March 15

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Wednesday March 15

Estate Planning Essentials Nuuanu YMCA, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Discover what you need to know when working with your estate planner to chart your estate plan, and learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones. Pre-registration required. (536-3556)

Home Seed Banking on a Budget Lyon Arboretum, register by March 15 for March 18 event, 12:30-3 p.m., $25. Learn about seed banking, tour the seed lab and receive a packet of Native Hawaiian plant seeds. (988-0456)

How to Apply to Richardson William S. Richardson School of Law, Moot Court Room, 5-6 p.m., free. Attend a brief presentation on law school admissions, followed by an informal Q&A session with the admissions director and current students. (surveymonkey.com/s/lawandcookies)

Unscripted Theater Drop In Class HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, March 15, 23 and 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, ages 18 and up. Learn how to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Mililani Market Place, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii UH-Manoa’s Newman Center meeting room, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Waianae Mall, 7 a.m.-12:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Complete Streets Expo Laniakea YWCA, 1040 Richards St., 5-8 p.m., free. Preview Bikeshare Hawaii’s brand-new bike system, learn more about transportation options and enter giveaways. (honolulu.gov/completestreets)

Keolu Elementary School Curriculum Fair Keolu Elementary School cafeteria, 5-7 p.m. March 15, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 16, free. Come and see how curiosity has driven students to become creative and inspired thinkers. (266-7818)

Meet Ling for Tea Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 1 p.m., free; by appointment, $60. Drop in to meet Ling for tea, or call for an appointment from this profound messenger. (392-8857)

Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)

Yoga and Mindful Hike Lyon Arboretum, register by March 15 for March 18 event, 9:30-11 a.m., $20. Take a yoga class then join an optional mindful hike through Lyon Arboretum. Bring yoga mat, water and writing materials in case you want to journal after class. (988-0456)

Confessions of a Late-night Librarian Waimanalo Public Library, 6:30 p.m., free. Sally Walstrum, harpist and librarian, performs a variety of musical styles, along with stories from her time as librarian. (259-2610)

Mango Season Duo Lulu’s Surf Club, 6-9 p.m., free. (253-9099)

Pacific Forum CSIS 2017 Board of Governors’ Dinner Sheraton Waikiki Hotel, 7-9 p.m., contact for cost. Pacific Forum CSIS celebrates the 100th birthday of its founder, RADM Lloyd R. “Joe” Vasey, and hosts a “Conversation on U.S. Foreign Policy” with Dr. Joseph Nye of Harvard University. (pacificforum.org)

Across Generations II: Ka-Ning Fong and Erin Marquez Hawaii State Art Museum, Artizen Gallery, March 3-May 26, Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Legendary painter Ka-Ning Fong’s works are displayed alongside rising star Erin Marquez. Reception is March 3 at 5 p.m. (391-6247)

‘By Land or Sea’ Honolulu Country Club Gallery, Feb. 26-April 8, business hours, free. Association of Hawaii Artists displays their work. Reception is March 5 at 5 p.m. (286-5675)

‘Evolving Through Paint: The Journey of 4 Women’ Gallery on the Pali at First Unitarian Church of Honolulu, Feb. 12-March 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 2-6 p.m. weekends, free. An exhibition of art by Anita Bruce, Patric Federspiel, Rebecca Snow and Rochelle Weidner. (unitariansofhi.org/exhibits)

Honolulu Jewish Film Festival Doris Duke Theatre, March 4-26, check website for schedule and cost. Temple Emanu-El and Honolulu Museum of Art present a series of Jewish films and documentary. (shaloha.com, honolulumuseum.org/events/films)

Michelangelo Pistoletto Ravizza Brownfield Gallery, 1109 Nuuanu Ave., March 7-31, Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Michelangelo Pistoletto presents his work in various media. (724-6877)

‘Rock of Ages’ Manoa Valley Theatre, March 9-26, Wednesdays-Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., $40-$22. A group of rock stars fight to save their Sunset Strip before it gets turned into a strip mall. (manoavalleytheatre.com, 988-6131)

‘Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science’ Windward Community College, Hale Laakea Library, Feb. 13-May 5, business hours, free. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition demonstrates how traditional indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are meeting. Opening reception is Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. (235-7435)

‘Smile, You’re Under Surveillance!’ UH-Manoa’s Kennedy Theatre, March 15-18, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m., March 26 at 2 p.m., $18-$8. An original production that plays with the concepts of surveillance through comedy, Edward Snowden and more. (etickethawaii.com, 944-2697)

‘Sylvia Makk: Splash of Color’ Louis Pohl Gallery, Feb. 21-March 24, business hours, free. (521-1812, louispohlgallery@gmail.com)

‘The Machine Inside: Biometrics’ Bishop Museum, Feb. 25-Sept. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$10.95. Learn more about how evolution is Earth’s greatest innovator, and how humans have been inspired by nature’s ingenuity. (bishopmuseum.org, 847-3511)

Waianae Public Library Book Club Waianae Public Library, 6 p.m., free. Author Jim Dooley visits the book club to discuss his latest book, “Sunny Skies, Shady Characters: Cops, Killers and Corruption in the Aloha State.” (697-7868)