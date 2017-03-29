March 30
Thursday March 30
Automatic Writing
Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 2 p.m., donations welcome. (741-0811)
Breastfeeding Class
Castle Medical Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $25/two people. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)
Develop a Mindset that Supports More Money and More Abundance
Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 2:30-3:30 p.m., $25. Learn how to manage your energy and self-value in ways that bring abundance to your life. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)
Interesting Invertebrate Investigations
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Margaret McFall-Ngai presents “Diplomatic relations between the Hawaiian Bobtail squid and its luminous bacterial.” (397-5840)
SBA Resource Days
Central Pacific Bank, Kalihi Branch, 2024 N. King St. #100, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Learn what Small Business Administration can offer to your small business. Appointments required. (sba.gov/hi, 541-2990)
Unscripted Theater Drop In Class
HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, ages 18 and up. Learn how to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)
Just For You, Neighbor
Waikele Premium Outlets, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 31, 3-9 p.m., free. Pick up a complimentary Savings Passport and get great deals. Must show Hawaii ID to pick up passport. (premiumoutlets.com/outlet/waikele)
Lanakila Meals on Wheels Wahiawa Community Presentation
Wahiawa Christian Church, 10-11:30 a.m., free. Learn how to become a volunteer to deliver meals to over 1,500 kupuna islandwide each week, or about what Kupuna Wellness Centers offer to the community. (356-8519)
Blood Sweat & Tears
Blue Note Hawaii, March 30-April 2, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $55-$35. Bobby Colomby and friends perform. (bluenotehawaii.com)
Pac Basin Music Festival
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, free. Salesian College Concert and Jazz Band performs at 3 p.m., Shenton College String Orchestra and Concert Band at 4, Shenton College Guitar Ensemble and Vocal Ensemble at 5, and Las Vegas Academy Concert Band at 7. (alamoanacenter.com)
SME Sales Person of the Year Luncheon
Sheraton Waikiki, 11 a.m., $100. Sales & Marketing Executives of Honolulu recognizes Jean E. Rolles, vice president of community service of Outrigger Enterprises Inc. (smehonolulu.org, 942-7000)
‘Black Faggot and Puzzy’
Kumu Kahua Theatre, March 30-April 30, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $25-$5. Two clever and rancorous comedies explore Pacific Islanders experiencing non-heterosexuality. (kumukahua.org, 536-4441)
‘Coyotes’
The Brad Powell Theatre, 650 Iwilei Road #101, March 10-April 2, Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $30-$20. Eva searches for happiness and self worth, and meets quite a cast of characters as she finds her place in the world. (taghawaii.net)