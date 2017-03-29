March 30

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Automatic Writing Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 2 p.m., donations welcome. (741-0811)

Breastfeeding Class Castle Medical Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $25/two people. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Develop a Mindset that Supports More Money and More Abundance Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 2:30-3:30 p.m., $25. Learn how to manage your energy and self-value in ways that bring abundance to your life. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Interesting Invertebrate Investigations Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Margaret McFall-Ngai presents “Diplomatic relations between the Hawaiian Bobtail squid and its luminous bacterial.” (397-5840)

SBA Resource Days Central Pacific Bank, Kalihi Branch, 2024 N. King St. #100, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Learn what Small Business Administration can offer to your small business. Appointments required. (sba.gov/hi, 541-2990)

Unscripted Theater Drop In Class HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, ages 18 and up. Learn how to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Just For You, Neighbor Waikele Premium Outlets, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 31, 3-9 p.m., free. Pick up a complimentary Savings Passport and get great deals. Must show Hawaii ID to pick up passport. (premiumoutlets.com/outlet/waikele)

Lanakila Meals on Wheels Wahiawa Community Presentation Wahiawa Christian Church, 10-11:30 a.m., free. Learn how to become a volunteer to deliver meals to over 1,500 kupuna islandwide each week, or about what Kupuna Wellness Centers offer to the community. (356-8519)

Blood Sweat & Tears Blue Note Hawaii, March 30-April 2, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $55-$35. Bobby Colomby and friends perform. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Pac Basin Music Festival Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, free. Salesian College Concert and Jazz Band performs at 3 p.m., Shenton College String Orchestra and Concert Band at 4, Shenton College Guitar Ensemble and Vocal Ensemble at 5, and Las Vegas Academy Concert Band at 7. (alamoanacenter.com)

SME Sales Person of the Year Luncheon Sheraton Waikiki, 11 a.m., $100. Sales & Marketing Executives of Honolulu recognizes Jean E. Rolles, vice president of community service of Outrigger Enterprises Inc. (smehonolulu.org, 942-7000)

‘Black Faggot and Puzzy’ Kumu Kahua Theatre, March 30-April 30, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $25-$5. Two clever and rancorous comedies explore Pacific Islanders experiencing non-heterosexuality. (kumukahua.org, 536-4441)