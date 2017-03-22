March 25

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Saturday March 25

Buy a Home with No Money Down Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties at Kapolei Commons, 3 p.m., free. Learn how to buy a home for less than what you are paying rent. This seminar is presented in Spanish. RSVP required. (436-9195)

Caregivers Conference Honolulu Japanese Cultural Center, Manoa Grand Ballroom, 2453 S. Beretania St., 8 a.m.-noon, free. Learn how to provide for your family’s care needs. Topics include developing a plan, long-term care and life insurance, reverse mortgages, Medicaid, accessory dwelling units and quality of life at home. (aarp.cvent.com/care3-25, 1-877-926-8300)

Gardening Essentials Workshop: Soils Geobunga Waimanalo, 41-732 Kakaina St., 9-10 a.m., free. Soil is not just dirt: it’s the foundation of a garden. Learn how different types of soil on the market affect your garden and which ones benefit your plants the most. Pre-registration required. (259-5678, geobunga.com/workshops)

Intro to Kapa Arts Workshop Kapolei High School, 9 a.m.-noon, $20/person or $50/family of three. Learn about the history of kapa, or bark cloth, and try your hand at stripping wauke trees and beating the fibers. Pre-registration required. (malamalearningcenter.org, 483-0678)

It Pays to Be Yourself Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 1-2 p.m., $25. The easiest way to create your ideal life is just to be yourself. Learn how to implement that philosophy. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Kevin’s Bamboo Workshop Mulkern Nursery, 41-639 Kaulukanu St., 10 a.m., free. Learn more about what kinds of bamboo would work in your home or garden. RSVP required. (396-6595)

Purposeful Productivity Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 2:30-3:30 p.m., $25. Learn to work smarter and be purposefully productive in today’s crazy, busy world. Reduce stress, increase efficiency and create a life you love. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Spiral & Keyhole Gardens Halawa Xeriscape Garden, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Learn about abundant gardening in small spaces, differences between spiral and keyhold gardens, and the importance of the Soil Food Web. Pre-registration required. (748-5315, workshops@hbws.org)

Tao Calligraphy for Living Happier and Healthier Master Sha Tao Healing Center of Honolulu, 885 Queen St., March 25-26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., call for cost. Learn Tao calligraphy with Master Teachers Orlena Wong and Pam Uyeunten. Experience the power of the ancient art to uplift your physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well being. (988-8090)

Comedy BrewHa-Ha: Unscripted Community Comedy Jazz Minds Cafe, 7:30 p.m., $10, age 21 and up. Think Fast leads teams of performers from around the island and beyond as they creative community improv teams. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Graham Elwood WISP Restaurant + Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave., 8 and 10:30 p.m., $25-$20. Comedian Graham Elwood performs. (brownpapertickets.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Mililani Market Place, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Crystals and Cupcakes Show and Sale Sedona, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. March 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 26, free. Browse special deals on crystals, stones and jewelry, plus cupcakes and desserts from Flour+Butter and Girls Who Bake Next Door. (sedona-hi.com)

E-waste Recycling Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Bring computers, monitors, laptops, printers, fax machines, servers and telecom equipment to recycle. No TVs, alkaline batteries, home appliances or tools. (488-8870)

Hawaii Pacific University Preview Day Hawaii Pacific University at Aloha Tower Marketplace, 8 a.m.-noon, free. See all that HPU has to offer. Learn about academics, student life, financial aid, and meet with current staff, students and faculty. (hpu.edu/previewday, 544-0238)

Ohana Cruz Nights Aiea High School, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., free/admission. The 30th annual auto parts swap meet and show n’ shine features hot rods, antiques and new automobiles. (autopartsswapmeet@twc.com)

Walk for Vision and Hearing Walk starts at Ala Moana Beach Park and ends at Magic Island, 7 a.m.-noon, free. District 50 Hawaii Lions host a fundraiser for Hawaii Lions Foundation. Take a walk around the park, then attend a health and wellness fair at Magic Island with food, information and more. (hawaiilions.org)

