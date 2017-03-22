Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Sunday March 26

Understanding the 11:11 Phenomenon as well as How to Create More Synchronicity

Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 2:30-3:30 p.m., $25. Love when things “naturally” happen? Learn more about how synchronicity works and what roles it plays in your life. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)