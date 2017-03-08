March 8

Diabetes Classes Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, 1360 S. Beretania St. #501, Wednesday through April 12, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Learn how to take charge of your diabetes or pre-diabetes through health eating, exercise, medications and stress management. Seniors encouraged to attend. Pre-registration required. (545-2550, jrobots@mpqhf.org)

Happy Half Hour: Stressed? Ways to Reduce Work-related Stress Without Drugs or Alcohol Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako, 6-6:30 p.m., $20. Learn how to control stress from work and look at things differently. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Learn about Going to Law School at Night William S. Richardson School of Law, Moot Court Room, 5:30-7:30 p.m., free. Learn more about the Evening Part Time JD Program and the law school admissions process. RSVP requested. (surveymonkey.com/r/PTMar8)

National Consumer Protection Week Consumer Education Fair King Kalakaua Building Courtyard, 335 Merchant St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Learn about spending and managing money wisely, protecting your identity and steering clear of frauds and scams. (586-2760)

Deeksha Meditations Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 7-8 p.m., donations accepted. (397-3174)

Great Silent Auction Night Lanakila Elementary School cafeteria, 7-9 p.m., free. Honolulu Orchid Society hosts its major fundraiser to support orchid education and outreach programs. Bid on all kinds of orchids donated by nurseries and members. (258-6511)

Meet Ling for Tea Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 1 p.m., free; by appointment, $60. Drop in to meet Ling for tea, or call for an appointment from this profound messenger. (392-8857)

Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)

Earl Klugh Blue Note Hawaii, March 8-12, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $45-$25. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Mango Season Duo Lulu’s Surf Club, 6-9 p.m., free. (253-9099)

Moorhead High School Orchestra Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Saloon Pilots Hard Rock Cafe, 9-11 p.m., free. (955-7383)

Stella Maris College Choir Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Stella Maris College Manly Australia Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Across Generations II: Ka-Ning Fong and Erin Marquez Hawaii State Art Museum, Artizen Gallery, March 3-May 26, Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Legendary painter Ka-Ning Fong’s works are displayed alongside rising star Erin Marquez. Reception is March 3 at 5 p.m. (391-6247)

‘By Land or Sea’ Honolulu Country Club Gallery, Feb. 26-April 8, business hours, free. Association of Hawaii Artists displays their work. Reception is March 5 at 5 p.m. (286-5675)

‘Evolving Through Paint: The Journey of 4 Women’ Gallery on the Pali at First Unitarian Church of Honolulu, Feb. 12-March 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 2-6 p.m. weekends, free. An exhibition of art by Anita Bruce, Patric Federspiel, Rebecca Snow and Rochelle Weidner. (unitariansofhi.org/exhibits)

Honolulu Jewish Film Festival Doris Duke Theatre, March 4-26, check website for schedule and cost. Temple Emanu-El and Honolulu Museum of Art present a series of Jewish films and documentary. (shaloha.com, honolulumuseum.org/events/films)

Lee Cataluna Waianae Public Library, 6 p.m., free. Lee Cataluna discusses her first novel, “Three Years on Doreen’s Sofa.” (697-7868)

‘Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science’ Windward Community College, Hale Laakea Library, Feb. 13-May 5, business hours, free. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition demonstrates how traditional indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are meeting. Opening reception is Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. (235-7435)

‘Sylvia Makk: Splash of Color’ Louis Pohl Gallery, Feb. 21-March 24, business hours, free. Reception is March 3 at 6 p.m., and a demonstration by the artist is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11. (521-1812, louispohlgallery@gmail.com)

‘The Machine Inside: Biometrics’ Bishop Museum, Feb. 25-Sept. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$10.95. Learn more about how evolution is Earth’s greatest innovator, and how humans have been inspired by nature’s ingenuity. (bishopmuseum.org, 847-3511)