March 28

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Estate Planning Essentials Kaimuki-Waialae YMCA, 10:30-11:30 a.m., free. Discover what you need to know when working with your estate planner to chart your estate plan, and learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones. Pre-registration required. (737-5544)

Sibling Class Castle Medical Center, 5-6:30 p.m., $15-$10. Children about to become older siblings can learn how important being a big brother or sister is. Learn how to hold a new baby, share ideas on what baby can or can’t do, learn safety tips and more. Parents also will gain tips on welcoming the new baby and fostering positive sibling bonding. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

The Secrets of Growing Hono Orchids Foster Botanical Garden, 9:30-11:30 a.m., free with garden admission. Learn tips and tricks to having healthy Hono Orchids. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Ti Leaf Lei Making Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, 1:30-3 p.m., free. Learn to prepare and make a ti leaf lei. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Unscripted Theater Drop In Class Reaction HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, ages 18 and up. Learn how to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union, Mauka Building, Community Room, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Sacred Hearts Academy, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Tony Group Autoplex, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Zonta Club of Leilehua Meeting Restaurant 604 at Arizona Memorial, 6 p.m. no-host dinner, 6:30 p.m. program, free. Child & Family Services director Amanda Pump discusses the group’s programs and domestic violence shelters. (zontaleilehua@gmail.com, 200-5984)

Toddler Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Boats.” (697-7868)

Monta Vista High School Choir Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Muscle Shoals High School Band Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)