays, 7-8 p.m., call for cost. The Wahiawa Pineapple Country Toastmasters offers opportunities to practice public speaking in a comfortable environment. (622-0169, 754-4286)

Wahiawa/Waialua Weekly Meetings Dot’s Restaurant, Kilani Ave., Wahiawa, Thursdays, noon, $9.50. Join our weekly lunch meetings featuring guest speakers and buffet lunch. (622-4115)

Waialae No. 3 Neighborhood Board Meeting Wesley United Methodist Church, every third Thursday, 7 p.m., free. Waialae-Kahala No. 3 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Waialua Writers’ Group Waialua Public Library, 67-068 Kealohanui St., Waialua, second Saturdays, 11 a.m., free. Do you want to share the love of writing, exchange ideas, expand one’s knowledge or need inspiration? The Writers Discussion Group meets regularly. (637-8286)

Waianae Farmers Market Waianae Mall, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free admission. (697-3599)

Waikiki Farmers Market International Marketplace, 2330 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, Thursdays, 4-8 p.m., free. Mahiku Farmers Market invites you to experience the variety of fresh and unique products offered by local farmers, growers, artisans and food purveyors. (mahikufarmersmarket.com)

Waikiki Farmers Market King’s Village, 131 Kaiulani Ave., Honolulu, Mondays and Fridays, 4-9 p.m., free. Mahiku Farmers Market invites you to experience the variety of fresh and unique products offered by local farmers, growers, artisans and food purveyors. (kings-village.com)

Waikiki No. 9 Neighborhood Board Meeting Waikiki Community Center, every second Tuesday, 7 p.m., free. Waikiki No. 9 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Waikiki Ping Pong Waikiki Community Center, 310 Paoakalani Ave., Honolulu, Tuesdays 3-5 p.m., Fridays 1-2:30 p.m., $3. Enjoy tennis with friends and neighbors. (923-1802)

Waikiki Toastmasters Meet Park Shore Hotel, 2586 Kapahulu Ave., Waikiki, Thursdays, 7-8 p.m., free. Brush up on communication, social and leadership skills. Guests welcome. (383-8123)

Waimanalo No. 32 Neighborhood Board Meeting National Guard Training Auditorium, Bellows Training Center, every second Monday, 7:30 p.m., free. Waimanalo No. 32 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Waipahu No. 22 Neighborhood Board Meeting Waipahu Filcom Center, every fourth Thursday, 7 p.m., free. Waipahu No. 22 Neighborhood Board Meeting. Be heard. Do good. (www1.honolulu.gov/nco/index.htm)

Walk in the Mall Pearlridge Center (fronting Sephora) every first Wednesday, 8 a.m.; Kahala Mall (fronting Pictures Plus) every third Wednesday, 9 a.m.; Windward Mall (fronting Sears) every fourth Wednesday, 9 a.m.; free. (547-8145)

Walk With the Doc Whole Foods, Kailua, every second and fourth Saturday each month, 8 a.m., free. Improve your heart’s health! Join Dr. Wong of Windward Heart for a 20-minute refreshing and rejuvenating walk. After, enjoy a free informal health talk and receive answers to your questions while enjoying a free snack provided by Whole Foods. (261-2411)

Watershed Detectives Hauula Civic Center, Mondays for second and third graders, Wednesdays for fourth and sixth graders, contact for cost. An after school science entrichment program for students living in the Koolauloa distrcit. Space is limited and advanced registration is required. (255-6944, dotty.kelly@verizon.net)

Wednesday Wii for Teens Salt Lake/Moanalua Public Library, Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m., free. (831-6831)

Weight Watchers Meetings Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Kai Clinic conference room, Thursdays, 6-7 p.m., call for cost. (1-800-651-6000)

Weight Watchers Meetings Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Clinic conference room 2E, Mondays 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Thursdays 6-7 p.m., call for cost. (1-800-651-6000)

Wellness Wednesday The Waterfront at Aloha Tower Marketplace, 1 Aloha Tower Drive, Honolulu, first Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m., free. The Hawaii Wellness Directory hosts local businesses promoting healthy products and services, education, massage, giveaways, free mini angel readings, food, drinks, entertainment and more. (394-8438)

Windward Winners Toastmasters Christ Church Uniting, Ohana Room, 1300 Kailua Road, Kailua, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m., call for cost. Join the Windward Winners Toastmasters Club to listen to great speeches, learn public speaking and leadership skills, build confidence, and improve your business and personal communication. (551-6336)

Women Veterans Support Network Oahu Veterans Center, 1290 Kukila St., Honolulu, second Saturdays, 11 a.m., free. Any woman who is serving or who has ever served in the military is welcome to attend. (744-1172, 422-4000)

Yamuna Body Rolling Healing Arts Center, Mondays, 10-11 a.m., $15/door. Call to RSVP. Yumi and Susan will be offering their classes. (484-4881)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Play Town Center of Mililani, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. (625-0108, towncenterofmililani.com)

Zumba Party United Visayan Community Hall (94-833 Awanei St.), Thursdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., $5/drop-in fee. (393-8073)

1 FAMILY FUN Family fun listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Afterschool Club Kahuku Public and School Library, 56-490 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku, Wednesdays, 1 p.m., free. (293-8935)

Artistic Adventures Kailua location, Wednesdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m., call for address and cost. Drawing, painting and printmaking lessons. For first graders and up. (261-4484)

Arts And Crafts Kailua location, call for days and times, $10/class, first class free. Grandma Linda instructs daily themed lessons, stories and songs for toddlers to preschoolers. (382-2342)

Bank Of Hawaii Sunday Honolulu Academy of Arts, 900 S. Beretania St., Honolulu, third Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Enjoy this monthly family event featuring fun art-related activities. (532-3681)

Bishop Museum Program Bishop Museum, daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $12.95-$15.95, ages 3 and under free. Live hula, planetarium shows, exhibit tours, cultural demonstrations, lava melting demonstrations, dramatic storytelling and garden tours abound. (847-3511)

Bungie the Clown Waianae Mall, Tuesdays and every second Saturday, 10:30-11 a.m., free. Bungie the Clown performs a show. Also participate in face-painting, balloon art, and arts and crafts. (696-2690, facebook.com/waianaemall)

Children’s Boxing Classes BOXFIT808 Boxing Gym, Fridays, 6-8 p.m., free for ages 18 and under. No experience needed to get a great workout. (256-1770)

Children’s Story Time Waialua Public Library, Saturdays, 10 a.m., free. (637-8286)

Expression Sessions Honolulu Museum of Art Spalding House, 2411 Makiki Heights Drive, Honolulu, first Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m., $13. Kids create works of art led by professional artists. Call to register. (237-5230)

Good News Club Benjamin Parker Elementary, Room C10, Wednesdays, 1:20-3 p.m., free. Have fun after school in a safe environment with trained teachers and learn Bible stories and memory verses, sing songs, play games and enjoy snacks together. (255-7786, sandcoons@yahoo.com)

Hands-on Marine Activities Living Art Marine Center, call for dates, times and cost. Learn about marine animals through with tours, activities and reef walks. Touch and handle animals. (841-8080, www.livingartmarinecenter.com)

Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Call for Kaiser Permanente location. Help your family improve their eating and exercise habits. Registered Dietitians focus on nutrition, fitness and behavioral aspects of eating. (432-3100)

Hoomaka Hou Days Mission Houses Museum, 553 S. King St., Honolulu, last Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., $4-$10; children under 6 free. Hoomaka Hou Days explore a new topic each session that the whole family can enjoy. (447-3910)

Keiki Art Classes Kailua location, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m., call for cost. Take lessons in clay hand building, ceramics, drawing, painting, printmaking and more for kids (1st-8th grade). (Register: 261-4484)

Keiki Day Wednesdays Waimea Valley, 59-864 Kamehameha Hwy., Wednesdays, business hours, free. Kamaaina keiki age 12 and younger can enjoy a day at Waimea Valley for free. Fun activities include Hawaiian games, keiki hikes, crafts, music and more. (waimeavalley.net, 638-7766)

Keiki Hula Classes Kauluwela Community Park, 402 Kauluwela Place, Honolulu, Saturdays, 8-9 a.m., $10/month. Children ages 4-12 are invited to participate in the Kalihi-Palama Culture & Arts Society, Inc.’s keiki hula classes. (521-6905, kpcahawaii.com)

Keiki Parkour Kapiolani Park, Tuesdays 4:30-5:15 p.m. 4-6 years; Thursdays 4:30-5:30 p.m. 7-10 years; visit website for more information. Dedicated to increasing the physical competence, creativity, and courage of Hawaii’s youth through playful, noncompetitive parkour instruction. (keikiparkour.com)

Keiki Reading Room Honolulu Academy of Arts, Gallery 31 lower level, 900 S. Beretania St., Tuesdays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m., ages 12 and under free. The Keiki Reading Room offers the Read Me a Story program. An academy storyteller selects a book to read aloud. (532-8700)

Keiki Story Hour Kahuku Public and School Library, 56-490 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku, Wednesdays, 10 a.m., free. Bring your little ones over and enjoy a story. (293-8935)

