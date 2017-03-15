March 20

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Monday March 20

Explorers Club, Cleared for Takeoff Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor, March 20-23, 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m., $260-$235. A four-day STEM program for students in grades 3-5 with the theme of aviation. (pacificaviationmuseum.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Spring Break ‘Famous Artists’ KidzArt Camp Ages 5-10 St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, March 20-24, 9 a.m.-noon or 9 a.m.-2 p.m., $295-$195. Learn about famous artists and their styles, such as Charles Schulz and Andy Warhol, while creating original works of art. Learn to draw, paint and sculpt. Pre-registration required. (888-7660, kailua.kidzart.com)

Spring Keiki Craft Camp HouseMart Ben Franklin Craft Stores in Enchanted Lake, Market City, Pearl City and Mapunapuna, March 20-24, 10 a.m.-noon for ages 8-10, 1-3 p.m. for ages 11 and up, $60/week or $20/day. Keiki can craft for two hours and leave with two projects every day! (benfranklinhawaii.com)