March 12
Sunday March 12
Housing the Houseless
Chaminade University, Mystical Rose Oratory, 4-5:30 p.m., free. Ben Gutierrez moderates a panel consisting of Peter Savio, Terry Walsh, and Dave and Bernie Reeves, on how to fix Hawaii’s housing crisis. (chaminade.edu)
Sick of Being Sick, Get Healthy the Natural Way
Jodo Mission of Hawaii, 10 a.m., free. Dr. Terry Shintani discusses his vision for a healthy society that uses less medication, has cheaper health care and longer life spans. (949-3995)
Windward Keiki Volleyball Clinic
St. Mark’s Lutheran School, March 12, 19, 26 and April 2, call for times, $100. Learn the fundamental skills of volleyball. Introduce the game, sportsmanship and fun. (561-0336)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kailua Town Center, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
St. John Lutheran Church, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Food and Products Show
Hawaii Kai Retirement Community, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Browse specialty food and drinks, gifts, clothes, jewelry and more from over 25 vendors. (artsandflavorshi.com, 232-9208)
Honolulu Festival: Grand Parade
Parade runs along Kalakaua Avenue, 4 p.m., free. Enjoy groups and performers from Asia Pacific and Hawaii as they dance, sing and stage cultural demonstrations. (honolulufestival.com)
Honolulu Rainbow Ekiden
Kapiolani Park, 9 a.m., $50. The fifth annual race runs alongside Diamond Head and the Waikiki coastline. Enjoy a fun run and walk, a kid’s challenge and refreshments upon completion. (honoluluekiden.com)
Swing Dance Club Hawaii
Palladium at Ala Wai Golf Clubhouse, 6-9:15 p.m., $8-$5. Take lessons for the first hour, then dance away to swing and many other dance styles. (529-8816)
Honolulu Festival: Nagaoka Fireworks Show
Waikiki Beach, 8:30 p.m., free. Enjoy the spectacular Nagaoka Fireworks Show over Waikiki Beach. (honolulufestival.com)