Keiki Story Time Kahuku Public & School Library, 56-490 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku, Thursdays, 10 a.m. Kids and parents are welcomed for story time circle. (293-8935)

Keiki Storytime Liliha Public Library, Mondays, 10 a.m., free. Toddlers ages 1 to 4 years old, accompanied by a parent or caregiver, are invited to join Aunty Jan for stories, songs, and fingerplays. Registration is not necessary. (587-7577)

‘Keiki Talk Story’ Mission Houses Museum, 553 S. King St., Honolulu, first Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m., free. Listen to a themed story and participate in a fun family activity. Perfect for preschool children ages 4-6. (447-3910)

Keiki Time with Bungie the Clown Town Center of Mililani, Mondays and first Saturdays, 10:30-11 a.m., free. (625-0108, towncenterofmililani.com)

Keiki Tuesdays Pearlridge, 98-1005 Moanalua Road, Aiea, Uptown fronting Paris Station and In4mation, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to noon, free. Bring the keiki for crafts, balloons, storytelling, face-painting, silly songs and more.(488-0981)

Learning Disabilities Association of Hawaii Waianae Mall, first and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon, free. The Learning Disabilities Association of Hawaii holds its School Readiness Program with keiki games and activities, arts and crafts, free hearing checks, parent information and more. (536-9684, ldahawaii.org)

Lego Challenge Club Salt Lake/Moanalua Public Library, third Wednesday of each month, 2:30 p.m., free, open to elementary age students. Club members have one hour to complete build challenges. No registration necessary. Club meets in children’s area. (831-6831)

Magic Of Polynesia Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel, 2300 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, daily shows, dinner seating 4:45 p.m., show seating at 5:45 p.m., $52-$149. Experience the ultimate stage spectacular combining music, illusion, dance, song and chant. (971-4321, magicofpolynesia.com)

Nature-based Classes Hawaii Nature Center, call for dates, times and cost, reservations required. The Center hosts various programs covering a range of topics from art in nature to hikes to learning about trees. (955-0100 x118)

Ocean Craft Day Living Art Marine Center, first and third Saturday of each month, 10 a.m.-noon, $5-$30. Guests may enjoy free admission with an online coupon and with a purchase of a craft activity. Different craft activities, such as jewelry making, shell art and more are offered each week. (livingartmarinecenter.com)

Play Group Mornings ACS Schofield Barracks, first and third Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m., contact for cost. An opportunity for military parents to meet other moms and dads, share information and parenting tips, and give their infant/toddler a chance to interact with other children. Open to children up to age three. (655-4227)

Star of Honolulu’s Premier Whale Watch Cruise Aloha Tower Marketplace, Pier 8, daily, 12-2:30 p.m., call for cost and reservations. (983-7827)

Star of Honolulu’s Whale Watch Cruises Aloha Tower Marketplace, Pier 8, daily, 8:45-10:45 a.m., noon-2:30 p.m., call for cost and reservations. (983-7827)

Stargazing Makakilo, call for meeting place, daily, 7:30-9 p.m., $20-$30. Daily personalized stargazing and astronomy tours from a private observatory. During clear nights, catch a glimpse of the Milky Way, nebulas and planets. (398-6933)

Strolling Magic Tony Roma’s Pearlridge, 98-150 Kaonohi St., Aiea, Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., call for cost. Magicians Alan Arita and Glen Bailey alternate. (487-9911)

Tiny Tales for Tiny Tots Kalihi-Palama Public Library, 1325 Kalihi St., Honolulu, Tuesdays, 9-9:45 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m., free. Enjoy a song and story time. Ages 4 and under. (832-3466)

Twilight Tours Honolulu Zoo, 151 Kapahulu Ave., Honolulu, Fridays and Saturdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $10-$14. Ever wondered what the Zoo is like when the sun goes down? Join us for a two hour guided tour after operating hours to find out! (971-7195)

Waialua Toddler Time Waialua Public Library, Fridays at 10 a.m., free. (637-8286)

Yoga For Kids Manoa Yoga Center at Manoa Marketplace, 2752 Woodlawn Drive, Sundays, 2:30-3:15 p.m., first class free; $20/four classes. Builds strength, coordination and flexibility. Ages 6-11. (927-1348)

1 HIKES AND TOURS Hike and tour listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Afternoon Tour At Kualoa Kualoa Ranch, 49-560 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe, call for appointments, afternoon tours begin at 2:20 p.m., $89/adults, $55/children ages 3-12. The new afternoon packages include Experience and Adventure tours: The Experience package allows guests to select two tours from choices like the Movie Sites and Ranch tour, Hawaiian Fishpond and Gardens tour and the Jungle Expedition tour. The Adventure package allows guests to pair one experience tour with either a horseback or ATV tour. (237-7321, kualoa.com)

Aloha Aina: An Immersive Farm Excursion Register for meeting place and times for first and third Thursday tours, $125-$90. The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club hosts a guided adventure of MAO and Kahumana farms with cultural activities, tours and, of course, a gourmet lunch. (923-8882, eventbrite.com/e/aloha-aina-an-immersive-farm-excursion-tickets-27218520327)

Arboretum Tours Lyon Arboretum, 3860 Manoa Road, Mondays-Fridays, 10-11:30 a.m., free. Enjoy this guided rain forest garden tour. Limited to the first 12 participants. (988-0461)

Chapel Open House Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 44 Leilehua Road, Wahiawa, Saturdays, 10 a.m., free. LSD Missionaries guide guests through their meeting house. (780-8450)

Chinatown Discovery Lecture Tour Meet at Chinatown Museum, second floor of Maunakea Marketplace, Mondays-Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $10. Take a walking tour of the museum with James Ho, historian, author and lecturer. Minimum party of two. (Register: 595-3358)

Coconut Island Tour Call for meeting location/dates/times/cost. Take a guided tour of famed Coconut Island and marine research facility. Available to school, family and other groups and includes a boat ride to the island and a tour of the UHs Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology. (235-9302, hawaii.edu/himb)

Conservation Adventure Tours Kualoa Ranch Education Center, 49-139 Kamehameha Hwy., Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-noon, $30-$60. Take a leisurely hike into Hakipuu Valley, learning about the area’s history, Hawaiian culture, native ecosystems and ocean health. (huihawaii.org/tours)

Couples Ghost Tour Meet at Kamehameha Statue, downtown Honolulu, Saturdays, midnight, $60. Couples only are welcome at the special ghost tour, Infidelity Points. (699-4940)

Evening Reef Walk Location and times vary, visit website for schedule, Fridays to Sundays, $8.50-$12.50. Reservations required. Moray eels, giant hermit crabs, porcupine fish, and octopi are just some of the animals we may find. (livingartmarinecenter.com)

Fine Arts Talk and Tour Olomana Gardens, 41-1140 Waikupanaha St., Waimanalo, Saturdays, by appointment. Artist Ginny Walden leads a tour and talk through her gallery and sculpture garden. Small groups welcome. (259-8453, ginnywalden.com)

Gallery Talk, Tour The Contemporary Museum at First Hawaiian Center, 999 Bishop St., Honolulu, third Thursdays, noon, free. Enjoy a docent guided tour and view the newest works by local artists. (526-1322, tcmhi.org)

Garden Tours Foster Botanical Garden, 50 N. Vineyard Blvd., Honolulu, Mondays to Fridays, 1 p.m., $3-$5. View a collection of rare and beautiful plants from the tropical regions of the world. Call to register. (522-7066)

Garden Tours Senator Fongs Plantation and Gardens, 47-285 Pulama Road, Kaneohe, daily, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., $14.50. Explore shaded rain forest canopies, taste a kukui nut and visit fruit, nut, flower and palm gardens. (239-6775)

Haleiwa Art Walk Historic Haleiwa Town, 66-145 Kamehameha Hwy., Haleiwa, every last Saturday of each month, 6-9 p.m., call for cost. Enjoy live entertainment and artist demonstrations as galleries and restaurants will be open late. (637-4458, GoNorthShore.com)

Hawaii Monarchs Tour Tour begins in Waikiki at designated pickup locations, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., $89-$109. Learn more about the Hawaiian monarchy and the royal family, visiting Iolani Palace and Bishop Museum. Enjoy lunch and bonus tours, including planetarium shows, on this guided tour. (bishopmuseum.org, 847-8234)

Hawaii Theatre Tours Hawaii Theatre, 1130 Bethel St., Tuesdays, 11 a.m., $5. Take a docent-led tour of the historic theatre and enjoy demos on the 1922 Robert Morton Theatre Organ. (528-0506, 791-1305)

Historical Cultural Tours 1040 Smith St., Chinatown, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m., $10. Join the Hawaiian Heritage Center in exploring Chinatown galleries and understanding exhibits on Chinese, Filipino, Japanese, Jewish and Portuguese cultures. Flexible times for groups of 20 or more. (521-2749)

Historical Tour Of Pualeilani Great Hall, Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa, 2424 Kalakaua Ave., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., free. Join this Historical Tour of Pualeilani, a 45-minute narration including information on some of Hawaiis popular alii (royalty), as well as important elements in Hawaiian culture. (237-6135)

