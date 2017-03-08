March 14

Happy Half Hour: A Dozen Ways to Say No Without Feeling Guilty Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako, 6-6:30 p.m., $20. Learn how to say “no,” and practice the mindset you need to do what’s best for you. Pre-registration required. (yourhappinessu.com)

Infant Safety Castle Medical Center, 6-8:30 p.m., $15. Learn basic life support techniques for infants and toddlers, as well as how to make your home safe for young children. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Life & Teachings of the Masters of the Far East Unity Windward Church, 6:30 p.m., free. Brian Tucciarone discusses what Baird Spalding and seven others discovered that enabled them to witness many of the spiritual principles evinced by Great Masters in their everyday lives. (262-6731, unitywindward@gmail.com)

Ti Leaf Lei Making Foster Botanical Garden, 10-11 a.m., free. Learn to prepare and make a ti leaf lei. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Blood Bank of Hawaii UH-Manoa’s Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Center on Aging Career Day/Job Fair UH-Manoa, Campus Center Ballroom, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Those interested in providing support to and working on behalf of kupuna are invited to a job fair and career day hosted by Hawaii Pacific Gerontological Society and University of Hawaii Center on Aging. (722-8487, sgoyallc@aol.com)

Toddler Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Green.” (697-7868)

Hiromi: The Trio Project feat. Simon Phillips Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $45-$25. Pianist and composer Hiromi Uehara performs with her Trio Project, consisting of contrabass guitarist Anthony Jackson and drummer Simon Phillips. (bluenotehawaii.com)