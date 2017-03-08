March 13
Estate Planning Essentials
Kaiser Permanente Waipio Medical Office, 9-10 p.m., free. Discover what you need to know when working with your estate planner to chart your estate plan, and learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones. Pre-registration required. (432-2260)
Kapiolani Community College, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Waikele Center by Leonard’s Malasada Truck, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Pulmonary Rehab Week
Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific, March 13-17, check website for schedule, free. The hospital’s CardioPulmonary Health Program celebrates National Pulmonary Rehab Week and demonstrates how pulmonary rehabilitation helps to enhance quality of life of individuals with lung disease. (rehabhospital.org)
Resistance Against the Trump Agenda
UH-Manoa Campus Center, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free. Hawaii J20+ hosts a day of political protest, including displays, informational tables, workshops and speeches about political organizing. (hawaii-j20.com)
Cappy Smart Band
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
Masayuki Suzuki
Blue Note Hawaii, 7:30 p.m., $200. JCB presents Masayuki Suzuki, the “King of Love Songs.” Performance comes with a prix fixe dinner. (bluenotehawaii.com)
Panorama Ridge High School Concert Band and Choir
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)