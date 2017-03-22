March 26
Sunday March 26
Understanding the 11:11 Phenomenon as well as How to Create More Synchronicity
Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 2:30-3:30 p.m., $25. Love when things “naturally” happen? Learn more about how synchronicity works and what roles it plays in your life. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)
Adoption Circle of Hawaii
Harris United Methodist Church, 3-5 p.m., free. Adoptees, birth parents and adoptive parents can meet. Learn how to request access to your adoption records if you are an adult adoptee, or a birth or adoptive parent of a person who was adopted in Hawaii who is now at least 18. (adoptioncirclehawaii.org, 989-7071)
Foodland Ewa Town Center, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Kailua United Methodist Church, 8:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Religious Society of Friends Visiting Sunday Lunch
Honolulu Friends Meeting, 2426 Oahu Ave., 9:45 a.m., free. Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) host a Sunday lunch following silent worship and meditation. childcare and hymn singing. (hawaiiquaker.org, 988-2714)
Swing Dance Club Hawaii
Palladium at Ala Wai Golf Clubhouse, 6-9:15 p.m., $8-$5. Take lessons for the first hour then dance away to swing and many other styles. Snacks provided. (529-8816)
Taste of Hongwanji Bazaar
Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin, 1727 Pali Hwy., 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Enjoy a fun-filled day for the whole family with food, drinks, entertainment, games, cookbooks, a plant sale, bake sale, rummage sale and more. (536-7044)
Art in Nature, Nature in Art
Hawaii Nature Center, 9:30-11:30 a.m., $10/non-members. Expand your creativity as we explore Makiki Valley in search of artistic inspiration. Paint with watercolors, do leaf rubbings and make a beautiful scrapbook. Reservations required. (955-0100 ext. 118)
Cocktails, Canvas and Cruise
Meet at Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, 5:30-8:15 p.m., $119. Take a ride on Atlantis Cruises’ 150-foot Majestic, enjoy cocktails and paint under the guidance of WIne & Canvas. (atlantisadventures.com. 973-1311)
Hawaiian Islands Model Car Club Show
Ala Moana Hotel, Garden Lanai, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $2/admission, $10/model car entry. Enjoy displays of model cars, plus a 1/24-scale drag race, swap meet and more. (hawaiimodelcarshow.com)