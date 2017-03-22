March 23
Automatic Writing
Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 2 p.m., donations welcome. (741-0811)
Eat Well for Life: Explore America: Creole Cuisine
Castle Medical Center, Wellness Center, 6-7:15 p.m., $12. Learn to make gumbo and other Louisiana favorites in this exploration of plant-based eating. Pre-registration required. (263-5050, castlemed.org)
Export Logistics
Hawaii Foreign Trade Zone No. 9, Homer Maxey International Trade Center, second-floor conference room, 521 Ala Moana Blvd., 8:45-11 a.m., free. Learn how to grow your export business in international markets. Pre-registration required. (hisbdc.org)
Interesting Invertebrate Investigations
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Robert Kinzie III presents “Live long and prosper: why the complex sex of jellyfish and coral may bring them closer to immortality.” (397-5840)
Unscripted Theater Drop In Class
HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, March 23 and 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, ages 18 and up. Learn how to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Pali Momi Medical Center, 7-11:15 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Windward Community College, 8 a.m.-2:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Just For You, Neighbor
Waikele Premium Outlets, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 31, 3-9 p.m., free. Pick up a complimentary Savings Passport and get great deals. Must show Hawaii ID to pick up passport. (premiumoutlets.com/outlet/waikele)
Chula Vista High School Vocal Music Association
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
Confessions of a Late-night Librarian
Kahuku Public Library, 10 a.m., free. Sally Walstrum, harpist and librarian, performs a variety of musical styles, along with stories from her time as librarian. (293-8935)
‘Something’s Gotta Give’ Album Release Party
The Republik, 7 p.m., $7/advance. The Republik and About the Goods presents an album release party for Jim Hurdle. Supporting acts include Koins, Prie, Dotar, Osna and more. (jimhurdle.com)
Steve Kimock Band
Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $50-$30. (bluenotehawaii.com)
‘Coyotes’
The Brad Powell Theatre, 650 Iwilei Road #101, March 10-April 2, Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $30-$20. Eva searches for happiness and self worth, and meets quite a cast of characters as she finds her place in the world. (taghawaii.net)