Historical Walking Tours Call for meeting place, second Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, $10-$20. Take a historical tour of the capitol district area, including Iolani Palace, Mission Houses Museum and more. Call to register. (531-0481 ext. 707)

Hoku Naia Dolphin Watch Cruise Waianae Boat Harbor, 85371 Farrington Hwy., Waianae, 9:30-11:30 a.m. daily, $49.54/adult, $40.13/Kamaaina and military with valid ID, children free per paid adult. You’ll enjoy panoramic views and the best dolphin activities, with a Certified Naturalist crew, narration, video presentation and fun and educational keiki program. Dolphin sightings are guaranteed or receive a free return cruise ticket until a dolphin is spotted. Ends Dec. 31. (983-7827, StarOfHonolulu.com)

Iolani Palace Tours Iolani Barracks, Iolani Palace grounds, corner of King and Richards Streets, Tuesdays-Saturdays, guided tours 9-11:15 a.m.; audio tours 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $5-$15. Visit the only official residence of royalty in the U.S. and a national historic landmark. (522-0832)

La Malama Loi Day Kualoa Ranch, call for meeting location, third Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon, free. Project includes a short informative uphill hike through streams, and involves loi and stream restoration. Call to RSVP. (239-5497)

Ohana Walking Tours Meet at King Kamehameha Statue, 417 S. King St., Honolulu, Saturdays and Sundays, 9-11 a.m., $10-$15. Take a guided historical walking tour through beautiful downtown Honolulu to discuss ancient history up to current issues. (1-866-204-7331, ohanatours.org)

Paws on the Path Hiking Club Call for meeting place, last Saturdays, call for time and cost. Join the animals lovers of the Hawaiian Humane Society’s hiking club. (356-2222)

Sierra Club Hikes Call for meeting place, dates, times and cost. Join the Sierra Club for hikes throughout Oahu. (538.6616, hawaii.chapter@sierraclub.org)

‘The Edge of Night’ Tours Meet on the steps of the state library, Wednesdays, 7-10 p.m., $25. The tour heads to Waialua, exploring the communitys old secrets and mysteries. (699-4940, mysteriesofhonolulu.com)

Tour The Halawa Xeriscape Garden Halawa Xeriscape Garden, 99-1268 Iwaena St., Halawa, Wednesdays and Saturdays, garden hours 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., free. The HXG will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays for self-guided garden tours and landscaping and water conservation workshops for adults and keiki. Guided garden tours are offered by appointment only. (748-5041, boardofwatersupply.com)

Wednesday Wine Walk Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa, 2424 Kalakaua Ave., Wednesdays, 4:30-6 p.m., $20. Experience sophisticated wines, a relaxing sunset, and intimate settings with friends at Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spas new Wednesday Wine Walk. Call to register. (237-6140)

1 MUSIC Music listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Acoustik Playground The Elegant Dive, Hyatt Regency Waikiki, 2424 Kalakaua Ave., Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m., no cover. Acoustik Playground entertains. (923-1234)

Adam Crowe Performs REAL A Gastropub and Restaurant, first two Wednesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m., free. Featuring blues and rock music. (596-2566)

Alex Oasay + Jeremy Cheng The Study at The Modern Honolulu, Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m., free. (themodernhonolulu.com)

Aloha Danny Tiki Town, 2330 Kalakaua Ave., Thursdays, 2:30-5:30 p.m., contact for cost. Aloha Danny performs folk, rock and Americana music. (780-7266)

Art Of Winfree Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, first Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., call for cost. (526-1411)

Ben and Kanoe Tiki Town, 2330 Kalakaua Ave., Sundays, 2-5 p.m., contact for cost. Ben and Kanoe perform classic rock, Hawaii and contemporary music. (780-7266)

Blues, Brews & BBQ Da Smoke House, 438 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, call for times, free. Blues, Brews & BBQ: featuring Larry Spalding & friends. (946-0233)

Boardriders Bar &Grill Music Boardriders Bar & Grill, 201 Hamakua Drive Suite A, Kailua, call for times and performances, $3-$10/cover. All shows 21 and older. (261-4600)

Choral Singing Koolaupoko Hawaiian Civic Club, 46-005 Kawa St. #210, Kaneohe, Mondays (except the second Monday of each month), 7 p.m., free. Join in choral singing directed by Aaron Mahi. (235-8111)

Chorus Rehearsals St. Francis School, 2707 Pamoa Road, Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. The Na Leo Lani Chorus welcomes women singers. Learn about singing in a four part a cappella harmony. Ages 16-plus. (429-9901, sweetadelineshawaii.org)

Don “Geezer” Tiki Town, 2330 Kalakaua Ave., Thursdays, 1:30-4:30 p.m., contact for cost. Don “Geezer” performs classic country music. (780-7266)

Doo Wop, A Trio Tiki Town, 2330 Kalakaua Ave., Fridays, 1-4 p.m., contact for cost. (780-7266)

Dr. Jazz Trio JJ’s French Pastry and Bistro, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., contact for cost. Live acoustic music from the classic era of jazz. Call for reservations. (739-0993)

Female Acappella Group St. Francis School, 2707 Pamoa Road, Honolulu, Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., free. Love to sing, perform and have fun? Join real women for real harmony and learn to sing four part a capella harmony in the barbershop style. (429-9901, sweetadelineshawaii.org)

Haumea Warrington Duke’s Waikiki, Mondays through Thursdays in Jan. 4-6 p.m., free. Concert on the beach. (www.dukeswaikiki.com)

Honolulu Chorale Rehearsal Church of the Crossroads, 1212 University Ave., Honolulu, Tuesdays, 7 p.m., free. Arrive at 6:45 p.m. for voice placement. (538-0196)

Hot Caribbean Nights Panama Hattie’s/4Play, 99 Kamehameha Hwy., Aiea, Wednesdays, dance lessons at 8 p.m., music, 9 p.m to midnight, $10. Son Caribe entertains with the hottest Salsa, Merengue, Cha Cha and Bachata music. (485-8226)

Hot Club Of Hulaville Cafe Che Pasta, 1001 Bishop St. #108, Honolulu, Fridays, 6-8:30 p.m., free admission. Hot Club of Hulaville with musical sensation Ginai perform Gypsy, European and American jazz, and show tunes. (524-0004)

Hot Club of Hulaville La Brasserie Du Vin, 1115 Bethel St., Honolulu, third Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., free. Hot Club of Hulaville, with Sonny Silva, his band and Ginai. A crowd favorite, presenting Gypsy and European jazz, along with classic American jazz and show tunes. (545-1115)

House of Soul Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, second Fridays, call for cost and times. (526-1411)

Hui Pohai Nani Music Bacon Auditorium, Pohai Nani Retirement Center, 45-090 Namoku St., Kaneohe, Tuesdays and Fridays, call for times and dates, 7 p.m., free. Enjoy various musical performances. (235-5025)

Izik Moreno The Study at The Modern Honolulu, Fridays, 7-10 p.m., free. (themodernhonolulu.com)

J.P. Smoketrain Bella Bistro, 201 Hamakua Drive, Fridays, 6-8 p.m., free. Blues and classic R&B. (262-7168)

J.P. Smoketrain Hawaiian Brian’s, Studio Room, Tuesdays, 8-11 p.m., free. Blues and classic R&B. (946-1343)

J.P. Smoketrain Tuesdays at The Studio at Hawaiian Brian’s, 8-11 p.m., free (946-1343); Thursdays at The Studio at Hawaiian Brian’s, 8-11 p.m., $10 (946-1343); Fridays at Bella Bistro, 201 Hamakua Drive, 6-8, free (262-7168); first and third Saturdays at Nico’s Pier 38, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free (540-1377).

Jam Session Kilauea District Park, 4109 Kilauea Ave., Fridays, 9-11 a.m., free. Join in the jam session with Kupuna Kanikapila for music and singing with all stringed instruments. (732-8822)

Jason Laeha + Cole The Study at The Modern Honolulu, Saturdays, 7-10 p.m., free. (themodernhonolulu.com)

Jazz At Dragon Upstairs Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, odd Mondays Latin jazz, even Mondays soul jazz, call for cost and times. (526-1411)

Jazz Mondays The Veranda, Kahala Hotel and Resort, Mondays, 7:30-10 p.m., no cover fee. Enjoy cocktails and snacks from The Veranda’s updated new menu while enjoying jazz music. Reservations are not necessary for small parties. (739-8760)

Jazz Peace Concert Byodo-In Temple, Valley of the Temples, 47-200 Kahekili Hwy., Kaneohe, last Saturdays, 12:30-3 p.m., $2-$3. Enjoy the smooth sounds at the Jazz Peace Concert. (239-9844)

Jazz With AIR Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, Fridays, 6-10 p.m., free. (526-1411)

Jeremy Cheng The Study at The Modern Honolulu, Sundays, 6:30-10:30 p.m., free. (themodernhonolulu.com)

JP Smoketrain Tiki Town, 2330 Kalakaua Ave., Mondays, 2:30-5:30 p.m., contact for cost. JP Smoketrain performs rhythm and blues, and jazz music. (780-7266)

