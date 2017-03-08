March 12

Sunday March 12

Housing the Houseless Chaminade University, Mystical Rose Oratory, 4-5:30 p.m., free. Ben Gutierrez moderates a panel consisting of Peter Savio, Terry Walsh, and Dave and Bernie Reeves, on how to fix Hawaii’s housing crisis. (chaminade.edu)

Sick of Being Sick, Get Healthy the Natural Way Jodo Mission of Hawaii, 10 a.m., free. Dr. Terry Shintani discusses his vision for a healthy society that uses less medication, has cheaper health care and longer life spans. (949-3995)

Windward Keiki Volleyball Clinic St. Mark’s Lutheran School, March 12, 19, 26 and April 2, call for times, $100. Learn the fundamental skills of volleyball. Introduce the game, sportsmanship and fun. (561-0336)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kailua Town Center, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii St. John Lutheran Church, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Food and Products Show Hawaii Kai Retirement Community, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Browse specialty food and drinks, gifts, clothes, jewelry and more from over 25 vendors. (artsandflavorshi.com, 232-9208)

Honolulu Festival: Grand Parade Parade runs along Kalakaua Avenue, 4 p.m., free. Enjoy groups and performers from Asia Pacific and Hawaii as they dance, sing and stage cultural demonstrations. (honolulufestival.com)

Honolulu Rainbow Ekiden Kapiolani Park, 9 a.m., $50. The fifth annual race runs alongside Diamond Head and the Waikiki coastline. Enjoy a fun run and walk, a kid’s challenge and refreshments upon completion. (honoluluekiden.com)

Swing Dance Club Hawaii Palladium at Ala Wai Golf Clubhouse, 6-9:15 p.m., $8-$5. Take lessons for the first hour, then dance away to swing and many other dance styles. (529-8816)