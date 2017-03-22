March 23

Thursday March 23

Automatic Writing Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 2 p.m., donations welcome. (741-0811)

Eat Well for Life: Explore America: Creole Cuisine Castle Medical Center, Wellness Center, 6-7:15 p.m., $12. Learn to make gumbo and other Louisiana favorites in this exploration of plant-based eating. Pre-registration required. (263-5050, castlemed.org)

Export Logistics Hawaii Foreign Trade Zone No. 9, Homer Maxey International Trade Center, second-floor conference room, 521 Ala Moana Blvd., 8:45-11 a.m., free. Learn how to grow your export business in international markets. Pre-registration required. (hisbdc.org)

Interesting Invertebrate Investigations Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Robert Kinzie III presents “Live long and prosper: why the complex sex of jellyfish and coral may bring them closer to immortality.” (397-5840)

Unscripted Theater Drop In Class HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, March 23 and 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, ages 18 and up. Learn how to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Pali Momi Medical Center, 7-11:15 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Windward Community College, 8 a.m.-2:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Just For You, Neighbor Waikele Premium Outlets, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 31, 3-9 p.m., free. Pick up a complimentary Savings Passport and get great deals. Must show Hawaii ID to pick up passport. (premiumoutlets.com/outlet/waikele)

Chula Vista High School Vocal Music Association Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Confessions of a Late-night Librarian Kahuku Public Library, 10 a.m., free. Sally Walstrum, harpist and librarian, performs a variety of musical styles, along with stories from her time as librarian. (293-8935)

‘Something’s Gotta Give’ Album Release Party The Republik, 7 p.m., $7/advance. The Republik and About the Goods presents an album release party for Jim Hurdle. Supporting acts include Koins, Prie, Dotar, Osna and more. (jimhurdle.com)

Steve Kimock Band Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $50-$30. (bluenotehawaii.com)