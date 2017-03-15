March 17

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Friday March 17

How to Make and Use Bokashi Compost Halawa Xeriscape Garden, 6-7:30 p.m., $15/non-members. Learn how to make your own Bokashi mix and produce compost in a manageable space without smells, bugs or heat. Pre-registration required. (748-5315, workshops@hbws.org)

Mele Keiki Demo Class St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 93 N. Kainalu Drive, 11:15 a.m.-noon, free. Learn what Mele Keiki is all about by experiencing a class with your keiki. First-time families only! Pre-registration required. (melekeiki.com)

New Writers Workshop Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 3424 Waialae Ave., 11 a.m., free. Authors and would-be authors are invited to discuss visionary genre. (741-0811)

Plant Doctor Wahiawa Botanical Garden, 9-10 a.m., free. Bring potted plants, branches, fruit and leaf samples to look at under a microscope. Attendees can ask questions about any horticulture topic. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

SBA Resource Days Central Pacific Bank, Main Brach, 220 S. King St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Learn what Small Business Administration can offer to your small business. Appointments required. (sba.gov/hi, 541-2990)

Shamanic Sound Transformation Mindful Matters Wellness & Yoga Center, 407 Uluniu St., 7-8 p.m., $25-$20. Release energy blocks from others and from old patterns, shift energies, connect with animal spirits and connect with divine frequencies. (wingsound.com, 291-6865)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kalaheo High School library, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Oahu Veterans Center, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Wahiawa General Hospital, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Paakai Marketplace SALT at Our Kakaako, March 17 and 18, 5-9 p.m., free. This monthly celebration of Native Hawaiian art and culture features live music by Koa Road and Duncan Kamakana (Friday) and Erin Smith and Deejay Shift (Saturday). Plus, enjoy a fashion show, food and more. (saltatourkakaako.com)

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party Murphy’s Bar & Grill, 11 a.m. restaurant, 11:30 a.m. parking lot, free. Murphy’s celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef and cabbage, oysters, fish and chips, and much more. Browse special food booths, a keiki tent (noon-3 p.m.), and a block party at night. Live music provided by Doolin Rakes and Elephant. (murphyshawaii.com)

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Party Parade begins on Kalakaua Avenue fronting Fort DeRussy and ends at Kapiolani Park, noon-1:30 p.m.; party is at Kelley O’Neils, 4:30 p.m., free. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the last parade on the planet each year, then enjoy lots of beer, Irish food and live entertainment. (223-3997, 285-0874)

Yard & Bake Sale Grassy area on the corner of Dole and University streets, March 17 and 18, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Lots of treasures and baked goods for sale. Proceeds benefit UH Manoa Children’s Center. (956-7963, hawaii.edu/childrenscenter)

Good Foot Boardriders, 201 Hamakua Drive, 8:30 p.m., $5. Good Foot performs with guest vocalist Melody Heidel. Meltdown serves as opening act. (goodfoothawaii.com)

Waimea Canyon Middle School Concert Band Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Soulgasm Hawaii Bevy Bar, 675 Auahi St., 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $20-$10. DJ Kaos headlines house party Soulgasm Hawaii. (brownpapertickets.com/event/2890799)

Loo Choo Identity Conference Windward Community College, Hale Akoakoa, 6-10 p.m. March 17, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. March 18-19, $150-$100. Those of Okinawan descent are invited to explore the dreams of our ancestors, ourselves and our community. (goo.gl/forms/yRhpnQWzHgD78i642, 781-9658, ukwanshinevents@gmail.com)

‘Hairspray’ Mamiya Theatre, March 3-19, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., $22-$18. Saint Louis School Center for the Arts presents “Hairspray,” about plucky Tracy Turnblad seeking fame by dancing in the 1960s. (739-4896, info@mamiyatheatre.com)

‘Once On This Island’ Nanakuli High and Intermediate School Multipurpose Cafe, March 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and March 19 at 11 a.m., $13-$2. Nanakuli High and Intermediate School Performing Arts Center presents a musical story about forbidden love between the poor Ti Moune and wealthy Daniel. (nhispac.com)