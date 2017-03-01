Moanikeala Hula Festival

The 27th annual Moanikeala Hula Festival was held Feb. 4 at Polynesian Cultural Center, featuring Moanikeala-Kamaluwehiokapalai, the Hawaiian Village Canoe Show, Moanikeala-Puanani Aloha, Moanikeala-Halau Hula O Kekela, a poi pounding demonstration and more.

PHOTOS FROM STEFANI WAN



