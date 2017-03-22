March 24

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Friday March 24

Creating Tech-Savvy Seniors Na Kupuna Makamae Center, 653 Ala Moana Blvd., 10-11:30 a.m., free. Punahou high school seniors teach kupuna how to use their tech. Bring your Apple or Samsung smartphones and tablets. Reservations required. (773-7047)

Creating Work-Life Balance Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 7:30-8:30 p.m., free. Learn how to get off the treadmill of life and find out what’s holding you back from making needed changes. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Garden Meditation Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, 9:30-10:30 a.m., free. Practice receiving the colors, movements and sounds around you as Kathryn Rone guides you through gentle stretch, breathing and meditation. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Down to Earth Sale All Down to Earth Organic & Natural locations, business hours, free. A big 40 percent off sale commemorates the market chain’s 40th anniversary. Check website for a complete list of products. (downtoearth.org)

Saloon Pilots Haleiwa Joe’s Kaneohe, 8:30-10:30 p.m., free. (247-6671)

Hawaii European Cinema Film Festival Consolidated Ward Theatres, March 24-26, check website for schedule, free. Watch a series of award-winning European films, including “The Commune,” “I, Daniel Blake” and more. (hawaiieuropeancinema.org)

Prince Kuhio Day Celebration Hilton Waikiki Beach, 11 a.m.-noon, free. Enjoy hula and song in honor of Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole. (922-0811, hiltonwaikikibeach.com)

‘Smile, You’re Under Surveillance!’ UH-Manoa’s Kennedy Theatre, March 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m., March 26 at 2 p.m., $18-$8. An original production that plays with the concepts of surveillance through comedy, Edward Snowden and more. (etickethawaii.com, 944-2697)