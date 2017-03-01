WW-021517-Moanikeala-Kamaluwehiokapalai-(Pomaikai-Krueger)

Moanikeala Hula Festival

The 27th annual Moanikeala Hula Festival was held Feb. 4 at Polynesian Cultural Center, featuring Moanikeala-Kamaluwehiokapalai, the Hawaiian Village Canoe Show, Moanikeala-Puanani Aloha, Moanikeala-Halau Hula O Kekela, a poi pounding demonstration and more.

PHOTOS FROM STEFANI WAN

WW-021517-Moanikeala-Intermission-by-PCC-team

WW-021517-Moanikeala-Kamaluwehiokapalai-(Pomaikai-Krueger)

WW-021517-Moanikeala-PCC-Hawaiian-Village-Canoe-Show

WW-021517-Moanikeala-Poi-Pounding-Live-Demo

WW-021517-Moanikeala-Puanani-Aloha-(Sensei-Yuko-Kawamoto)

WW-021517-Moanikeala-Visitors-Attempting-Poi-Pounding-Live
