March 29

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Wednesday March 29

In the Footsteps of Our Ancestors Aliiolani Hale, 5:30 p.m., free. Discuss laws passed down from the time of the Kingdom of Hawaii, how they have provided right of way for all and challenges they face today. RSVP requested. (539-4995, eventbrite.com/e/in-the-footsteps-of-our-ancestors-tickets-32480828031)

Comedy U: Adios Estiban No Bueno Anna O’Brien’s, 8:30 p.m., $7-$5. The Honolulu comedy scene says a fond aloha to Steve Cantwell as he moves to the Mainland. Performers are Cantwell, Jeremiah, Derek Reimers and Open Mic Comedy, hosted by Anthony Nigrelli. (facebook.com/comedyu.hi)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Hale Kalanianaole, 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kapilina Beach Homes, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Meet Ling for Tea Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 1 p.m., free; by appointment, $60. Drop in to meet Ling for tea, or call for an appointment from this profound messenger. (392-8857)

Ward Transformers Toastmasters Open House 820 Ward Ave., cafeteria, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Join the club for pizza and other goodies, and learn what Toastmasters can do for you. (946009.toastmastersclubs.org, 543-7726, 543-2597)

YWCA Oahu Benefit Clothing Sale Laniakea YWCA lobby, March 29-30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Find amazing bargains on new and preowned designer and name-brand women’s clothing and accessories, including Uggs. Proceeds benefit the Dress for Success program. (538-7061)

BUTTERFLIES! Pearlridge Center, Uptown Center Court, March 11-April 15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, $4.50. Get an up-close look at five species of butterflies in their different stages of life. Keiki also can participate in crafts, story times and more. (554-3307, pearlridgeonline.com)

Photos with the Easter Bunny Kahala Mall, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 18-April 7, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 8-15, Sundays close at 6 p.m., $25. Take photos with the Easter Bunny. Disney princesses Bell, Cinderella and Snow White will appear 11 a.m.-1 p.m. daily. Make reservations for a shorter wait. (expressionshawaii.net/easter)

Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)

Marquette High School Band Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Willmar High School Band, Orchestra & Choir Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Across Generations II: Ka-Ning Fong and Erin Marquez Hawaii State Art Museum, Artizen Gallery, March 3-May 26, Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Legendary painter Ka-Ning Fong’s works are displayed alongside rising star Erin Marquez. Reception is March 3 at 5 p.m. (391-6247)

‘Anne Irons’ Varieties’ Louis Pohl Gallery, March 25-April 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, free. Anne Irons displays her paintings. Reception is April 7 at 6 p.m. (louispohlgallery.com)

‘By Land or Sea’ Honolulu Country Club Gallery, Feb. 26-April 8, business hours, free. Association of Hawaii Artists displays their work. Reception is March 5 at 5 p.m. (286-5675)

Digital Perspectives 2017 1132 Bishop Street Gallery, March 4-June 3, business hours, free. Presenting innovative work by the Digital Art Society of Hawaii. (digitalarthawaii.org)

‘Hulia Ano: Inspired Patterns’ Bishop Museum, March 18-Oct. 16, business hours, $22.95-$10.95. Explore Hawaiian aesthetic traditions, design motifs and visual similarities in the natural world. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Repetition’ Brue Bar. 119 Merchant St., on display now through May, business hours, free. Visual artist Marcia Pasqua displays her geometric paintings. (bruebar.com)

‘Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science’ Windward Community College, Hale Laakea Library, Feb. 13-May 5, business hours, free. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition demonstrates how traditional indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are meeting. Opening reception is Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. (235-7435)

‘The Machine Inside: Biometrics’ Bishop Museum, Feb. 25-Sept. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$10.95. Learn more about how evolution is Earth’s greatest innovator, and how humans have been inspired by nature’s ingenuity. (bishopmuseum.org, 847-3511)