Kamakakehau Fernandez Performs The Edge Bar at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel, 2255 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, Saturdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., email for more information. (jcr50@hawaii.rr.com)

Legends In Concert Royal Hawaiian Theatre, 2201 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, nightly except Mondays, call for times, $50-$180. Legends in Concert Waikiki will be open year-round with show performances six nights a week, offering cocktail and dinner packages. (629-7469, legendsinconcert.com)

Listening Lounge Manifest, 32 N. Hotel St., Thursdays, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., free, ages 21 and up. Saiko Collection spins hip-hop, jersey club, future R&B, trap and bass music. (523-7575, admin@manifesthawaii.com)

Live Blues/Jazz Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, Saturdays, 7-10 p.m., free. Stewart Cunningham and Matt More. (526-1411)

Live Entertainment Lewers Lounge, 2199 Kalia Road, Honolulu, Sundays featuring Noly Paa, Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays Tennyson Stephens and Rocky Holmes will perform, and Wednesdays and Thursdays Bruce Hamada and Jim Howard entertain. Call for times. free admission. (923-2311)

Live Entertainment Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian Resort, 2259 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, daily, 6 p.m., call for cost. Various artists entertain. (716-8109)

Live Hawaiian Music Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Hotel, 2169 Kalia Road, Waikiki, daily, 6-9 p.m., free. With some of the Hawaii’s finest, Hoku Award-winning talent. (924-4990)

Live Jazz Gordon Biersch, Aloha Tower Marketplace, Honolulu, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., free. Enjoy a variety of jazz musicians. (599-4877)

Live Music Formaggio Wine Bar, Mondays, 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., contact for cost. Nando Suan and Mike Barques perform from 5:30 to 8 p.m., followed by Michelangelo Barques and Allan Parraz until closing. (384-7223)

Live Music Kemoo Farms, 1718 Wilikina Drive, Wahiawa, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $5/cover. Two bars with live entertainment. (621-1835)

Live Music M Nightclub, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, free admission. Tuesdays Duncan Osorio, Wednesdays Easton “Kona” Ravey, Thursdays Jeremy Cheng, Fridays Kainalu. (mnlhnl.com)

Live Music Pacific Beach Hotel’s Aloha Center Cafe, visit website for performers, times and cost. Part Features the spectacular three-story indoor Oceanarium and restaurant (pacificbeachhoel.com)

Live Music Fridays at Bella Bistro Bella Bistro, 201 Hamakua Drive, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free. Enjoy contemporary Mediterranean cuisine with live music every Friday from J.P. Smoketrain. (262-7168, bellabistrokailua.com)

Live Rock Performances Bar 35, first Thursdays, contact for time, free, ages 21 and up. (537-3535)

Mango Season Duo Lulu’s Surf Club, Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m., free. (253-9099)

Margaritas And Music Pablo’s Cantina, Ward Centre, 2nd Floor, 1200 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Corey Oliveros entertains, Fridays, 8:30-10:30 p.m., Jason Alan performs and Saturdays, 8-10:30 p.m. Yoza and Randy Allen spice up the weekend. (591-8307)

Melaniie The Study at The Modern Honolulu, Mondays, 7-10 p.m., free. (themodernhonolulu.com)

Mele Ailana Royal Hawaiian Center, 2201 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, Saturdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m., free. Following Hula Kahiko at Helumoa, The Royal Grove is alive with the beautiful traditional and contemporary talents of local musicians. (922-2299)

Melveen Leed Llive International Marketplace Food Court Stage, 2330 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Local Hawaiian music and fun. (971-2080)

Men in Grey Suits Tiki Town, 2330 Kalakaua Ave., Mondays, 6-10 p.m., contact for cost. Men in Grey Suits perform surf rock. (780-7266)

Michael Ray Tiki Town, 2330 Kalakaua Ave., Tuesdays, 4:30 and 8:30 p.m., contact for cost. Michael Ray performs Motown music. (780-7266)

Mike Barques Live Formaggio Wine Bar in Market City, Mondays, 5:30-10:30 p.m., free. Mike Barques performs live. (384-7223)

Music at Brasserie Du Vin Brasserie Du Vin, 1115 Bethel St., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., free. 21 and older. Music ranges from classical jazz to popular tunes. (545-1115)

Music At Duke’s Duke’s Waikiki, 2335 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, Fridays-Sundays, call for times, Enjoy live entertainment from various artists including Henry Kapono and 10 Feet. (922-2268, dukeswaikiki.com)

Music at Edge of Waikiki Edge of Waikiki, 2255 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, daily, 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.. Various artists and fireknife performances. (922-4422)

Music at Princess Kaiulani Hotel Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, 120 Kaiulani Ave. Honolulu, daily, 6:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Various live entertainment at the pool and lounge. (922-5811)

Music at Twist Twist at Hanohano Room, 255 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m., call for cost, Ginny Tiu entertains. (922-4422)

Music By Vernon Enriques Chinese Cultural Plaza #207, Honolulu, Thursdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m., free. Local and contemporary music, pop, R&B, ballads, smooth, acoustic music. (224-4197)

Music Program Hui Pohai Nani music program performs at various venues, call for dates/times/cost. Enjoy various musical ensemble performances. (247-8410)

Na Mele Nei Concert Ward Warehouse Amphitheater, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, first Sundays, 1-3 p.m., free. The Na Mele Nei Concert features local musicians. (778-2945)

Nando Suan and Mike Barques Nico’s Seafood Market at Pier 38, 1129 N. Nimitz Hwy., Wednesdays, 5-8:30 p.m., free. Enjoy bossa nova jazz experience featuring Nando Suan and Mike Barques. (540-1377)

Nightly Entertainment Aloha Center Cafe at Pacific Beach Hotel, 6:30-9 p.m. Sun.-Wed., 8:15-11 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., free. The nightly entertainment features a different, unique artist nightly. The lineup of local artists includes names such as Eric Lee, Johnna Padaken Parel, Mike Izon, Taz Vegas, Mike Tulba’s Acoustic Duo and Jai. (facebook.com/pacficibeachhotel)

Open House with Ginai Brasserie Du Vin, 1115 Bethel St., Honolulu, Saturdays, 9 p.m., free. The beautiful and talented Ginai dazzles listeners to her jazz, blues and pop tunes. Joined by different guest musicians each week. (545-1115)

Otis Schaper Live Diamond Head Health Cove Bar, 3045 Monsarrat Ave. #5, Honolulu, first, second, fourth and fifth Thursdays, 8-10 p.m., free. Contemporary and original music. (732-8744)

Pau Hana Jam Royal Hawaiian Center, 2201 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, Tuesday to Saturday, 6-7 p.m., free. Variety of local artists every week at The Royal Grove. (RoyalHawaiianCenter.com/Entertainment)

Peter Apo Live Hoku Brewery & Gastropub, Wednesdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m., free. Peter Apo plays folk, Hawaiian and standard music. (383-5838)

Rock Music Diamond Head Cove, 3045 Monsarrat Ave. #5, Honolulu, first, second, fourth and fifth Thursdays, 8-10:20 p.m., free. Music of Otis Schaper. (732-8744)

Rock-A-Hula Royal Hawaiian Theatre, top floor of the Royal Hawaiian Center, nightly except Mondays, visit website for times and tickets. Legends in Concert has brought its repertoire of iconic faces to world-famous Waikiki, featuring spot-on live performances that will include elaborate stage sets, precise dance numbers and pitch-perfect songs. (legendsinconcert.com/, 629-7469)

Royal Hawaiian Band Various locations, Call for dates/times. free. Royal Hawaiian Band entertains. (922-5331)

Saloon Pilots (Bluegrass) Big City Diner, 108 Hekili St. Kailua, 8:30-11 p.m., free. Oahus premier bluegrass and Americana music band, Saloon Pilots, performs the first and third Fridays of each month. (263-8880)

Shawn Garnett Tiki Town, 2330 Kalakaua Ave., 2:30-5:30 p.m., contact for cost. Shawn Garnett performs Hawaii, reggae and contemporary music. (780-7266)

Simple Souls The Study at The Modern Honolulu, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7-11 p.m., free. (themodernhonolulu.com)

Sizzling Salsa Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, odd Sundays Vietnamese, even Sundays more jazz in Honolulu. (526-1411)

Soul Patrol Aloha Beer Company, first Sunday of each month, 5:30-7:30 p.m., contact for cost. Featuring acoustic rock, blues and soul music. (545-5959)

Soul’d Out Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, fourth Saturdays, call for cost, $5. Soulful jazz. (526-1411)

Soulgasm Bar 35, third Fridays, 9 p.m., free. Enjoy Honolulu’s best house DJs and impromptu freestyle dancing. (bar35.com)

Stinkeye Performs Coconut Willy’s, 1837 Kapiolani Blvd., Fridays, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., free. (520-1120)

Stripped Down: Acoustic Night Bar 35, 35 N. Hotel St., Wednesdays, 8 p.m., free. Live, local acoustic music. (bar35.com)

Stuck In The ’80s Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 6:30-9 p.m., call for cost. Pete and Kelly sing live ’80s covers. (526-1411)

