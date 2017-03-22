March 24
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Creating Tech-Savvy Seniors
Na Kupuna Makamae Center, 653 Ala Moana Blvd., 10-11:30 a.m., free. Punahou high school seniors teach kupuna how to use their tech. Bring your Apple or Samsung smartphones and tablets. Reservations required. (773-7047)
Creating Work-Life Balance
Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 7:30-8:30 p.m., free. Learn how to get off the treadmill of life and find out what’s holding you back from making needed changes. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)
Garden Meditation
Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, 9:30-10:30 a.m., free. Practice receiving the colors, movements and sounds around you as Kathryn Rone guides you through gentle stretch, breathing and meditation. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)
Down to Earth Sale
All Down to Earth Organic & Natural locations, business hours, free. A big 40 percent off sale commemorates the market chain’s 40th anniversary. Check website for a complete list of products. (downtoearth.org)
Saloon Pilots
Haleiwa Joe’s Kaneohe, 8:30-10:30 p.m., free. (247-6671)
Hawaii European Cinema Film Festival
Consolidated Ward Theatres, March 24-26, check website for schedule, free. Watch a series of award-winning European films, including “The Commune,” “I, Daniel Blake” and more. (hawaiieuropeancinema.org)
Prince Kuhio Day Celebration
Hilton Waikiki Beach, 11 a.m.-noon, free. Enjoy hula and song in honor of Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole. (922-0811, hiltonwaikikibeach.com)
‘Smile, You’re Under Surveillance!’
UH-Manoa’s Kennedy Theatre, March 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m., March 26 at 2 p.m., $18-$8. An original production that plays with the concepts of surveillance through comedy, Edward Snowden and more. (etickethawaii.com, 944-2697)
‘Three Decembers’
Hawaii Theatre, March 24-25 at 8 p.m., March 26 at 4 p.m., $98-$38. Hawaii Opera Theatre presents Frederica von Stade in this story of Broadway star Madeline Mitchell as she enters the twilight of her career and life. (hawaiiopera.org)