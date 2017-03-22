March 28
Tuesday March 28
Estate Planning Essentials
Kaimuki-Waialae YMCA, 10:30-11:30 a.m., free. Discover what you need to know when working with your estate planner to chart your estate plan, and learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones. Pre-registration required. (737-5544)
Sibling Class
Castle Medical Center, 5-6:30 p.m., $15-$10. Children about to become older siblings can learn how important being a big brother or sister is. Learn how to hold a new baby, share ideas on what baby can or can’t do, learn safety tips and more. Parents also will gain tips on welcoming the new baby and fostering positive sibling bonding. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)
The Secrets of Growing Hono Orchids
Foster Botanical Garden, 9:30-11:30 a.m., free with garden admission. Learn tips and tricks to having healthy Hono Orchids. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)
Ti Leaf Lei Making
Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, 1:30-3 p.m., free. Learn to prepare and make a ti leaf lei. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)
Unscripted Theater Drop In Class Reaction
HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, ages 18 and up. Learn how to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union, Mauka Building, Community Room, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Sacred Hearts Academy, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Tony Group Autoplex, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Zonta Club of Leilehua Meeting
Restaurant 604 at Arizona Memorial, 6 p.m. no-host dinner, 6:30 p.m. program, free. Child & Family Services director Amanda Pump discusses the group’s programs and domestic violence shelters. (zontaleilehua@gmail.com, 200-5984)
Toddler Times
Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Boats.” (697-7868)
Monta Vista High School Choir
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
Muscle Shoals High School Band
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
Art Lunch at HiSAM
Hawaii State Art Museum, noon-1 p.m., free. Puppeteer Bonnie Kim shares stories of exploring cultures of the world through puppetry and masks. (586-9958, susan.m.hogan@hawaii.gov)