Sunset Serenaders House Without A Key, 2199 Kalia Road, Honolulu, Thursdays-Saturdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m., free. Enjoy soothing sounds from Sunset Serenaders. (923-2311)

Sunway The Elegant Dive, Hyatt Regency Waikiki, 2424 Kalakaua Ave., Mondays, 6-9 p.m., free. Sunway entertains. (923-1234)

Swing NLatin Night Honolulu Club, Thursdays, 7-9:30 p.m., free. Featuring swing, night club, two-step, hustle, cha cha and mambo. Drinks and pupu also available. Free three-hour parking. (543-3900, 256-7556)

Tahiti Rey The Elegant Dive, Hyatt Regency Waikiki, 2424 Kalakaua Ave., Thursdays, 6-9 p.m., free. Acoustik Playground entertains. (923-1234)

Taimane, Russell Yuen The Elegant Dive, Hyatt Regency Waikiki, 2424 Kalakaua Ave., Fridays, 6-9 p.m., free. Taimane Gardner (6-7 p.m.) and Russell Yuen (7-9 p.m.) entertain. (923-1234)

Technical Difficulty Coconut Willies, 227 Lewers St., Honolulu, fourth Fridays, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., call for cost. Technical Difficulty entertains. (921-9000)

The Geezers Hank’s Cafe, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, Thursdays, 7 p.m., free. The Geezers Classic Country Music Band entertains. (526-1410)

The Remnants! Jazz Minds, 1661 Kapiolani Blvd., first and fifth Thursdays, 8 p.m., $7. (945-0800)

Tom Rose Live Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand, 134 Kapahulu Ave., Mondays 5-8 p.m., Tuesdays 4-7 p.m., free. 21 and older. (facebook.com/timrosehawaii)

True Tone Tuesdays Downbeat Lounge, Tuesdays, 8-10 p.m., free, ages 21 and older. A singer songwriter showcase featuring Hawaii’s top acoustic performers hosted by James McCarthy of Doolin Rakes. Rotating craft beer is on special each night for $4. (downbeatdiner.com)

Variety Of Jazz Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, second Saturdays, call for times, $5. Come see a spectacular show by some of the best musicians on the Islands. (526-1411)

Various Artists Anna O’Brien’s, 2440 S. Beretania St., Honolulu, call for dates/times. free. Various artists including Tavana and OSN entertain. (946-5190)

Various Artists Barefoot and Warriors Lounge, Hale Koa Hotel, 2055 Kalia Road, Honolulu. 5-8 p.m., 8-11p.m., free. Various artists entertain. (226-3484)

Various Artists Irish Rose Saloon, 478 Ena Road, Honolulu, daily, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., free. Call for list of entertainers. (947-3414)

Various Artists Kelly O’Neil’s, 311 Lewers St., Honolulu, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., 1:30-3:30 a.m., free. Enjoy music from artists and bands. Call for list of performers. (926-1777)

Various Artists Moana Surfrider Resort & Spa, 2365 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, call for times, free. Various artists entertain at the Banyan Court and Beach Bar. (922-3111)

Various Artists Sheraton Waikiki, 2255 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, call for times. free. Various artists entertain RumFire, Edge of Waikiki and Twist at Hanohano. (922-4422)

Various Music Cheesecake Factory, 2301 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, Sunday-Friday, call for times and artists. (689-1800, 779-5546)

Various Music Sam Choy’s, 580 North Nimitz Hwy. # 1, Honolulu, Fridays, 6-9:30 p.m., call for artists. (689-1800, 779-5546)

Velvet Tuesdays Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, 6-11 p.m., free. Downtempo chill every Tuesday. (526-1411)

VIVO at The Dragon Upstairs The Dragon Upstairs, Tuesdays, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., 8-11 p.m., call for cost. VIVO trio plays first and third Tuesdays, while Ruth Shiroma Foster plays solo on second and fourth Tuesdays. (526-1411)

Windward Choral Society Kailua United Methodist Church, Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., free. The Windward Choral Society rehearses and also welcomes interested singers. Open House registration begins at 6:30 p.m. (254-5717)

1 NIGHTLIFE Nightlife listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Art+Flea Our Kakaako’s warehouse, 449 Cooke St., every fourth Thursday of the month, 5-10 p.m., $3 cash admission, free for ages 12 and under. Art+Flea presents an open forum for local creators to showcase their unique goods and talents. (artandflea.com)

Beer Blast Sundays Hulas Bar & Lei Stand, Sundays, 3-9 p.m., no cover til 9 p.m., $3/out of state cover. 21 and older. DJ KSM. (hulas.com)

Club Carib Tikis Bar and Grill, Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., $5/cover, 21 and older. Sovem T, Jrama, Loriel and KonChus perform. (tikisgrill.com)

Curvy Thursdays The Crown (1837 Kapiolani Blvd.), departs every half hour beginning 9:30 until midnight, contact for cost. Advanced registration is required. (953-8716, curvythursdays.com)

DJ Dance Party Hulas Bar and Lei Stand, 134 Kapahulu Ave. #2, Honolulu, Saturdays, 9 p.m. to close, $5. Live DJs every Saturday. (923-0669)

Elements at The Modern Honolulu The Modern Honolulu, last Friday of every month, 7 p.m.-4 a.m., $10/pre-sale, $20/at the door, ages 21 and older. Early arrival is encouraged as there is a 7:45 p.m. firework show. Limited VIP bottle service is available for $350 and covers up to six people per bottle. (valen@hpelive.com)

Elite Night Club Trump International Hotel Waikiki, first Saturdays, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., $10 and up, ages 21 and over. Enjoy music by talented, live DJs, while accomplished bartenders craft exotic and luxurious cocktails throughout the night. (391-6317, valen@hpelive.com)

Eyecandy Tuesdays Hulas Bar & Lei Stand, Tuesdays, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., no cover. A sexy video night with DJ/VJ R-X. (hulas.com)

F@*king Catalina Wine Mixer Rivals Waikiki, 9 p.m. to close, no cover, 21 and older. Every other weekend staring on the second Saturday of the month. DJ D-Sol. (rivalslounge.com)

Fabric: Honolulu’s Freshest Saturday Night Party Stage in the Honolulu Design Center, 1250 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu, Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., call for cover. Element Group & RACESAUCE present a fresh weekly Saturday party in the heart of Honolulu. (237-5429)

Fahrenheit Fridays Air Park Karaoke Lounge, Fridays, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., contact for cost, ages 21 and older. Fahrenheit Fridays mixes food and singing with drink specials. (airparkaraoke.com)

Flashbaxxx Mondays Hulas Bar and Lei Stand, 134 Kapahulu Ave. #2, Honolulu, Mondays, 9 p.m. to close, call for cover. All retro and all request. (923-0669)

FRA After Dark 891 Valkenberg St., end of Nimitz Hwy., 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5 before 11 p.m., $8 after 11 p.m. Fleet Reserve Association opens its doors to a night of good music and dancing. 683-6440)

Fresh Fridays at Bar Elixrs Bar Elixrs, 1153 Bethel St., Fridays, 4 p.m.-2 a.m., free. Enjoy special deals on cocktails, street tacos and more, plus Hawaii’s top local and international DJs spinning till close. (annalisainhawaii@gmail.com)

Frogalicious Senor Frogs, Thursdays, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., $10/cover, $5/with flyer. 21 and older. (entourage808@yahoo.com)

FTF The Villa, 1 Waterfront Way, Honolulu, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., $10. French Toast Fridays. (218-3540)

Golden Era of Hip Hop Nextdoor, 43 North Hotel St., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 9-11 p.m., free. Half off all drinks, Nocturnal Sound Krew, WestEast Recordings and special guests DJ Packo and HI & Technique. 21 and older. (548-6398)

Green Drinks Honolulu Brassiere Du Vin, 1115 Bethel St., Honolulu, first Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attend this social gathering for people who are interested in a greener planet and those who work in environment related jobs. Drink specials. (545-1115, greendrinkshonolulu.com)

Green Drinks Honolulu The Waterfront at Aloha Tower Marketplace, 1 Aloha Tower Drive, Honolulu, first Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m. Every month, people who work in the environmental field or have in interest in a greener planet meet up for drinks at this informal session known as Green Drinks. Drink specials. (737-8711, greendrinks.org/HI/Honolulu)

Groove Dave and Busters, Wednesdays, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., no cover. On the rooftop of Dave & Buster’s every Wednesday night. (hot939.com)

He Said She Said Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, Wednesdays, midnight to 2 a.m., call for cost. (526-1411)

Hot Hawaiian Nights Da Big Kahuna, Thursdays, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., no cover, 21 and older. Friendly environment, pool tables, great food and the hottest waitresses in Waikiki. (twitter.com/DJILLPHIL)

Hot Latin Tuesdays Rumours Night Club, Tuesdays, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $10. Hit the dance floor to salsa, merengue, samba and more to the electrifying sounds of live Latin music by Eddie Ortiz & The Son Caribe Band. Lessons with Jose Colina Aiza from 8:15-8:45 p.m. (844-4332)

House of Brews Bar 35, 35 N. Hotel St., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m., $20. Taste eight of Bar 35s famous beers and eat pizza by chef Valentini. Themes and topics change each week. (537-3535)

