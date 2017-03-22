March 22

Wednesday March 22

Blue Zones Project Purpose Workshop Alexander & Baldwin Meeting Room, 146 Hekili St. #202, 8 a.m. check in, free. Wake up each day with purpose and live seven years longer and happier. Discover or rediscover your gifts, passions and values. RSVP required. (info.bluezonesproject.com/ko/purpose/march22)

Dining Etiquette & Manners Cafe Julia at YWCA, 1040 Richards St., 5:30 p.m., $50-$35. Learn all you need to know about dining etiquette and manners from Emmerson Ribao at this five-course dinner hosted by FAMES Hawaii. RSVP required. (781-5905, 741-6125)

Happiness Talk Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 6-6:30 p.m., free. Find peace and a sanctuary at Happiness U. Learn how to create your life to be in greater sync with your vision. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Jacked Up and Unjust: Pacific Islander Teens Confront Violent Legacies Aliiolani Hale, 5:30 p.m., free. Discuss the challenges girls and boys living in Hawaii’s inner cities and rural areas face in our justice system. RSVP requested. (bit.ly/2mfz8PB, 539-4995)

What is Disease? From AIDS to Zika Moiliili Community Center, Room 105, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free. Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz debunks medical myths and vets drug industry secrets about cancer and emerging plagues, urging suppressed natural cures to save lives. (292-1179)

Carnitas Against Cancer Bar Elixrs, 1153 Bethel St., 3:30-7 p.m., free. Proceeds from marked food and drinks help support the fight against cancer with American Cancer Society, Cancer Action Network. (432-9109)

Deeksha Meditations Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 7-8 p.m., donations accepted. (397-3174)

Irish Whiskey Tasting O’Toole’s Celtic Room, 6:30 p.m., $30. Enjoy Irish whiskeys of differing ages. Proceeds benefit The Friends of St. Patrick. Reservations recommended. (521-4712, whiskey@irishpubhawaii.com)

Meet Ling for Tea Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 1 p.m., free; by appointment, $60. Drop in to meet Ling for tea, or call for an appointment from this profound messenger. (392-8857)

Robotics Demonstrations Check website for dates and locations of participating McDonald’s locations statewide, March 20-26, 8-10 a.m., free. Hawaii robotics teams demonstrate their creations for the public. (goo.gl/lAtIYE)

Spring Break Event Makiki Community Library, 1 p.m., free. Enjoy Bug Bingo and other fun games before the Fairy Grandmother arrives at 3 p.m. for storytime. Each child receives one free book and each adults gets a free book or DVD. (536-7765)

BUTTERFLIES! Pearlridge Center, Uptown Center Court, March 11-April 15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, $4.50. Get an up-close look at five species of butterflies in their different stages of life. Keiki also can participate in crafts, story times and more. (554-3307, pearlridgeonline.com)

Photos with the Easter Bunny Kahala Mall, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 18-April 7, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 8-15, Sundays close at 6 p.m., $25. Take photos with the Easter Bunny. Disney princesses Bell, Cinderella and Snow White will appear 11 a.m.-1 p.m. daily. Make reservations for a shorter wait. (expressionshawaii.net/easter)

Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)

Gypsy Jazz: A Tribute to Django Reinhardt Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. The Hot Club of Hulaville performs with special guests Paul Mehling and Isabelle Fontaine of Hot Club of San Francisco. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Lahainaluna High School Band and Choir Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Mango Season Duo Lulu’s Surf Club, 6-9 p.m., free. (253-9099)

Across Generations II: Ka-Ning Fong and Erin Marquez Hawaii State Art Museum, Artizen Gallery, March 3-May 26, Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Legendary painter Ka-Ning Fong’s works are displayed alongside rising star Erin Marquez. Reception is March 3 at 5 p.m. (391-6247)

Art in the Garden Halawa Xeriscape Garden, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $25-$20. Adults and keiki can paint a beautiful scene of butterflies on a 11-by-14-inch canvas. Pre-registration required. (748-5315, workshops@hbws.org)

‘By Land or Sea’ Honolulu Country Club Gallery, Feb. 26-April 8, business hours, free. Association of Hawaii Artists displays their work. Reception is March 5 at 5 p.m. (286-5675)

Digital Perspectives 2017 1132 Bishop Street Gallery, March 4-June 3, business hours, free. Presenting innovative work by the Digital Art Society of Hawaii. (digitalarthawaii.org)

Honolulu Jewish Film Festival Doris Duke Theatre, March 4-26, check website for schedule and cost. Temple Emanu-El and Honolulu Museum of Art present a series of Jewish films and documentary. (shaloha.com, honolulumuseum.org/events/films)

‘Hulia Ano: Inspired Patterns’ Bishop Museum, March 18-Oct. 16, business hours, $22.95-$10.95. Explore Hawaiian aesthetic traditions, design motifs and visual similarities in the natural world. (bishopmuseum.org)

Michelangelo Pistoletto Ravizza Brownfield Gallery, 1109 Nuuanu Ave., March 7-31, Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Michelangelo Pistoletto presents his work in various media. (724-6877)

NPAC Musical Review Waianae Public Library, 6:30 p.m., free. Nanakuli Performing Arts Center sings and dances to hits from yesterday to today. (697-7868)

‘Rock of Ages’ Manoa Valley Theatre, March 9-26, Wednesdays-Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., $40-$22. A group of rock stars fight to save their Sunset Strip before it gets turned into a strip mall. (manoavalleytheatre.com, 988-6131)

‘Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science’ Windward Community College, Hale Laakea Library, Feb. 13-May 5, business hours, free. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition demonstrates how traditional indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are meeting. Opening reception is Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. (235-7435)

‘The Machine Inside: Biometrics’ Bishop Museum, Feb. 25-Sept. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$10.95. Learn more about how evolution is Earth’s greatest innovator, and how humans have been inspired by nature’s ingenuity. (bishopmuseum.org, 847-3511)