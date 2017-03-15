March 16

calendar@midweek.com

Automatic Writing Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 2 p.m., donations welcome. (741-0811)

Get the 411 on Hawaii’s Medical Marijuana Program Halekulani, 11:30 a.m. check in, $59-$42. Hawaii Society of Business Professionals host a luncheon with three panelists sharing their perspectives on Hawaii’s new medical marijuana program. Pre-registration required. (hsbp.biz)

Kindred Spirits Register for meeting place and times, $159. Amy Bruni and Adam Berry from TLC’s “Kindred Spirits” host a special evening of meet-and-greets, dinner and a ghost tour through Oahu Ghost Tours. (524-4944)

Interesting Invertebrate Investigations Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve Theater, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Angel Yanagihara presents “Taking the sting out of box jellyfish.” (397-5840)

Mele Keiki Demo Class St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 93 N. Kainalu Drive, 9:15-10 a.m., free. Learn what Mele Keiki is all about by experiencing a class with your keiki. First-time families only! Pre-registration required. (melekeiki.com)

Sunset Pilates The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, Penthouse Lanai, 6-7 p.m., check website for cost. Chelsea Peck of Pilates O Ka La leads a mat class as you watch the sunset from The Surfjack’s penthouse lanai. (pilatesokala.com/events)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Alii Place, Suite 2130, 6:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kailua Town Center, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Just For You, Neighbor Waikele Premium Outlets, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 31, 3-9 p.m., free. Pick up a complimentary Savings Passport and get great deals. Must show Hawaii ID to pick up passport. (premiumoutlets.com/outlet/waikele)

Vendor Splendor Primary Properties (Stadium Mall), 4510 Salt Lake Blvd., 7-8:30 p.m., free. Browse crafters, resellers, direct sellers, wholesale and LuLaRoe. (808craftandgiftfairs.com)

Mililani Complex Choral Festival Mililani High School gymnasium, 6:30 p.m., free. Students from Kipapa, Mililani Ike, Mililani Mauka, Mililani Uka, Mililani Waena, Mililani Middle and Mililani High schools perform. (Keri_Matsushima/MILWAENA/HIDOE@notes.k12.hi.us)

Nicolas Jaar The Republik, 8 p.m., $20-$25. (bampproject.com)

Left Coast Crime 2017 Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, March 16-19, check website for schedule, $50/day. A nonprofit fan convention for readers and writers of mysteries and thrillers. Guests include Faye Kellerman, Jonathan Kellerman, Dana Stabenow and Colin Cotterill with Toastmaster Laurie R. King. (leftcoastcrime.org/2017, 462-1467)

Aiea High School Polynesian Dance Class Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)