HUMP Wednesdays Hulas Bar & Lei Stand, 134 Kapahulu Ave #2, Honolulu, Wednesdays, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., free. Hip-hop, urban, mainstream, pop. (923-0669)

HYDRA NextDoor, first Saturday of each month, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free admission, ages 21 and older. Featuring resident and special guest DJs playing cutting-edge hard dubstep, industrial, dark electro, dark indie, EBM, synthpop and more. (nephilimhalls.com)

Identity Thursday M Nightclub, 10 p.m.-4 a.m., free. Find yourself every Thursday at M with Identity Thursday featuring M resident DJs Jami and Logoe of Nocturnal Sound Krew. (529-0010)

Industry Night Hulas Bar and Lei Stand, 134 Kapahulu Ave. #2, Honolulu, Sundays, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., free. Featuring 80s and 90s music. (923-0669)

Industry Thursdays Rivals Waikiki, Thursdays, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., free. Industry Thursdays has been set aside for all of our brothers and sisters in the industry. (rivalslounge.com)

JazzStory Jazz Minds, 1661 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu, first and third Tuesdays, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $5. (945-0800)

Jive Slinky Downbeat Lounge, last Thursday of each month, 9 p.m., free admission, ages 21 and older. (downbeatdiner.com, 533-2328)

Juan Dolar Wednesday Senor Frogs, Wednesdays, 10 p.m., no cover. 21 and older. With DJ Blake. (440-0150)

KORE Downbeat Lounge, every third Saturday, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., free before 10:30 p.m., $5 after, ages 21 and older. A night of goth, industrial rock and metal favorites. (nephilimhalls.com)

KORE Loft Gallery and Lounge, third Saturdays, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $10/ages 18 and older, $5/ages 21 and older. A night that’s all about the grungy, hard-hitting dance music of the darker genres. (nephilimhalls.com)

Live, Laugh, Lounge Pandora Caf, 1526A Makaloa St., Honolulu, Tuesdays, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., free. 21 and older. (943-2020)

Makeup And Pop-Up M Nightclub, fourth Thursdays, visit website for more information. (mnlhnl.com)

Men In Grey Suits Anna O’Brien’s, 2440 S. Beretania St., Honolulu, Tuesdays, 7-11 p.m., free, 21 and older. (356-8470)

Mixed Signals Stop Light Party Hawaiian Brians, third Wednesdays, 7-11 p.m., $5. For singles, couples and anyone happily in between. (946-1343)

MOM Nextdoor, 43 N. Hotel St., Honolulu, Mondays, 8 p.m. to midnight, free. Motown Mondays. (548-6398, nextdoorhnl.com)

Monkey Business M Nightclub, 10 p.m.-4 a.m., $10/cover. You’ll never know when Mylo the Monkey will hit the dance floor. (529-0010)

Music At O’Toole’s O’Toole’s Irish Pub, 902 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., free. Call for list of artists performing. (536-4138)

Na Kane “The Men of Paradise” “Paradise Theater” at the Grand Ballroom of Pacific Beach Hotel, weekends, 8:15 p.m., contact for cost, ages 21 and older. Na Kane “The Men of Paradise” is a classy Hawaiian-themed woman’s fantasy show of high-energy choreography from local male talent. (540-4444)

Night Market Aloha Tower, 1 Aloha Tower Drive, Honolulu, third Wednesdays, 5-10 p.m., free. Enjoy a black and white fashion show, live entertainment, music, dancing, art, a traditional Hawaiian Awa ceremony demo and more. (457-9399, alohatowernightmarket.com)

Noir: Late-Night Lounge Brasserie Du Vin, 1115 Bethel St., Honolulu, Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., free. The lights are low, candles burning and DJ Silvana spins her very cool blend of ultra-lounge music. (545-1115)

Pau Hana Mondays Hawaii Voice KTV Lounge, 808 Sheridan St. #201, Mondays, 7-9 p.m., free. Enjoy drink specials and avoid the evening traffic jam. (631-8639)

Poppin’ Saturdays The Clubhouse, 1837 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu, Saturdays, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., 21 and over, call for cost. What sets Poppin Saturdays apart from other nightclub events is that the entertainers are the promoters, so you will have the best quality party experience possible from seasoned party professionals. (469-0063)

Project Mondays Jazz Minds, 1661 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu, Mondays, 8:30 p.m., $5. (945-0800)

Rawhide Thursdays Nashville Waikiki, 2330 Kuhio Ave., Honolulu, Thursdays, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., free. Enjoy Rawhide Thursdays hosted by Bryan Gray, DJ Tianna and the KHCM Party Animal Crew, featuring pool tournaments, games and prizes. (926-7911 )

Red Stripe First Fridays Shack Mililani, 9:30 p.m. doors open, show starts at 10 p.m., cover at door. Red Stripe First Fridays at the Shack Mililani. (showproevents@aol.com)

Rockers Island Reggae Dancehall Soca Da Big Kahuna, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., $5/cover, 21 and older. Lukas, Bone and your favorite Jamaican KonChus. (dabigkahuna.net)

Sabado Sabor Just Tacos Mililani, Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., $5, ladies free until 11 p.m. DJ Fee and DJ Ever. (just-tacos.com)

Satomi Yarimizo Trio Performs Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, Thursdays, 8-11 p.m., $5/cover. Satomi Yarimizo Trio and special guest vocalists and horn players. (536-1411)

Saturday Night Live! LuLu’s Waikiki, 2589 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., free. Saturday Night Live brings you the best local reggae and alternative music every week and features local board shapers and surf photography. (778-2373)

Slice Rock Bottom Bar & Grill, Tuesdays, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., no cover before 11 p.m., $5/after 11 p.m., 21 and older. No dress code. Slice includes a beer pong tournament every week. (artistgroovenetwork.com)

Stiletto The Safehouse within The Republik, Wednesdays, 6 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show, free, 21 and older. Beats by Dre and The Safehouse present Stiletto with DJ Delve and Friends performing live. (jointherepublik.com)

Super Handsome Saturdays Manifest, 32 North Hotel St., Honolulu, Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., 21 and older, free. Music by DJ Delve, Sssolution, Jon C and more. (523-7575)

Surf Rock Sundays Waikiki Sandbox, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., no cover, 21 and older. Kalani & The Cruzers perform. (923-8848)

Taco Tuesdays M Nightclub, 4:30 p.m. to midnight, free. Live entertainment 6:30-8:30 p.m. (mnlhnl.com)

The Deadbeats Jazz Minds, 1661 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu, fourth Saturdays, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $7. (945-0800)

The Get Right Manifest, 32 North Hotel St., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., free, 21 and over. Architechs, Tantriq and Superhandsome. (523-7575)

The Patrick Koh Jazz Ensemble Jazz Minds, 1661 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu, second and fourth Tuesdays, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $5. (945-0800)

The Session LuLu’s Waikiki, 2589 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, Fridays, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., free. Check out ‘The Session’ showcasing top local artists that always get the party raging. (778-2373)

The Sunday Spin Rooftop Party Buho Cantina, 2250 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 525, Sundays, 3 p.m., free. DJ Jem spins indie dance, chillwave, nu-disco, house and hip hop. (922-2846)

Tiki Taco Tuesdays Tikis Bar and Grill, Tuesdays, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., no cover, 21 and older. Tom from surfsessionreport.com will be buying a Longboard Lager for the first 100 guests each week. (tikisgrill.com)

Totally 80s Downbeat Lounge, Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., no cover charge. Featuring G-Spot, DJ Nocturna, Ross Jackson, Dallas and more. Drink specials include $4 martinis and CoorsLight on special. (oospot.com, 591-3500)

Tubed Thursdays Surfer, The Bar, 57-091 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku, Thursdays, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., $10/cover after 10 p.m. (293-6000)

Vortex Electron at Hawaiian Brian’s, second Saturdays, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5, age 18 and up. Nephilim Halls Productions presents a monthly goth/industrial/EBM/darkwave dance party with resident DJs Nightfox and Dark Cloud. (nephilimhalls.com)

Waikiki Pub Crawl Ohana Waikiki West, 2330 Kuhio Ave., Honolulu, Tuesdays and Fridays, 7 p.m., $35-$60. The night starts at the Cabanas pool bar in the Ohana Waikiki West and ends at Playbar around midnight. Includes five bars, five drinks, simple pasta dinner, 8×10 souvenir photo and tons of fun and entertainment. Ages 21-plus. (779-0444, waikikipubcrawl.com)

Walkabout Wednesdays Downtown and Chinatown, 4 p.m.-2 a.m., various prices. Walkabout Wednesday is a collective effort to bring fresh, diverse and affordable mid-week entertainment to Downtown and Chinatown. Participating establishments offer specials and entertainment. (779-7235)

Wine Down Monday Brasserie Du Vin, second Mondays, 6 p.m., call for reservations and cost. Each month a different theme is selected for this informal and affordable event from a particular region or style to a specific wine maker. (545-1115)

Wine Tasting Brasserie Du Vin, 1115 Bethel St., Honolulu, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., $20. Enjoy a wine tasting of six to eight different wines with a cheese and fruit platter. Half-off appetizer menu also available to wine tasting guests. Call to register. (545-1115, brasserieduvin.com)

