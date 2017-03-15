March 21

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Tuesday March 21

Artificial Intelligence in Enterprise Cybersecurity The Pacific Club, 1452 Queen Emma St., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $35-$25. Michael Miranda, director of information security for Hawaii Telecom, discusses the role of AI in enterprise security at this month’s HICTA luncheon. (hicta.org)

Life & Teachings of the Masters of the Far East Unity Windward Church, 6:30 p.m., free. Brian Tucciarone discusses what Baird Spalding and seven others discovered that enabled them to witness many of the spiritual principles evinced by Great Masters in their everyday lives. (262-6731, unitywindward@gmail.com)

Mele Keiki Demo Class St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 93 N. Kainalu Drive, 11:15 a.m.-noon, free. Learn what Mele Keiki is all about by experiencing a class with your keiki. First-time families only! Pre-registration required. (melekeiki.com)

Unscripted Theater Drop In Class Reaction HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, March 14, 21 and 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, ages 18 and up. Learn how to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii UH-Manoa’s Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Windward Community College, 8 a.m.-2:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Toddler Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Flowers.” (697-7868)