Family Story Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Keiki in grades pre-K-1 can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Bugs.” (697-7868)

Keiki Crafts Kahala Mall, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Art Explorium hosts keiki crafts. (kahalamallcenter.com)

Special Abilities Sensory-Friendly Family Social Tiki’s Family Fun Center, 735 Iwilei Road, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., $14-$8/four hours of unlimited play. Keiki Education Living Independent Institute hosts a special day for families who seek sensory-friendly experiences for keiki. Enjoy free cotton candy, popcorn, prizes, games, face painting and more. RSVP required. (keliifoundation.org)

The Charlie Chan Mystery Tour Register for meeting place in Downtown Honolulu, March 25, 26 and April 1 and 2, 1 p.m., $40-$30. Take a four-hour walking tour through Chinatown sites related to Honolulu police detective Chang Apana, the inspiration for the fictional Charlie Chan. (395-0674, filmguy54@hotmail.com)

Aha Mele Waimea Valley, noon-3 p.m., free. The Sundown Band, Del Beazley and Teresa Bright perform. (waimeavalley.net)

Colquitt County High School Choir Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

De La Salle Santiago Zobel Symphonic Band Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Jazz Peace Concert Byodo-in Valley of the Temples, 12:30-3:30 p.m., $3-$2. Shari Lynn, Tommy James, Mark Tanouye and Mihoko M perform. (239-9844)

Living Legends The Republik, 9 p.m., $29.50/advance. BAMP Project presents The Living Legends: The Grouch, Sunspot Jonz, Luckyiam, Eligh, Aesop, Scarub and Bicasso. (bampproject.com)

Na Kiu o na Lani: Mailani Hawaii Mentorship Concert The Artistry, 917 Cooke St., 6-9 p.m., contact for cost. Mailani Hawaii Mentorship’s students showcase their talent. The night raises awareness for Hawaii’s Anti-Bullying Campaign. (679-2422, contact@mailanihawaii.com)

Na Mele o ka Lewa Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives, $35-$30. A concert laden with stories and lore, songs, hula and chant. (missionhouses.org, 447-3926)

Ron Artis II Windward Mall, 11 a.m.-noon, free. (235-1143)

Soul Time in Hawaii Three-Year Anniversary Bevy, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., free. Soul Time in Hawaii celebrates its third anniversary with a collaboration between DJ Muro and Aloha Got Soul. Residents Roger Bong, Oliver Twist and Hideki Yamamoto also perform. (alohagotsoul.com)

Suzuki Violin Concert UH-Manoa’s Orvis Auditorium, 2 p.m., free. To celebrate the Suzuki Rocks! 2017 Violin Workshop, 35 Oahu students present a final thank-you concert. (stehawaii.org)

The Original Hawaiian Style Band 25th Anniversary Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)

80s Pop Muzik: People are People Bar 35, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5, age 21 and up. A special tribute to Depeche Mode and their latest album, featuring DJs Nocturna, Rhombus, KSM, Datmot and Cindy Kim, plus Mistress of Ceremony Lana Saldania. (djnocturna.wordpress.com)

BLU Night by iichiko BLU The District Nightclub, 10:30 p.m.-3 a.m., no cover. Enjoy iichiko BLU shochu samples, light stick giveaways, games, prizes and more. (thedistrictnightclub.com)

Great Chefs Fight Hunger Hawaii Foodbank Mapunapuna Warehouse, 5 p.m. VIP entry, 6 p.m. general entry, $200. Hawaii’s greatest culinary talents gather for a special evening in support of Hawaii Foodbank. (836-3600)

Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators 2017 Hawaii Conference & Workshops UH-Manoa, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. March 25, 9 a.m.-noon March 26, $140-$35. Enjoy two days of inspiring keynotes, breakout sessions and workshops for children’s book authors and illustrators. Pre-registration required. (hawaii.scbwi.org/events/2017-scbwi-hawaii-annual-conference)