Work It! Nextdoor, 43 North Hotel St., Honolulu, Fridays, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Music by Compose, Eskae and Anit. (548-6398)

1 REUNION Reunion listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

1 SPECIAL EVENTS Special event listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Beauty Essence Session Ala Moana Pacific Center, 1585 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu, 10-11:30 a.m., free. Educate and learn new techniques about how to take care of your skin. (371-1150)

BNI Halawai Business Builders Oahu Veteran’s Center, 1298 Kukila St., Honolulu, Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m., free. See how “word of mouth” marketing builds businesses. (422-4000)

Brazilian Dance: Samba UHM physical education complex 245, studio 3, Fridays, 7:30-8:45 p.m., $99. Discover the fundamental elements of Brazilian Samba and other native dances of Brazil. (outreach.hawaii.edu/noncredit/courses)

Catamaran Saturdays Hulas Bar and Lei Stand, second floor Waikiki Grand Hotel, 134 Kapahulu Ave., Waikiki, Saturdays, 2 p.m., $20. Hop aboard this weekly all-gay cruise, includes a free mai tai or draft beer when you return to Hulas after the boat ride. (923-0669)

Exchange Club of Downtown Honolulu Meeting Oahu Country Club, first three Thursdays of each month, noon, $25. New speaker each meeting. (225-2965)

Fireworks On The Sea Aboard the Waikiki Ocean Club, Fridays, 6-9 p.m., visit website for cost and reservations. This is your chance to enjoy the Friday night Waikiki fireworks show from the sea while drinking and dancing the night away aboard the Waikiki Ocean Club, Hawaiis ultimate ocean playground. (380-6800, waikikioceanclub.com)

First Fridays Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, first Fridays, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., $5-$10 cover. Hanks Cafe and Dragon Upstairs participate every First Friday in the Art Walk. (526-1411)

“Go Native” Activities Polynesian Cultural Center, 55-370 Kamehameha Hwy., Laie, special kamaaina admission $15. Released just this year, the eight Go Native! activities include scaling coconut trees in the Samoan Village, racing outrigger canoes in the lagoon, cooking palusami (young taro leaves cooked in seasoned coconut cream) and faiai eleni (canned mackerel cooked in seasoned coconut milk) in the umu (Samoan above-ground oven), or learning favorite Polynesian dishes in demonstrations by resident chefs. (293-3333)

Green Drinks Waikiki Doraku Sushi, third floor Royal Hawaiian Center, 2233 Kalakaua Ave., Waikiki, last Wednesdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attend an informal gathering for people who work in sustainability fields and anyone else interested in a greener planet. Drink specials and special guests. (922-3323)

Half Price Dog Adoptions Hawaiian Humane Society, 2700 Waialae Ave., Honolulu, call for times, $32.50. You can make the life of a dog very happy by giving him/her a loving home. Dogs must be six months or older. This is a value of up $1,000 including spay/neuter surgery, health examination, microchip ID, and post-adoption healthcare for two weeks. (946-2187)

Happy Hour At D&Bs Dave & Buster’s, 1030 Auahi St., Honolulu, Monday to Friday 4-7 p.m., Sunday to Thursday 10 p.m. to close, free admission. 1/2 off all cocktails, $1 off 22 oz beers, & $1 off wine by the glass. (589-2215)

Health And Beauty 1585 Kapiolani Blvd. #748, Honolulu, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., free. Free skincare and skin analyses. (371-1150)

‘Historic Bites’ Mission Houses Museum, 553 S. King St., Honolulu, first Tuesdays, noon to 1 p.m., free. Each month the museum offers a special lunch time talk focusing on a historical topic of interest. (447-3910)

Hot! Hot! Hot! Waikiki Outrigger Showroom, 2335 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, Tuesdays-Saturdays, 8:30 p.m., $29.95 with free drink and parking. SOS Latest Version, the second generation of Waikiki’s longest running show band performs and entertains. (923-7469)

HTY Launches “Primary Players” Sacred Hearts Academy, 3253 Waialae Ave., Honolulu, alternating Saturdays, 9-11 a.m., $300. Each class/rehearsal will feature activities that stimulate and engage the senses, fuel imagination and focus on skills such as building concentration, using voice and movement expressively, creating characters, and developing a performance. (839-9885, edadmin@htyweb.org)

Jewels of Hawaii Jewels of Hawaii, second floor Ewa Tower of the Pualeilani Atrium Shops, open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Select items are on sale for 20%-50% off. (923-5226)

Late Night Jazz Ichiriki Loft, 510 Piikoi St. #202, Honolulu, Wednesdays, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., free. Enjoy drinks and jazz. (591-5638)

Monthly Golf SJCC – Golf Club, 92-455 Makakilo Drive, Kapolei, call for times, $5/donation. Need not be a member. (672-8669)

Over 40 Singles Mixer Jazz Minds, third Saturdays, email for more information. Over 40 singles night with the Bobby Nishida Band. (jazzminds@yahoo.com)

Pau Hana Paina Chikos Tavern, 930 McCully St., Honolulu, third Fridays, 5:30-7 p.m., free. Pride at Work Hawaii hosts discussions on issues of concern to the lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender community and anyone who supports equality, inclusion and justice. Free pupus. (543-6054, prideatworkhawaii@hawaiiantel.net)

Psychic Fair Town Center of Mililani, second Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $12 for 10 minutes; $20 for 20 minutes. Enjoy Palm Analysis, cards, Western numerology, Tarot cards and Native American/Hawaiian spirit guides. (239-2574)

Rotary Club Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu, Wednesdays, 5-6:30 p.m., call for cost. (526-1411)

Shop, Bop and Grind Bethel Street and Chaplain Lane, Honolulu, first Fridays, 6-9 p.m. Shop for clothing, accessories and more from loads of local vendors. Live music, DJs and food served. (537-3080)

Show on the Beach Kuhio Beach Hula Mound near Duke Kahanamoku statue, corner of Uluniu and Kalakaua Avenues, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Authentic Hawaiian music, hula dancing and Hawaiian performers entertain, weather permitting. Lawn seating available and beach chairs welcome. (843-8002)

Social Dancing SOS Main Showroom, Outrigger Waikiki, 2335 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, first Sundays, 7 p.m., $10/door. Social dancing music provided by international dj50. Spinning the hits from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s. (fvpehawaii@aol.com)

Story Slam Sundays Ong King Arts Center, 182 N. King St., Honolulu, Sundays. 5:30-6:30 p.m., $5. Story Slam, a huge movement across the U.S. and now in Hawaii. Get your 5-minute personal tale together on the theme for the night and come speak the truth. (www.massmouth.com, jeffgere@lava.net)

Sunset on the Beach Queens Surf Beach, Waikiki, Saturdays and Sundays, 6:20 p.m., call for cost. Live entertainment, food, crafters and more. After the sun goes down watch a movie on the big screen movie right on the beach. (923-1094)

Taco Tuesdays Dave & Buster’s, 1030 Auahi St., Honolulu, Tuesdays, 5 p.m., free. $1 Tacos, $2 soft tacos, & $5 Nachos. $3 Coronas, Corona lights, & Pacifico. (589-2215)

‘Talk Story’ Mission Houses Museum, 553 South King St., Honolulu, second Wednesday of month, 7 p.m., call for cost. One of Hawaiis most prolific and popular storytellers, Jeff Gere, will present On The Tip of My Tongue: Current Living Tales, in the February edition of Talk Story, the Mission Houses Museums ongoing evening lecture series. (531-0481, missionhouses.org)

Tea Time Mission Houses Museum, 553 S. King St., Honolulu, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $10.95-$24.95. Enjoy a special tea in the relaxed setting of Mission Houses Museum. (447-3925, 447-3910)

West African Music And Dance 47 Hotel St., Honolulu, Saturdays, 8 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. show starts, $10. Fara Tolno, Moussa Bangoura and Sekou Camarawill tantalize your eyes, ears and spirit with the music of their home country, Guinea. (741-4626)

Women’s Golf Call or email for location and cost, Thursdays, 8-8:30 a.m. tee time. Women’s North Shore golf group. (827-8254, robert.doyle183@hawaiiantel.net)

‘Zensation’ Bonsai Restaurant & Lounge, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, first and third Wednesdays, 5 p.m., free. Enjoy the happiest networking happy hour, Zensation. Including fashions, jewelry, mini-spas, tasty treats and more. 21 and over. (525-5080)

1 THE ARTS Art listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Ala Moana Center’s Keiki Hula Show Ala Moana Center, Sundays, 1 p.m., free. (955-9517)

Ala Moana Hula Show Ala Moana Center, Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m., free. Presented by Old Navy. (955-9517)

Art Lunch Hawaii State Art Museum, 250 S. Hotel St., Honolulu, last Tuesdays, noon to 1 p.m., free. Learn more about the arts from a guest lecturer. (586-0900)

Beauty of Belly Dance Show Kan Zaman, 1028 Nuuanu Ave., Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., free. Experience the beauty of belly dance. Reservations recommended. (554-3847)

