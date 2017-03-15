March 18

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Saturday March 18

Animal Hero Class Hawaiian Humane Society classroom, 1:30-4:30 p.m., $25. A workshop for students who want to help animals in their community and need service learning hours as part of a school or community project. Pre-registration required. (356-2223, education@hawaiianhumane.org)

Cleaner, Smarter Living Seminar RevoluSun Smart Home Innovation Center showroom, 10-11 a.m., free. Eco-conscious homeowners, architects and those interested in smart home products can learn more about the latest in PV solar options and financing. Pre-registration required. (748-8888, revolusun.com)

CPR Training Honolulu Friends Meeting, 2426 Oahu Ave., 9-10:30 a.m., free. Conducted by Honolulu Fire Department, the training is an introductory or refresher course with no certification at the end. (quakers@hawaiiquaker.org, 988-2714)

Demystifying the Unseen Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako, 3:30-4:30 p.m., $25. Explore fascinating topics such as karma, soulmates, Universal Laws, channeling, superstitions, mediumship and more. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Getting More Bang for Your Buck … Upgrades that Sell Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties, 2 p.m., free. Learn more about real estate and home renovation. See what products are available and what kinds of upgrades give you the most bang for your buck. Pre-registration required. (368-7386)

Hip-hop Popping Dance Class Paradise Tango Dance Studio, 150 N. King St. #202, March 18 and April 1, 1-2 p.m., $30/two classes or $20/class drop in. Learn techniques, flexibility and routine while having fun. (797-4082)

Keeping Your Affairs in Order Pohai Nani, 10-11 a.m., free. Learn how to better organize your important documents and information in case of an emergency from Karen O’Neil of Getting Affairs In Order. Pre-registration required. (792-5188, info@kupunawiki.com)

Learn to Dance Salsa & Bachata Paradise Tango Dance Studio, 150 N. King St. #202, March 18, April 1 and 8, 2-3 p.m., $30/three classes or $12/class drop in. No partner or experience necessary. Absolute beginners welcome. Get fit while having fun, and meet new friends. (428-3521)

Ocean Craft Day Workshops: Paint Party Living Art Marine Center, 3239 Ualena St., 10 a.m., $25. Learn how to paint an ocean-themed masterpiece. Pre-registration required. (841-8080, livingartmarinecenter.com/family.htm)

Opae Ula Hawaiian Super Shrimp Teapresso Bar Kaimuki, 4:30 p.m., $25/aquarium. Learn more about these amazing Hawaiian shrimp and make your own customized pet shrimp aquarium. Free Teapresso drinks and one free Pokemon figurine included with each aquarium purchase. Reservations recommended. (841-8080, livingartmarinecenter.com/family.htm)

Ron Funches The Republik, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$19.50/advance. Ron Funches presents an all-ages show of cuddly comedy. (bampproject.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Makakilo Hawaii Stake, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

CFA Champion & Household Pet Cat Show Ala Moana Beach Park, McCoy Pavilion, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $5-$3. See beautiful cats of many different breeds being judges, and browse unique handmade items at our bazaar. (234-0832, 626-8855)

Classic Car Show Windward Mall, Macy’s parking lot, 5-9 p.m., free. Check out East End Hot Rod Club’s cool and classic cars. (235-1143)

Friends of Manoa Library Book Sale Manoa Public Library, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 19, free. Browse books, CDs and DVDs starting at $1. Proceeds benefit the library’s programs. (988-0459)

Easter Bunny Arrival Windward Mall, Center Court, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., bring monetary donation or canned goods for Salvation Army. Enjoy Easter cookie decorating, crafts, temporary tattoos, balloons and more with your donation. The Easter Bunny also makes his arrival. (235-1143)

Easter Bunny Welcome Kahala Mall, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Enjoy balloon twisting, glitter tattoos and keiki crafts thanks to The Papiere on the Easter Bunny’s first day at the mall. (kahalamallcenter.com)

Family Story Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Keiki in grades pre-K-1 can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Yummy.” (697-7868)

Photos with the Easter Bunny Kahala Mall, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 18-April 7, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 8-15, Sundays close at 6 p.m., $25. Take photos with the Easter Bunny. Disney princesses Bell, Cinderella and Snow White will appear 11 a.m.-1 p.m. daily. Make reservations for a shorter wait. (expressionshawaii.net/easter)

Medicinal Plant Tour Foster Botanical Garden, 1 p.m., free. Learn about the plants and trees that were utilized as natural remedies before modern medicine. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

The Charlie Chan Mystery Tour Register for meeting place in Downtown Honolulu, March 18, 19, 25, 26 and April 1 and 2, 1 p.m., $40-$30. Take a four-hour walking tour through Chinatown sites related to Honolulu police detective Chang Apana, the inspiration for the fictional Charlie Chan. (395-0674, filmguy54@hotmail.com)

Christian High School Choir Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Christian High School Concert Band Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival Ka Makana Alii, 1-5:15 p.m., free. The first annual Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival features local masters and Ke Kula Mele Hawaii’s next-generation students performing contemporary and traditional songs. (375-9379)

Mango Season Trio Nico’s Pier 38, 6-9 p.m., free. (253-9099)

Holla-Days at Air Park Karaoke Lounge Air Park Karaoke Lounge, 510 Piikoi St., second floor above Ichiriki, 10 p.m., contact for cost. Enjoy drink specials, giveaways and, of course, karaoke. (591-8292, airparkkaraoke.com)

Wine & Tango A Night of Argentine Tango Paradise Tango, 150 N. King St., Suite 202, 6:30-10 p.m., $20-$25, age 21 and up. Join us for a night of wine tasting, pupu, socializing, a 45-minute Argentine Tango lesson and social dancing. (831-239-6529, info@paradisetango.com)

Cherry Blossom Festival Ball Sheraton Waikiki, 5-9 p.m., $100. Queen contestants of the Cherry Blossom Festival will compete for the crown with prepared speeches, Western and Eastern dress phases and impromptu questions. (cbfhawaii.com)

Great Guns 2017 Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 19, $6. Browse 300 tables of antique and modern firearms, knives, military collectibles and more. Sponsored by Hawaii Historic Arms Association. (728-8589)

Boogie Down Productions Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Cirque at the Cinema Blaisdell Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m., $27. Hawaii Symphony Orchestra performs beneath Cirque De La Symphonie’s aerialists and acrobats. (946-8742, hisymphony.org)

‘Hulia Ano: Inspired Patterns’ Bishop Museum, March 18-Oct. 16, business hours, $22.95-$10.95. Explore Hawaiian aesthetic traditions, design motifs and visual similarities in the natural world. (bishopmuseum.org)