Belly Dancing Kan Zaman, Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., call for cost. Bask in the essence of Middle Eastern culture with great Moroccan and Lebanese cuisine and belly dancing. (554-3847)

Bethel St. Art Gallery Bethel Street Art Gallery, Chinatown, Honolulu, 3-10 p.m., call for cost. View Hawaii’s largest artist owned gallery on the ARTWALK every First Friday. (524-3552)

Burn’n Love Magic of Polynesia Showroom in The Holiday Inn Resort Waikiki Beachcomber, Monday-Saturday, 8 p.m., $69. Relive Elvis’ glory days in Hawaii with star Leo Days. (971-4321, burnnlove.com/waikiki)

Faces, Figures And Families Tutuvi Sitoa, 2636 S. King St., Honolulu, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Imprinted by a lifetime in these islands, sculptor Jerry Vasconcellos shapes images that can be at once familiar and surprising. (949-4355)

First Friday The Contemporary Museum-FHC, 999 Bishop St., Honolulu, 7-9 p.m., free. Enjoy light refreshments and special programs designed to enhance your understanding of the contemporary art exhibition on view. (237-5210)

Free Third Thursdays The Contemporary Museum, 2411 Makiki Heights Drive, Honolulu, third Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. Enjoy a free day at The Contemporary Museum. (526-1322)

GleemenPlus of Honolulu Open Rehearsals Community of Christ Annex, Tuesdays, 7 p.m., free. The GleemenPlus of Honolulu, a community choir of mixed voices, welcomes singers in all parts, without audition, to its rehearsals. (225-5068)

Haleiwa Joes Third Friday Haleiwa Joes, Haleiwa, third Fridays, 4 p.m -1:30 a.m., free. The family-friendly event includes painting for kids, live art, music, and food and drink specials. (637-8005)

Hawaii Theatre Slam Hawaii Theatre, 1130 Bethel St., Honolulu, first Fridays, 7 p.m., free admission. Come enjoy spoken-word poetry. (528-0506)

Hawaiian Heritage Plants Art Exhibition Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, open daily, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., call for cost. In honor of the Makahiki season, Hoomaluhia will be featuring an art exhibit on plants that traveled to the islands in the sailing canoes of the early voyagers who became the Hawaiians. (233-7323)

Painting Party with Cocktails 3660 On the Rise, third Fridays, 6-9 p.m., $45. Paint a picture while enjoying one complimentary glass of wine or nonalcoholic beverage. (wineandcanvas.com/oahu-hi, 445-2475)

Painting Party with Cocktails Sheraton Waikiki Hotel, Wednesdays and Fridays, 6-8 p.m., $45. Paint a picture while enjoying one complimentary glass of wine or nonalcoholic beverage. (wineandcanvas.com/oahu-hi, 445-2475)

Painting Party with Cocktails The Willows, last Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m., $45. Paint a picture while enjoying one complimentary glass of wine or nonalcoholic beverage. (wineandcanvas.com/oahu-hi, 445-2475)

Recruiting Members Central Union Church, Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m., free. This women’s treble choral group welcomes male and female treble voices. No audition is required; rehearsals are open. Full membership in La Sorellanza welcomes women ages 18 and older in Hawaii. (lasorellanza808@gmail.com, lasorellanza.com)

Sangria & Paint Party Bar 35, 35 N. Hotel St. on first Saturdays, Na Mea Hawaii, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd. #1000 on third Saturdays, 5:30-8 p.m., $35. Learn to paint and drink sangria. Pre-registration required. (nhoopii808@yahoo.com)

Second Saturday Hawaii State Art Museum, 250 S. Hotel St., Honolulu, second Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free. Bring the kids to this free monthly family event. Enjoy hands-on art activities and more. (586-0900)

Slow Art Friday Arts District, Historic Downtown/Chinatown, Honolulu, third Fridays, 5-9 p.m., free. Attend Slow Art Friday and browse the galleries and shops of Downtown. (521-2903)

‘Spiral Second Sunday Artist Showcase’ Spiral Gallery Cafe, 41-863 Kalanianaole Hwy., Waimanalo, second Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., free. Attend the “Spiral Second Sunday Artist Showcase.” (259-5683, spiralhawaii.com)

Stars & Guitars Bishop Museum, Jhamandas Watumull Planetarium, 1525 Bernice St., first and third Saturdays, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Explore the wonders of the Hawaiian night sky while listening to a live classical guitar performance. This evening program is presented by Planetarium Director Mike Shanahan and pairs musical interludes with an intriguing overview of the stars above us. (847-8251, bishopmuseum.org/stars-guitars)

Teen Open Mic Mondays Mililani Public Library, Quiet Room, 95-450 Makaimoimo St., first Mondays, 6:30-7:30, free. Share your live performing talent (musical, poetic or dramatic) with family and friends in a comfortable, friendly environment. (627-7461)

Teen Writing Workshop Arts at Marks Garage, Wednesdays, 4:30-6 p.m., free. The workshop is a safe environment for youth writers and performers of all levels to develop their voice and their craft. (521-2903)

Waialua Sketchers Waialua Public Library, fourth Thursdays, 11 a.m., free. Bring sketchbook, pencils/pens, and an object for a group still-life. Meet other artists, share your work and enjoy an hour of drawing. (637-8286)

Watercolor & Acrylic Art Lessons Email or phone for location, schedule and cost. (286-5909, rsnowdd@aol.com)

Yoga Ecstatic Dance Celebration! Honolulu Club, 932 Ward Ave. #7 Studio 1, second Fridays, 7-9 p.m., $15. A free-form movement/dance inspired by music, beginning and ending with gentle yoga, plus a vegetarian potluck to follow. No dance experience or partner necessary. (954-9310, mahafusion.com)

1 VOLUNTEERS Volunteer listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

A Good Cause Waikiki location, first Mondays, 10 a.m., free. Help bring the Aloha Spirit to the Holy Land and build The Creator’s House. Intern with the Jerusalem Project. (922-0847)

Animal Lovers Needed The Oahu Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 91-1839 Roosevelt Ave. Bldg. 1142, Kapolei, call for times, free. Volunteers are needed to help with daily feeding and caring of animals. (754-1519)

Aquarium Volunteer Training Waikiki Aquarium, contact for training details, free. Waikiki Aquarium is offering free training for interested volunteers to learn about marine life and current exhibits. Registration required. (440-9020, volunteer@waquarium.org)

Foster Care For Pets Hawaiian Humane Society, 2700 Waialae Ave., Honolulu, call for visiting hours, free. The Hawaiian Humane Society seeks pet foster care volunteers who will temporarily open their home to animals in need. Food, medical treatment, and basic supplies are included. (356-2217, 946-2187)

Haiku Valley Cultural Access Call for meeting location, last Sundays, 10 a.m., free. Join the Koolaupoko Hawaiian Civic Club and the Koolau Foundation for cleaning and learning. (235-8111)

Heeia Stream Restoration Hui Ku Maoli Ola Plant Nursery, 46-403 Haiku Road, Kaneohe, third Saturdays, 8-11 a.m., free. This four year project, started in 2010, aims to restore about 4,000 feet of riparian habitat in upper Heeia Stream. (nalani@huihawaii.org)

Islands Hospice Gentry Pacific Design Center, 560 N. Nimitz Hwy., Honolulu, call for times, free. Islands Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to help out in various roles. (550-2552)

Lanakila Meals on Wheels Contact for location and times weekdays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Lanakila Meals on Wheels seeks shuttle drivers, meal deliverers and on-call volunteers. (lanakilapacific.org/volunteer, 356-8519)

Lanakila Meals on Wheels Contact for location, 8 a.m.-noon Mondays to Fridays, 8-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Lanakila Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers to deliver meals to needy kupuna (seniors) Island-wide. (lanakilapacific.org)

Meals On Wheels Volunteer Orientation Manoa Valley Church, 2728 Huapala St., Honolulu, call for times and dates, free. Hawaii Meals on Wheels is holding volunteer orientation sessions for those interested in helping the community. (988-6747)

Pacific Aviation Museum Pacific Aviation Museum, 319 Lexington Blvd., call for times, free. Pacific Aviation Museum seeks volunteers to serve as docents and tour guides, as well as restoration crewmembers, fight simulator air bosses and more. (445-9189, ashley.sands@pacificaviationmuseum.org)

Protect Oahu from Plant Invaders Lyon Arboretum, 3860 Manoa Road, monthly, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free, RSVP. Join the Oahu Invasive Species Committee to remove harmful, invasive plants before they have a chance to spread and cause damage to the island’s natural resources. (286-4616, oisc@hawaii.edu)

Suicide Prevention Workshop Queen Liliuokalani Children’s Center, call for dates and times, free. Become a “safeTALK-trained suicide alert helper” for connecting people with suicidal thoughts to intervention caregivers. (sptrainings@dop.hawaii.edu)

TCM Volunteers Wanted The Contemporary Museum, 2411 Makiki Heights Drive, Honolulu, weekday and weekend shifts available. The museum seeks volunteers who like working with people and want to learn more about contemporary art. Shifts available at the visitor information desk, museum shop and special events. (237-5218, tcmhi.org)